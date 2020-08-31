Terra Prima Farma

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A total renovation put this hobby farm on terra firma.

× Expand Bob Sowder

When Dayna Patrick bought her four-acre Daleville property 15 years ago, she had three dogs and one cat to share her home.

She grew up on a farm, and was thrilled to have the space for chickens and a garden. But when she got engaged to now-husband Scott Maynor, the real estate duo knew they had to make some changes for the house to function well for all of them.

“We looked at other properties, wondering if it would be better to just move but knew that we couldn’t replicate the view and the acreage for the price, so we decided to stay and renovate,” says Maynor. “We started the process of engaging with architects and contractors, and about a year and a half of non-stop construction.”

On the wish list was an improved flow and layout, new front entrance, renovated kitchen, master bath, garage and entertaining spaces. The complete remodel by contractor Duane Saufley yielded all of that and more, and the home went from 1,800 square feet and a carport to 2,700 square feet with a garage. Due to the couple occupying the property during construction, it was a tricky dance of phased work.

The garage was added first, and the couple moved most of their belongings to that new space so the house could undergo demolition.

“We lived in the living room...we slept on couches for three months and dealt with drywall dust,” laughs Maynor. “Then we swapped living spaces so they could work on the other side of the house. It was tough, but there were some amazing moments when everything came together and we were blown away at how different it was going to be.”

New open kitchen

With the walls opened up, the new kitchen became the star of the show with a central location in the home, open to both the living and entertaining area, and the dining room. The former living area was converted to dining space, with a large table positioned ideally to take advantage of an expansive window with a stunning mountain view.

The original fireplace in the room was refreshed by covering it in stone and adding a new mantel, topped with a TV framed in custom millwork. An adjacent seating space with club chairs is a spot to sip coffee or have a drink while interacting with the cook.

The now open kitchen has new cabinetry from Ideal Cabinets—the perimeters in a creamy white and a dark-stained island, all covered in a milky quartz. Special features in the kitchen include a faucet that can be turned on with a touch, a pot filler, and many custom pull-outs. The sink has cutting boards and drying rack integrated, to keep counters clear.

