Light and Bright

A historic gem gets a kitchen facelift.

A stately white house on a hill in South Roanoke’s Edgehill was on the market in 2018. It was waiting for an owner that would appreciate its fine craftsmanship and charm—and wouldn’t be scared off by the decades-old bathrooms and kitchen.

The Jarrett family is new to the Roanoke area, but old houses, and the renovations that go along with them, are something they know well. Having owned older homes in Mississippi and Tennessee, they loved the good bones of the property and didn’t shy away from the kitchen overhaul that would be necessary to update it, and make the layout more livable for a modern family.

“The house was dated, but had been well taken care of, and all the mechanicals were in good shape,” says Emily Jarrett.

Emily and husband Rob were drawn to the front screened-in porch framed by mature wisteria, and charmed by the wide center hall staircase. The kitchen layout was choppy and awkward, but Emily saw potential in the space.

After living in the home for nearly a year, they knew just how they wanted to change the first level for maximum enjoyment for their family of four, including a middle school-aged daughter and high school-aged son, as well as extended family who visit often from Mississippi and North Carolina.

To execute their vision, the Jarretts turned to Mike Kraemer and Stone River Contracting, a company that regularly renovates older properties. Mike understood the couple’s vision for an enduring kitchen with improved flow.

“We didn’t want to plop a modern or trendy kitchen into this house,” says Emily. “We wanted timeless style and good workmanship that would look like it belonged.”

A wall was opened between the kitchen and dining room, creating an open feel. The builder was careful not to destroy the vintage dining room wallpaper, which fits Emily’s taste—traditional with an eclectic twist. Opening the wall allowed room for a large peninsula bar for casual eating, homework, cooking and baking.

The cabinets are fully custom, which was necessary to work around quirky plumbing issues and corners. The creamy cabinets are topped with neutral quartzite countertops in shades of gray, cream and brown. An apron front sink is period-appropriate, and the matte-look subway tile with hand-finished edges lends an organic feel to the space. The stainless appliances, including a JennAir gas cooktop with downdraft venting, are functional for an avid cook. Warm brass pulls add a just-right contrast. The result is light, airy and calm.

