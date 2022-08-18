Small Spaces Reap Bountiful Rewards

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

You don’t need an acre of land to have a fruitful spring garden.

Whether you live in a pint-sized apartment in the city or in a suburb with a tiny backyard, there are countless ways you can use what room you have to create a lush, plant-filled outdoor oasis. Gardening pros share what you need to know to make the prospect of setting up a small space garden less daunting.

Benefits of Small Space Gardening

Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms, says that one of the great things about small space gardening is that it’s a tried and true strategy that’s been around for hundreds of years. Its origins date back to the Native Americans’ Three Sisters growing method.

“They would plant corn, get the corn up, then plant running beans … that would run up the corn,” explains Woods. “Then they would put squash or pumpkins around the base of the corn stalk [which] would keep the animals from eating [the] beans.”

Neil Cox, co-owner of Country Corner, says that despite what many people believe, small spaces have great potential to abundantly produce. He also says that if you’re looking to cut down on maintenance, containing your plants to a finite space is the way to do it.

Ellen Urbanski from Townside Gardens adds that this approach is also perfect for people with mobility issues and time limitations. “Minimizing the garden to a small area can make gardening more manageable … and provides opportunities for outdoor and physical activity.”

× Expand Sarah Riddell Ellen Urbanski from Townside Gardens says small space gardening is perfect for people with mobility issues and time limitations.

Effective Methods

For individuals living in abodes with little to no lawn, container gardening is the way to go. “[It’s] a good choice for those with patios or balconies,” says Urbanski. A total bonus is that containers also add some visual appeal to a space. “Single containers or an arrangement of pots of different sizes and shapes can be used to create an interesting focal point.”

Woods encourages gardeners to think outside the box when choosing containers. Collect items you have laying around your house that you could repurpose. “A friend of mine took guttering off an old house and he put [it] on the handrail of his balcony,” before sowing lettuce in it, shares Woods. For plants like tomatoes that have longer roots, he says five-gallon buckets work like a charm.

If you have a little land to devote to the project, raised beds are an excellent choice. Urbanski notes that a huge plus to this method is that you can customize your planters to fit your space, whereas Cox comments on their practicality. “Raised beds give you a little bit more control over water … and sometimes you can manage your soil a little bit better.”

If you’re looking to save some money, you can make raised beds out of wooden pallets. “It seems like [they’re] getting pretty popular,” says Woods. Pallets hold a generous amount of soil, which makes them a great home for plants with short to medium-length root growth. If you’re wanting to try something a little less traditional that requires infrequent watering, Woods says straw bale gardening is an alternative worth considering.

