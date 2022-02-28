Wonder Walls

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Try these six trends in wall coverings, paint and decor to enliven your home.

Design trends come in lightning fast, and often leave just as quickly. If you want to update your home to reflect the times without going full bore, here are some ways to freshen your walls with 2022 flavor.

Embrace bold, saturated colors

If a home full of gray is giving you the blues, you aren’t alone. Palettes are becoming richer, bolder and warmer, and many designers speculate it’s the result of nearly three years in pandemic purgatory – we want to feel inspired at home, and color is a means to that end.

“Magenta, clay, peacock blue, oche and other really saturated colors are high on the trend list right now,” says Abby Hostetler, who aids homeowners in creating inspiring spaces through her own firm, Enhance. “I still have clients that are asking for gray, and I’m often steering them to a warmer palette, even if they favor neutrals.”

Try it: If you are shy about color, paint a powder room, laundry closet or guest room a bold hue. You won’t spend enough time there to grow tired of it.

Don’t neglect the ceiling

Interior designer Edith-Anne Duncan, who elevates the homes of Roanoke clients through her design firm out of Blacksburg, says the ceiling is the fifth wall, and should be considered in the overall room plan. If you want a subtle treatment, Duncan likes a very soft blush pink or blue tone, but some ceilings call for more.

“You can wallpaper the ceiling with a bold paper, or a neutral paper with a texture,” explains Duncan. “It might be appropriate to add beams or beadboard, or you can add a trellis effect with treillage to the ceiling as well.” In a current project at Smith Mountain Lake, Duncan is having cerused oak beams installed on the kitchen and dining area ceiling to warm up the space and echo the casual feel.

If you have low ceilings, frequent in older homes, try painting the walls, trim and ceiling in the same hue, or paint the walls and trim in white with a pale blue ceiling, which will provide a visual lift.

Try it: Paint a neglected ceiling on a covered outdoor porch or interior in Benjamin Moore’s Constellation, a classic pale blue.

Hang a mirror in an unexpected place

Hostetler loves to use mirrors in her design schemes. “It can make a cramped space look larger, and they also make a nice accent over a dresser or a bed,” she says. “In an entry, they can reflect light coming through the door.”

Be mindful of what the mirror reflects, however; it should be something you want to see, like a chandelier, lamp, or piece of art that hangs opposite. If you don’t have a pleasant view, try a convex or antiqued mirror, which still reflect light. A way to use mirrors that feels decidedly 2022 is to hang one where it feels unexpected. Hostetler hung a starburst mirror in her kitchen, gracing a stone column. “There aren’t a lot of windows in that area, and it reflects light from a hanging pendant,” she explains.

Try it: Living area decor is moving into the kitchen in 2022, so hang a decorative mirror in yours if you have space, or hang one on the wall in a covered patio/outdoor kitchen or screened porch.

