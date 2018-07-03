The Rebirth of an American Foursquare

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

From a tree growing through the roof, to a magnolia blooming inside.

The Durhams didn’t plan to buy a house most folks would have torn down. They just wanted a fixer-upper, something affordable for their family. But after seeing the abandoned 1920s American Foursquare on Cornwallis Avenue, Jessica Durham’s mojo kicked into high gear.

Co-owner of Magnolia Furnishings with her mother, Lori Noonkester, Durham has an eye for potential—an important skill when renovating a home that has a tree growing through the roof!

“It may have cost less to tear the thing down,” says Durham. “All we kept were the footprint of the front porch with its columns, and the exterior walls and brick.”

Construction began in August 2016. The Durhams kept what was possible, duplicated what they could, and added their own artsy bohemian flair. The new staircase is very similar to the old one and they kept the classic look with the moldings, doors and flooring.

“All the floors are new,” Durham says, “but we chose white oak as before. And we kept the original fireplace.”

The rear of the home, to include the guest suite, mud room and family room downstairs and the laundry and master suite upstairs, is a new addition that accommodates well a family with three children. But even with a more modern, open floor plan, the Durhams kept the old farmhouse feel. Particularly with the kitchen—truly the hub of this home.

A large part of Durham’s business is renovations—knowing when and where to tear out a wall, move a window, or change a structure. She worked with Steve Morris of Classical Design on her kitchen layout.

“I wouldn’t work with anyone else,” she says. “Steve is very meticulous, as am I.”

So, for her kitchen, they changed the layout from a separate dining room to an open floor plan with a huge island. But, akin to a 19th century pantry, they have a separate bar area, complete with sink, ice maker and wine cooler. The kitchen includes modern amenities like microwave and refrigerator drawers, a Thermador gas range, and Cherner chair barstools.

“This is our gathering place,” says Durham. “We literally have a revolving door on the weekends, what with the kids’ friends and the neighbors. We entertain a lot.”

On game day, having the only front porch on the street helps. Fitted with comfy furniture that invites neighbors to sit a spell, the porch both welcomes and encourages folks to stay. And just inside the door, the TV over the living room fireplace is perfect for keeping an eye on the game; while on the back deck, Durham’s husband, Hunter, keeps the grill going.

