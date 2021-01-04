Retreat Home

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Create spaces and rituals of renewal using your five senses.

It was a head-spinning spring, an anxiety-inducing fall, and we are on the cusp of what may be a challenging winter. It’s more important than ever to practice self-care that will bolster immunity and mental health, and your home and your daily practices can aid you in those goals.

“The senses of smell, touch, hear, see and taste are what can ground us and connect us with our bodies,” says Cathy Cannon, a Roanoke yoga and meditation instructor. “There is so much chaos and uncertainty these days ... it is powerful to know what you can truly rely on. It is not always anything or anyone outside of you. Look within.”

Read on for practical advice on how to tap into your senses in many areas of your home and throughout your day, and consider some new routines and rituals that will sustain you in the months ahead.

Touch

“Pillows and throws in a chunkier sweater knit or faux fur creates a cozy feeling for the winter months,” says Abby Hostetler of Enhance Home Design.

Think about what feels soft, inviting and warm, and add those things into your home. Close your eyes to help you focus on touch when you are deciding whether you like the feel, and say no to anything scratchy or rough.

Winter is a nice time to update linens, so consider flannel sheets on the bed for coziness, and toss out threadbare bath towels that have lost their plushness. Hostetler likes to change out white towels for deeper hues in the winter.

“White feels fresh in spring and summer, but a warmer pop of color can feel welcome when it’s colder,” she advises.

Where to add it...

Blankets on your sofa, reading chair and bed can be grabbed for a quick nap.

A pair of fur lined slippers beside your bed are a feet treat on cold mornings.

A luxurious plush robe on a hook outside the shower soothes.

Smell

Smell is a powerful sense, and can alert us to dangers like fire, rotten food or a gas leak. It’s also closely linked to parts of the brain that process emotion and memory, which is why a smell can instantly transport you—the smell of apple pie might conjure up days spent in your grandmother’s kitchen.

You can harness the power of comforting smells by working in seasonal scents or any that you find pleasing, says Hostetler, like cranberry, evergreen and orange citrus, in candles, reed and plug-in diffusers. Other seasonal scents that provide a lift in winter are patchouli, ginger and myrrh.

Magnolia, a home goods and furniture store in Roanoke, recommends its “Dubai” candle by Archipelago for a warming scent in wintertime.

Where to add it…

Drops of essential lavender oil in the bathtub or the shower makes it feel spa-like.

A winter scented candle in the family room, when lit, helps transition to evening relaxation.

A homemade stove top potpourri of apple slices, cinnamon sticks, vanilla extract and cloves simmering for the day will smell like grandma’s apple pie, minus the calories.

Sight

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as the saying goes, so what you find beautiful and calming may not be the same as the next person, but there are some good guidelines to follow on how color and clutter affect our emotions.

There is a strong correlation between peace of mind and organization, so to feel soothed instead of frazzled at home this winter, clear surfaces and shelves of visual clutter. Once clutter is cleared, add in beauty, with items like artwork, fresh greenery and framed photos of favorite memories. If you are considering repainting a room, soothing choices are soft blues, greens and whites. Steer clear of energetic colors like red if trying for a peaceful vibe.

Where to add it…

Fresh greenery, like a magnolia branch in a jar, brings the outside in.

Artwork by a favorite painter is an investment, and a print is budget-friendly.

Reorganize bookshelves with half of its current contents for a minimalist, calming feel.

