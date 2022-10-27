The Forever Home

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A retired couple renovates their current home into an oasis ideal for aging in place.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography

Most homes, however comfortable during earlier stages of life, will require some essential upgrades to best accommodate the golden years. As our bodies age, everyday features like a basement laundry room or second-floor bedroom can become less and less manageable. Should a homeowner require a wheelchair, everything from door widths to counter heights suddenly become a hindrance. This is why it is so common for folks to move in with relatives or into a community care facility when the time comes.

However, those who are able to stay in their homes will embark on a journey called “aging in place,” which is exactly what it sounds like: the process of adapting a home to accommodate the changing needs of its owner later in life. Enjoying the comfort of one’s own home is a privilege and a pleasure, and architects who specialize in making the necessary adjustments for aging in place are essential to a successful project.

After spending a year caring for an elderly relative, Deanna and Ed Gordon of Vinton began considering their home with new eyes. What would they need to change about the layout and features in order to stay in their later years? The couple approached Building Specialists, Inc. when they found themselves thinking about their future.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography The new laundry room is accessible on the same floor, eliminating the need to haul loads up and down stairs.

They’d originally built their house in 1967, and after decades together honing the property, they hope to stay as long as they can. They love their neighborhood, for its proximity to downtown, their families, and their church, but also for the natural surroundings. The property next door has a large pasture with horses, and the purple butterfly bush against their sunroom window flutters with the welcome insects. “It’s beautiful here,” they say.

The Gordons wanted to add a suite to the existing property that they could one day move into when the need arose. “We couldn’t have done it without a good architect,” Deanna says. “We know what we want and they know how to make it all fit.”

The existing home had the laundry unit in the basement and the primary bath on the second floor, so BSI put together a design with the intention of making a fully functional suite that the Gordons could live in on a single level. A new laundry room, the bedroom and bath were all laid out with wide doors and hard floors to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers. The bathroom has a curbless shower and support bars.

While the design was focused on ADA compliant features, Deanna still had her say on style: “No one wanted me to put pedestal sinks in because they don’t have any storage underneath,” she says. “But I told them I’m too old to go digging to find anything!” They added shelves and cabinet storage next to the sink instead.

The bedroom is accessible by French doors with privacy windows, and the room itself is spacious enough for a wheelchair to maneuver from bed to closet to bath. “We wanted to have windows to the ceiling,” Deanna says, “but age teaches you a few things and no one wants to have to clean anything so high!”

The shades are from Envision in Moneta, and the shutters from Show-Case Shutters in Christiansburg, who could match any color for a seamless design. Deanna also points out the cove lights which she initially hadn’t been very excited about, but has since come around. “They are great for watching TV.” The couple’s files were also moved to the suite for easy access.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography The greenstone deck connects the original home to the addition.

The Gordons were initially unsure where the addition might best fit into the existing property, and there were some oddities to consider: The home sits on the cusp of the Roanoke County and Bedford County property lines. BSI scheduled a meeting with Balzer and Associates to talk through all the details, and together they decided to construct the addition between the home and the existing standalone two-car garage. The location wouldn’t take up any space of the existing home, which the Gordons currently use as-is. The existing generator, the power lines coming into the home, and the water line to the well would need to be relocated while the Gordons were still living there, however.

Want to read more on this feature? Get the latest issue on newsstands now or see it for free in our digital issue linked below!

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!