Overcoming Holiday Host(ess) Stress

Host like an expert this year!

There’s no place like home for the holidays, says the classic tune. But if you’re hosting overnight guests, holidays at home can go from Norman Rockwellian to hectic and stressful in the blink of a dying Christmas bulb.

If your home will be the gathering spot, vow to do things differently this season with a little forethought and planning that will all but guarantee a great gathering.

Outsource Tasks, Practice Your “No’s”

The to-do list grows from November to January, whether you’re hosting or not. Expect this, and plan for it. Practice good self-care so that you conserve energy for the extra shopping, cooking, decorating and wrapping that’s bound to fall on your lap. Part of good self-care is saying no to extra responsibilities.

“Maybe you can’t go to every single cookie exchange or ugly sweater party,” says Cathy Cannon, a Roanoke yoga and meditation instructor who teaches clients how to reduce stress and restore balance. “If you find you are joining in only because you have a fear of missing out...reconsider thoughtfully before you RSVP ‘yes.’”

While you guard the white space on your calendar, make a list of what you can outsource. If cleaning is therapy for you but cooking makes you cringe, consider a premade holiday meal from the grocery store, or make reservations at your favorite restaurant for the celebratory meal.

Even if you don’t use a cleaning company regularly, many will do holiday or one-time cleanings. If decorating isn’t your thing, consider hiring a company or handyman to hang outdoor lights.

Roanoke Landscapes, for example, will hang outdoor lights and decorations, and then take them down when the holidays are over. Many local accessory stores will offer interior holiday decorating assistance for a fee—just ask!

No Guest Room? No Problem!

It’s the lucky homeowner that has a dedicated guest room, but with a little creativity, many spaces in your home can be transformed to serve as guest quarters. Can your kids bunk for the week, and free up a room? Consider having them pair up a few days before guests arrive, giving the kids time to adjust—and you ample time to clean and arrange the room.

Are there other spots in your house that could fit an extra mattress? A basement, an office or a living room with some privacy can become an instant guest room.

Gone are the days when a clunky, heavy fold-up bed was your only option for an extra mattress. Blow up beds have gone high-tech, from double-deckers that continually inflate to maintain firmness, to those that self-inflate on a cage-like frame and then store easily in a closet. Nice sheets and plenty of pillows and blankets can up the comfort of these blow-up beds to make them feel more like home.

Meredith Draper, co-owner of Ellie Proctor Antiques and Fine Things, says a weekend pack in a makeshift guest room is a welcome addition.

“Some magazines, books and nice toiletries in a pretty bag or basket is a nice touch,” she says. “A few snacks and some water is great because if someone is hungry, they don’t have to rummage through your kitchen.”

Go through your linen closet well in advance to determine if raggy towels or sheet with holes should be replaced before guests come knocking—a bad time to figure out you don’t have enough washcloths is Thanksgiving Day.

Add Personal Touches

The weekend packs that Draper describes are a lovely way to supply essentials, but consider investing attention to a few memorable touches that will make your guests’ experience truly special.

“Fresh flowers make such a difference, and they don’t have to be elaborate and expensive...Fresh Market bouquets will do the trick,” says Draper.

She suggests putting them in guest rooms, on tables and even in the bathroom. Mint julep cups, holiday mugs and vases are great vessels—check thrift and antique stores if you don’t have any, but you don’t have to spend a lot for a big impact.

If your in-laws are sleeping in your kids’ room, clear off the dresser and leave a framed picture of them with the kids, or a photo of a previous holiday or vacation you have spent together. Leave a handwritten card on the bed, mentioning how glad you are to have them spend the holiday with you.

Is someone a Diet Coke fiend? Do they love a certain food or candy? Go the extra mile to ask, or if you already know, go ahead and purchase these items and mention it in the note. For example, “Diet Coke is in the garage fridge, and please help yourself.”

Overnight guests means morning caffeine, so check how people take their coffee or tea, and be sure you have enough.

If extended family is visiting, ask in advance about any food allergies, sensitivities or eating styles (Is someone a vegetarian?), and plan to make some accommodations for these needs so all your guests feel welcome.

Let Go of Expectations

The holidays feel heavy with expectations—of how people should behave, of what we should be doing, and how they should go. This is a recipe for disappointment and stress, and that doesn’t go down as easily as grandma’s famous pumpkin pie.

“Keeping balance during the holiday season or any time of added activity, external stimulus and higher level of expectation can be challenging,” notes Cannon. “A shift in perspective could help. Perhaps this could be seen as a time when you surrender some of the control you think you have and flow with what comes.”

Maybe you had elaborate, sit-down meals with crystal and china on the table as a kid. That doesn’t mean you have to do it that way. If Chinet paper plates and buffet-style meals are less stress and more fun, go with it! There are beautiful options for disposable napkins, plates and even placemats at party and specialty stores.

As the host or hostess, you set the tone. If you are relaxed and joyful, your guests will feel that way, too. No one is keeping score or looking at your dusty baseboards. Cheers to hosting with style and grace!

