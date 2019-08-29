Q&A with Roanoke’s Interior Designers

The story below is from our September/October 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Local interior designers answer your most pressing questions.

The Designers:

Sean Doherty

Doherty Interior Design

Emily Mangus

Emily Mangus Interiors

Elaine Stephenson

Elaine Stephenson Interiors

If you want the opinion of a seasoned interior designer, that usually involves a home visit and a fee—but we’ve got the next best thing. We put three of Roanoke’s most trusted design voices on the spot to ask them the questions you want to know, like, what’s a fail-safe paint color? And, how do I mix patterns in a room without looking like I selected everything with a blindfold on? Read on for expert advice on how to renovate your kitchen, paint that room or buy that rug with confidence.

Question #1

Good bet for a fail-safe paint color?

SD: BM Decorator’s White

EM: BM Decorator’s White...but always do a sample first. Paint colors look different in different spaces.

ES: BM Manchester Tan or BM Edgecomb Gray

Question #2

What’s your advice for mixing patterns in a space?

SD: Don’t be afraid to commit when mixing pattern and color. You live in the space, and if it looks right to you, it’s right. Don’t sweat it so much!

What’s your advice for mixing patterns in a space?

EM: A good rule is one large pattern, a small geometric and a solid. It’s hard to go wrong with that.

ES: There are wonderful, new, colorful abstract patterns out there that can allow you to launch into different directions in a room. Try out different things, especially with less expensive items like pillows.

Question #3

Chevron—trendy or timeless?

SD: It can be timeless in the right scale, but oversized chevron is trendy.

EM: Chevron is trendy and overused, especially large-scale chevron, but herringbone, which is similar, is a timeless classic.

ES: Chevron is trending out. It will probably come back some day, but it’s on the downswing now.

Question #4

Best kitchen

design tip?

SD: Don’t be wed to the concept of the triangle.

EM: Go neutral in the kitchen. Those cabinets and counters are going to be there for a long time.

ES: Be sure you’ve got the proper workflow, first and foremost. And be sure you’re selected colors you can live with a long, long time because those fixed elements are expensive to change.

Question #5

Go-to backsplash tile—color, shape or pattern?

SD: Stainless steel [sheeting].

EM: A white tile in a herringbone pattern. But no dark grout, I like a lighter grout.

ES: Subway tile in a neutral, a gentle off-white or light gray. I think people can live with it forever. You’ll never tire of it, and you can punch it up with colorful accessories.

... for the rest of this story and more from our September/October 2019 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!