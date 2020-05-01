The Fine Art of Repurposing Collectibles

The story below is an excerpt from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For the full story (and more like it) Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A couple’s collections over the years showcase their diverse personalities.

The moment you step inside the Stonehenge townhome of Steve Parker and Chris Slusher you feel at home. Their love of comfortable pairs well with their tastes of both the classic and the salvaged.

Together for 38 years, married for three, Steve and Chris’ diverse styles blend beautifully throughout their home. And their collections, which date back as far as artwork Steve created while in high school, perfect their design.

The Homeowner Designers

Steve and Chris moved from Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 so Steve could take a job in design services with Reid’s Fine Furnishings. Both avid collectors of art, antiques, and architectural salvage, they use their home as the perfect canvas for their artistic expressions.

Steve has worked in the design field almost since college when he started with Stark Carpet consulting on historic reproductions. Chris’ background includes historic preservation architecture and he currently sells vintage and antique wares at Hanker and Itch in the Charlotte’s Web antique malls, with locations in Salem and Christiansburg.

Steve says that if something brings pleasure to the eye, it makes sense to bring it into the home.

“I like an eclectic style,” he says, “but now that I’m of an age, I’m going into the eccentric. The benefit of getting older is the freedom of expression. And as far as design goes, that’s very freeing.”

Chris is more classically oriented. His love of history and historic architecture bring balance and symmetry to their home. “I believe in the value of things created by hand,” he says. “It’s a nod to the people before us. There’s a beauty in the hands that have touched this.”

Chris collects red English Staffordshire transferware and loves antique lamps and creates lamps from salvaged materials. One of his lamp creations is used in the master bedroom.

The Challenge

The couple fell in love with the heavily-wooded grounds of the Stonehenge neighborhood and chose an end unit for their home. Then, when they heard the unit next door was also available, they purchased it for Chris’ parents.

“They first came to me to consult on the townhouse next door,” says Terri Langford, owner of Cabinetry with TLC in Roanoke. “Then, when Archie’s health declined (Chris’ father), their priorities shifted.”

The couple decided to put the renovation of the end unit on hold and aggressively remodel the second unit to accommodate the four of them.

“The challenge,” says Terri, “was to get the space ready for aging in place and as a future rental, for when that time comes.”

To meet this requirement, Langford included cabinetry that not only made a nice backdrop for the couple’s design elements, but also would withstand the high use.

Josh Sparks of Blue Ridge Residential, oversaw the entire remodeling job.

Aging in Place

“Collaborating with both Terri and Josh, we were able to infuse as many aging in place features as practical,” says Steve.

Those features include pre-wiring the staircases to accommodate custom chairlifts (if needed), insetting cabinets in the small bathrooms to enlarge the space and prevent bumping heads, and narrowing the doorway between the foyer and living room.

“The original opening from the foyer to the step-down living room was much wider,” Steve says. “We decided to tighten the opening and install custom grab bars on either side to make egress easier and safer.”

They aren’t just your typical chrome-plated institutional style grab bar, either. Fashioned by an Asheville artist from a heavy rebar-like rod with a twisted texture, they made the bars exaggerated in length and painted them dark red.

“Less senior in appearance,” says Steve, “but bright to be obvious.”

