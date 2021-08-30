One Hue to Rule

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

There’s no such thing as “just white paint” - try our expert tips for choosing the right color palette for your interior spaces.

Picture yourself walking into your favorite paint shop.

You’re feeling confident about your color choice – notes in hand – but suddenly, the rainbow wall of chips looms wider than you’d remembered.

You’d come for white … but there are dozens of whites: some bluish, some buttery and some that blush almost pink.

Maybe gray is safer, you think, reaching for a chip that looks right. The instant you pull it from the shelf, however, the color seems to shift, looking suspiciously lavender.

Sound familiar? Then take a deep breath. We asked an ensemble of local design professionals to share the single interior paint color they’d pick if they had to choose just one – a fail-safe, go-to hue that looks good just about anywhere.

Here’s what they shared.

Elaine Stephenson + Seely Stephenson Nicholson, Elaine Stephenson Interiors, Inc.

This mom-and-daughter design duo didn’t have to think long about the paint color they’d pick.

“We both agree it’s Benjamin Moore Classic Gray,” says Stephenson, who has owned her own firm since 1998. “It’s just the perfect gray… It adapts well to any lighting. You can use it for trim color, for wall color, for both.”

Nicholson recently had a client ask for a light, bright, airy design, but with an important caveat: “not just white,” she explains. Ultra-pale Classic Gray was the perfect fit.

The two like the shade so much that they used it extensively in their own mountain home in North Carolina, and it’s an easy solution for anyone who suffers from paint-selection anxiety.

“If you needed to give somebody a paint color for any room – bedroom, living room, kitchen, whatever – and you didn’t know anything else going in the room, you could feel pretty confident that whatever you ended up putting in there would look good with it,” Nicholson says.

Nick Guacheta, Black Eye Interiors

As a local artist, emerging designer and self-proclaimed “art snob,” Guachetá can’t help but love color-blocked focal walls and spaces that highlight great art. Maybe that’s why, when asked for a shade that would work anywhere, he strays toward a gallery favorite.

“In any room? I’d have to say Swiss Coffee by Benjamin Moore. It’s a warm white,” he says.

There’s a reason why white works so well, and so often, he explains:

“White is second-to-none as far as adaptability … It can make a wall look sculptural and important, or it can be the perfect canvas for adding the color or character you want with additional elements – scenic views, art, book spines, fabrics,” he says. “And Swiss Coffee exists in an uncanny valley between proper neutral white, and a conversational warm white. Depending on how you continue the décor, it can appear clean and museum-like or it can blush red with invitation.”

He’s used this shade in living rooms and bathrooms, he says, but he also thinks it would make a clean, refreshing choice for a bedroom, too.

