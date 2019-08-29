Hunting Hills Refresh

The story below is from our September/October 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A Colonial home gets an interior facelift with new color and furnishings.

× Expand Bob Sowder The new kitchen in the Weaver home.

Mike and Owen Weaver bought their Roanoke County home more than a decade ago, when a move from North Carolina brought them back to their hometown of Roanoke. A job came up in Salem that suited Mike, and Owen wanted to be close to elder family members.

After an extensive home search, the couple settled on the wide-faced colonial that sits on a gentle downslope, nestled on a quiet street in the densely wooded country club neighborhood of Hunting Hills. The 1970s brick home needed some extensive work, but the Weavers weren’t scared off.

“It was similar to the house I grew up in, so it just felt right and comfortable immediately,” says Owen. “We’ve done big projects in other houses, and I find it fun and enjoyable.”

The Weavers embarked on a renovation in 2008, gutting the kitchen, adding space and shoring up structural issues. After some big life changes in the last two years, including the passing of her mother, Owen was ready to inject some new life into the house.

A chance meeting with Elaine Stephenson at a holiday party sparked a collaboration with the acclaimed Roanoke designer.

“Owen said she wanted a soothing vibe, but also to inject some color and lightness,” says Stephenson, who has helped the Weavers transform the first level of their home.

It’s now a space filled with pet-friendly furnishings and fabrics, timeless touches and unexpected splashes of color.

Local art in every room

As any designer will tell you, one of the easiest ways to add color and energy to a room is with original art.

“We’re so blessed in this region to have wonderful artists,” says Stephenson.

Owen grew up appreciating art—her mother was a docent for the Roanoke Fine Arts Center at Cherry Hill in South Roanoke (which later became The Taubman Museum).

Owen and Stephenson collaborated to make the most of the Weavers’ art collection—relocating certain pieces to different areas of the house, reframing some for an updated look, and adding new paintings to the mix.

In the foyer, a leopard stair runner and abstract painting by Courtney Cronin set the fun and colorful tone that continues throughout the house. Two abstract paintings in the dining room by Greensboro artist Kevin Rutan are paired for contrast—one in soothing neutrals, the other in vibrant colors.

One of the most remarkable pieces of art is a work by Peter Ring displayed above the family room sofa. The painting of two birds has been in Owen’s family for years and is one of the largest works the Roanoke artist ever created.

Also in the family room is a painting of the Maury River in Lexington, by Nan Mahone Wellborn, which the couple found at LinDor Arts’ downtown gallery.

