A guide to creating and stocking the perfect spot for cocktails and holiday entertaining.

× Expand Ana Morales

The clink of ice cubes; the rattle and swish of a cocktail shaker; the splash and fizz of ingredients in a glass. After a long day or when hosting friends, fixing a beverage at your home bar just sounds inviting, especially during the holidays. Even if you’re serving mocktails and sodas, having a well-appointed bar adds that touch of welcome and sophistication.

Some homes already come equipped with a wet bar, with a sink, counter and shelves built into the kitchen or lounge area. For those who have the space, freestanding bars are a stylish combination of form and function. (The sleekest ones were popular in midcentury design and can be found in antique stores or via online auctions.) If you don’t have a freestanding or wet bar, you can buy a modern bar cabinet at furniture stores and online or, if space is really tight, a cute little bar cart tucked into a corner will cover the basics.

Stylish setups often spring from repurposed, artfully arranged furnishings. Brian White, of Hunting Hills, created a unique design using an antique Chinese sideboard. On the wall behind it are four antique mirrored panels with Asian motifs, whose gaps allowed for the clever placement of frosted glass shelves on hidden tracks. Accent lighting gives dimension and ambiance while setting off a collection of crystal decanters and vintage accessories. The bar is generously appointed with various spirits, mixers and bartending equipment. Here’s a breakdown on how to create your own home bar…

SET UP

Sideboard, buffet, credenza, dresser, bookshelf, armoire—any kind of table or cabinet can work, especially one with storage. For lower furniture, place a large mirror, artwork, wall shelving or any combination thereof on the wall behind it. Make sure there’s a light source so you can see what you’re doing. A conversation piece or objet d’art tucked among the bar accessories adds fun and interest.

SPIRITS

A well-stocked bar contains vodka, gin, tequila, rum, brandy and at least one offering from the whiskey family (which includes whiskey, rye whiskey, scotch whisky and bourbon). There is a myriad of liqueurs, so start with ones you need for your favorite cocktails. Campari, Cointreau, amaretto, Chambord, Kahlua, amaro and vermouth are all popular choices. Don’t forget wine and beer!

Personalize your offerings with local and regional offerings. Try Brady’s Distillery (Roanoke) and Five Mile Mountain Distillery (Floyd) for spirits; Big Lick Brewing Company (Roanoke) and Parkway Brewing Company (Salem) for beer; Virginia Mountain Vineyards (Fincastle) and Barboursville Vineyards (Barboursville) for wine.

MIXERS & GARNISHES

