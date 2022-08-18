Settin’ Season: Style Your Porch

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Make your porch the favorite family space with these decor tips.

While the front porch serves as a high traffic place of function for most homes, it is also chief focal point for curb appeal, not only accounting for a significant percentage of the home’s facade but also showcasing some of the homeowner’s personality with decorations, furniture and plants.

The porch is also a gathering space, where we huddle with cocoa in the colder months to watch the snow come down, or have guests gather to visit over a pitcher of lemonade (or sangria!) during a warm summer evening. Even though it’s outside, the porch can be an extension of the living room, providing tons of opportunities to make it as cozy and inviting as the interior of your home.

Add splashes of color to your porch through accessories, decor and furniture.

From chairs to accent tables, rugs to privacy curtains and finding the perfect lick of paint to make your front door and ceiling sparkle, here are five ways to style your front porch into your favorite outdoor destination all year round.

START WITH THE COLOR

Painting the ceiling of your porch is a great way to give an instant (literal) lift to the whole space, like adding an accent wall in your home. If you aren’t sure where to start, light blue is a classic color for a porch ceiling, most common in the South.

Started in the Gullah Geechee communities of coastal South Carolina and Georgia, the hue was meant to confuse spirits or “haints” from entering the home, mimicking the color of the sky and encouraging them to pass straight through the house. Some people believe it also discourages wasps from building their nests there, which sounds like a win-win all around!

Natural colors are always a safe bet if you like a classic, timeless look, though there’s nothing wrong with adding a pop of color to show off your personal style and flair as an introduction to your home.

HAVE A SEAT, STAY AWHILE

If you have the space, creating a comfortable sitting area is the ideal use of any front porch. Think about the kind of lingering you’d most enjoy, and support it accordingly with the perfect chair: Do you like to sit and watch a summer storm? Maybe a rocking chair or hanging porch swing will help you mindfully relax in the rhythm of the rain. Enjoy hosting parties? A handful of collapsible, colorful wood and metal seats that could be stored in an outdoor storage bench that could double as a table might be the most versatile choice. Looking for a place to take a little snooze in the breeze? A cozy hammock might be ideal, either attached to the ceiling or freestanding, which would also be a comfy spot to read a book. A traditional cafe table and chair set would serve as the perfect work from home perch, just the right size for a laptop and a cup of coffee and great for most small spaces.

TEXTILES: THEY REALLY BRING THE ROOM TOGETHER

Outdoor rugs have come a long way over the years, and whether you want something soft and washable or something you can just spray down with a hose as you water your roses, there are tons of options available in styles that can suit any space.

Rugs serve as a visual cue for zoning the area, signaling to guests where on the porch is the designated gathering space, so keep that in mind as you consider placement. If your porch allows it, you might be interested in curtains or blinds to help filter the sun’s harsh glare during certain hours of the day: a white solar shade or bamboo outdoor blinds that can be easily unrolled will offer shade and privacy.

