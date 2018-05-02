When Lightning Strikes, Make a Lemon Drop Martini

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

How meticulous record keeping, perseverance, and over 30 subcontractors helped Reggie and Ann Marie Wood restore their home, and their life, after a fire.

× Expand Bob Sowder

On an ordinary day of shopping, Reggie Wood, 71, pushed his cart out into a thunderstorm to load his car with his purchases. Not ordinary, was that when a clap of lightning singed the air, Reggie jumped.

Just three months prior, while sitting in his easy chair watching the game, lightning struck Reggie and Ann Marie’s home on Bosworth Avenue. Thinking it hit their generator in the backyard, Reggie went to check. When he returned inside, he smelled the smoke. The lightning had struck their house. He quickly put collars and leashes on Lucy and Duchess, their two fur babies, and went out the front door into the pouring rain.

Meanwhile, Ann Marie was returning from a golf game with a friend when her cell phone rang. Their security company called to alert her that a fire was detected in their attic, setting off the alarm. She pulled up the hill to find fire trucks in the street and Reggie out in the rain.

“People go into shock when they go through something like this,” says Bob Fetzer, president of Building Specialists, Inc. who handled the Wood’s restoration project. “The stress is up there with that of a death in the family, often causing some PTSD.”

Up in Flames

While the fire was pretty much contained to the attic, water and smoke damage ruined the entire 3,600-square-foot home. Contractors had to tear it down to the studs and start over.

“Even the basement flooring buckled from the water,” says Ann Marie. “Two weeks after the fire, you could puncture the drop ceiling down there and water would flow out.”

After the first few nights in a hotel, the Woods settled into the home of a friend on vacation. Then, as fortune would have it, a rental became available at the end of their street. This location enabled Ann Marie to visit their home, now a construction site, every day.

Before anything could be done, ServPro came in with large tubes, three feet in diameter, and pumped hot air into the home through the front windows to dry out the moisture.

“They worked in 99-degree weather in July,” says Ann Marie. “They had on those suits. You know they were hot.”

ServPro also took photos of everything salvageable before boxing it up for cleaning. Those photos proved invaluable to Ann Marie while compiling her claim with State Farm.

