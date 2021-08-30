The Heart of the Home: Three Kitchens

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The experts dish on crave-worthy spaces.

× Expand Bob Sowder

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and no zone works harder. We gather there to prepare and cook meals, socialize with family and friends, help kids with homework and catch up on work emails. It’s a lot to ask of our kitchens, and good design that works hard and looks great while doing it is vital.

We talked with three local interior designers who gave us a peek into kitchens they’ve created for clients, and walked us through the choices they made. If you are contemplating a kitchen remodel, you’ll want to take note of their expert tips and tricks.

Edith-Anne Duncan, Edith-Anne Duncan Design

Historic city home gains kitchen fit for entertaining in total house renovation.

Ideal Cabinets and Jerry and Rob Horne of Ultra Construction were partners on this project.

× Expand Bob Sowder The custom barstools have a decorative fabric on the back, and turquoise leather on the seat for durability.

A 1914 home in Roanoke City was tired and dated, but a local empty nester couple saw the potential to bring it back to its former grandeur. Edith-Anne Duncan was brought on board to oversee interior design in the whole house renovation, and to create a kitchen that felt in keeping with the home’s traditional roots, but built for modern life.

Working with Lara Lee Strickler at Ideal Cabinets, Duncan and Strickler built the kitchen around the open bistro style shelves that Duncan found. “They are a nod to the past, but used in a modern application here,” explains Duncan. The open shelves flank the range and range hood, while a shapely quartz backsplash behind the range protects a blue grasscloth from splashes and spills. The grasscloth on the range wall is joined by a marigold Schumacher wallpaper in the remainder of the kitchen.

Bob Sowder Edith-Anne Duncan built the range wall around the bistro shelves, which are airy and timeless, and allow the homeowner to display favorite treasures, photos and kitchen items.

Complimentary cabinet finishes and surfaces keep the large kitchen from appearing stark—a mix of gray and creamy cabinets on the perimeter and a wood stained island base feel collected over time. A veiny quartz with white, cream and gray tones top all surfaces except for the entertaining wet bar and adjoining office area, which boasts a handsome wood countertop. “We didn’t want it all to look brand new, and the wood countertop adds patina and warmth,” says Duncan.

“It’s very comfortable, dogs live there, and during quarantine the young adult children were back,” Duncan notes. “It’s sophisticated, but casual.”

Steal This Style!

Start with something you love, and build around it. The window treatment and barstool fabric guided the textile selections, while the bistro shelves informed the design.

Make a new kitchen seem collected over time by varying finishes and fixtures.

The range hood should ideally be larger than the range for visual weight and adequate ventilation. Here the range is four feet long, the hood is more than seven feet long.

Ready to see two more gorgeous kitchens? Grab a copy of the latest issue, on newsstands now, or read it for free in our digital guide link below!

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!