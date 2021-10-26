Your Easiest Holiday Yet

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Scale back to dial up the enjoyment.

The holidays can be magical—they can also be stressful, expensive and exhausting. Buying gifts, hosting family and creating a festive home might be on your ‘to do’ list when the end of the year is nigh. It is possible to create the memories you crave, and to mark the season without ending up emotionally and physically spent, with a credit card bill to match. Last year’s celebrations were scaled down due to COVID, and this year you can thoughtfully plan what traditions you want to bring back, and which ones belong at the curb with the holiday trash. Read on for tips to make this the celebratory season you’ve always wanted.

Decorate with Restraint

A holiday ready home doesn’t have to drip with red and green on every surface. Less is more, and if you decorate wisely, you’ll have an easier job organizing and storing when the holidays are over. Abby Hostetler, who helps clients with home design and helps them decorate for the season, says to streamline holiday decor by choosing a few areas of your home to add a seasonal touch—she likes the porch, the entry, a mantel and/or one surface, like a cocktail or console table.

“The porch and foyer are places where you can create a memorable first impression,” Hostetler advises. “It’s important that the tone you set there carries throughout, and I’m a firm believer that your holiday decor should reflect the architectural style of your house. If you have a colonial, a very modern tree looks out of place.”

Hostetler says to think beyond the classic red and green to extend your decor through the rest of the winter. “Green and gold, or silver and gold, for example, can look right in January, and things like birch logs and antlers, they can work for the rest of the winter,” Hostetler notes.

What to do with that entire Christmas village you inherited from your grandmother? Hostelter says to store the collection if you have the space, and bring out a few different pieces every year. If you don’t have the storage space, keep a few you love most, and donate the rest to someone who can appreciate them.

If you are a new homeowner and starting from scratch on holiday decor, plants and cuttings can be your affordable solution. Cuttings from the bottom of your Christmas tree, arranged with birch logs, are all you need in a front porch urn to signal the arrival of the season. A large white poinsettia or paper white with a beautiful bow can make a table look festive and can last through winter.

Gifts that Wow, on a Budget that Doesn’t

When it comes to your gift list, thoughtful consideration on the front end can save you time, money and frustration. In November, create a list of all the people you need to buy for and cull them into groups. Do you have multiple siblings? Suggest that your family draw names out of a hat at Thanksgiving, and do a ‘secret Santa’ exchange instead. You’ll be able to put more thought and money towards one purchase. Is a team coach or Cub Scout leader on the list? Think about recruiting the rest of the team or troop to put in five or ten dollars, and you’ll wind up with a more substantial gift while being mindful of everyone’s bottom line.

It isn’t always the most expensive gift that makes the biggest impression, either. If a teacher is on your gift list, it can be hard to know what they would enjoy at the holiday. Wendy Lawrence, a fourth grade teacher at North Cross School, says she had a student for several years who gave her a tote bag, earrings and other items that were always in the student’s favorite color, turquoise. “It was fun getting things with her personal flair,” says Lawrence.

If you aren’t someone who enjoys thinking of creative gifts, Kristin Garber, a first grade teacher at Green Valley Elementary, says that Target gift cards are her all time favorite. “I usually buy something just for me, like clothes, and I think of that child whenever I wear it,” she says. So don’t feel guilty that a gift card is impersonal, because teachers love getting to choose for themselves.

If holiday gifting stresses you out, leave the choosing and wrapping to someone who does it all year long. Sugar Magnolia in Roanoke specializes in custom gift baskets, ranging from $25 to more than $300, depending on your budget. Give owner Michelle Raub your gift list, and a budget, and she’ll whip up baskets with things like college gear, gourmet popcorn and chocolates, and Roanoke branded items.

