Kitchen Reinvention

A Roanoke woman reinvents her career by helping homeowners reinvent their spaces.

Bob Sowder Photography

In her forties, more than a decade ago, Lisa Fuller lost her full-time job due to downsizing and had to rethink her career and life goals. “It was a different time, and I couldn’t find a job making more than eight dollars an hour,” recalls Fuller.

Growing up on a farm had imbued Fuller with a strong work ethic. She enjoys using her hands, and has possessed an artistic flair since she was young. As she was researching what to do next after the job loss, she got into painting cabinets, repurposing furniture and decorating friends’ homes. As she racked up more work a vision began to crystalize of creating a living doing what she enjoyed, but had previously only entertained as a hobby.

Fuller took on a major project for a friend, handing every detail of a house design from the outside in, over a period of three years. “This project gave me the confidence to pursue this work full-time and to make a living doing it,” she says. “I design by passion, not by degree.”

That passion, elbow grease and a string of glowing referrals led to Fuller’s booming business, 1 Shabby Chic. She helps clients execute home remodels and additions of all kinds using her trusted subcontractors, but her bread and butter is in creating kitchen and bath spaces that repurpose and rework what already exists in the space for budget-friendly updates. She’s built her business on referrals alone, and is now putting her signature mark on more than 60 kitchens a year.

“When I go into a kitchen, I think about how we can enhance functionality, whether that’s adding new cabinetry to what’s existing, or adding an island,” says Fuller. “And then I consider how to enhance appearance, like removing an outdated valance or adding Shaker-style trim to a flat front cabinet,” says Fuller. “How can we repurpose what is already there, but give it a fresh look?”

Fuller recently worked her magic on two different area kitchens, and we explore what choices were made and how they came together.

Rutherford Kitchen, Roanoke City

The Rutherfords wanted to update and brighten the kitchen in their home on Carolina Avenue in the heart of South Roanoke. “They have a bungalow, cottage-style home and Lori has an incredible sense of style, which I would describe as modern eclectic but with clean and classic lines,” says Fuller.

The existing kitchen had original knotty pine cabinets, which had been previously painted. A wavy valence over the sink and spotted brown laminate counters gave the kitchen a dated vibe. The cabinet boxes were in good shape, so they were kept, and new Shaker-style doors were ordered to outfit the solid wood boxes. The existing soffit was painted the same creamy white as the cabinets, and crown molding was added to the top of the soffit to make it appear more seamless with the cabinets and extend the eye to the ceiling. (A soffit, which is typical in older kitchens, is a drop down area of plaster or drywall that closes the gap between the cabinets and ceiling, and sometimes disguises electrical or duct work. The style has fallen out of favor because it can make a kitchen feel cramped.)

New quartz countertops in a creamy palette and white subway tile backsplash keep the kitchen bright and airy, and lucite and brushed brass hardware coordinates with the new brushed brass faucet. A kitchen island made of rustic, reclaimed wood lends some personality and warmth to the space, and is lit by a Moravian star pendant in brushed brass. A custom wood vent hood completes the kitchen redo.

“Most of my clients are considering resale value, and so we’re trying to get a big impact for the budget with things like subway tile, which is classic and affordable,” says Fuller. “We were able to make big changes in this kitchen but the choices aren’t trendy or off-putting to a future buyer. We really maximized the budget, but they have personal touches in this kitchen as well with the moveable island, and artwork.”

