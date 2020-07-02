Outdoor Living at Its Finest

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The transformation of an outdoor living space on Smith Mountain Lake.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography

From the curb, passersby would consider Bob and Kim Wells’ Smith Mountain Lake home a typical chalet-style structure, a wing on each side with a two-bay garage. But from the lake, it commands a reverence befitting its stately appearance.

The chalet wall stands so high, painters used a 45-foot ladder and still couldn’t reach its peak. “I have a picture of a painter laying on his stomach over the peak to paint underneath,” says Kim.

The stone walls and columns speak the strength you’d expect from such a majestic place.

Smith Mountain Lake isn’t the location of the Wells’ first lake home. For 13 years they owned a vacation home on Chautauqua Lake in New York.

“But the lake season was a minute long,” says Bob. “So, facing retirement, we wanted to move south.”

No other type of vacation home would do for this Ohio-based family.

“We love lakes,” Bob says. “Our kids were active water sports kids growing up.”

Consequently, their lake-front shopping list included a longer season, a deep lake with a sandy bottom that didn’t freeze over, a permanent dock, and mountains. Smith Mountain Lake, the second largest body of freshwater in Virginia, has it all and is an easy commute from their permanent home in Ohio.

The Wells bought their place on Smith Mountain Lake in 2014 and it was so perfect, they’ve done little to it since. However, the afternoon sun made the deck unbearable.

“The house lacked outdoor living space,” says Kim, “so, we wanted to roof it over and make it a little larger.”

The Wells hired TBS Construction in Moneta to oversee the project.

The Challenge

The biggest challenge, according to TBS Construction president Jay Gauldin, was tying the new roofline into the existing roof.

“It was quite involved,” he says. “We had to integrate two different roofs and the chimney with the deck exterior.”

Designing it, they had to stay several steps ahead of the process. But before they could even begin the new deck, there were other things to take care of.

The TBS crew encountered wood rot around the sunroom addition. There when the Wells purchased the home, this addition made entirely of glass creates a breakfast nook off the dining room.

According to Gauldin, it wasn’t flashed properly when they built it. The water damage caused the deck to sag, requiring they jack it back into place. They also had to take off all the trim detail, the ceiling underneath and around the hot tub area, and install all new. They replaced the original windows with aluminum clad Lifestyle windows by Pella.

The chalet windows also needed to be replaced. “Because the originals had failed seals,” says Kim.

While Gauldin didn’t mention that as the biggest challenge, it sure looks like a fete! Those panes are so huge, and specially shaped, they couldn’t use replacement windows here. Each one was newly constructed and, according to Gauldin, they had to be creative about how to reframe the inside.

Installing the behemoth-sized windows required the construction of a special scaffolding and several strong men to muscle them into place.

END OF PREVIEW: To read more from our July/August 2020 issue, Subscribe Today. Thank you for supporting local journalism!