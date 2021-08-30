Your Home Shopping Guide

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Here are nine terrific spots for finding furniture and home goods in the Star City.

If you are searching for furniture, art and home accessories, the Roanoke area offers a diverse selection of styles and price points, and many stores offer free design consultations with purchase.

Read on to find out more about nine local gems where you can go for your home needs while supporting the local businesses that give Roanoke personality and flair.

Better Sofas

Better Sofas is located in a vast building that houses sofas (of course), but also draperies, rugs, barstools, wood and outdoor furniture. Better Sofas aims to provide greater value and a better product than budget furniture stores, and the family owned business takes immense pride in their offerings. Their furniture lines are customizable, and the extensive number of on-the-floor products (hundreds of on-the-floor samples) provides the chance to find something that suits and to try it out on the spot, though the store fills many custom orders from their extensive selection of available fabrics.

Furniture lines are made in Virginia and North Carolina, and include Rowe, Vanguard, Sherrill and Temple furniture companies, among others. A 12-month, no-interest financing plan is available.

Visit: 3631 Aerial Way Dr.

Browse: bettersofasroanoke.com

Call: 540.400.6334

Price point: $$

Black Dog Salvage

Black Dog Salvage is as much an experience as a home goods and furniture store. A bonafide tourist destination, the store was founded in 1999 and made famous by owners Robert Kulp and Mike Whiteside, whose adventures in architectural salvage were highlighted on the DIY Network’s show “Salvage Dawgs.”

Inside the massive store, you’ll find architectural salvage, old house parts, custom upcycled designs, salvage-inspired furniture, art and home goods. Regional artisans and vendors provide a changing mix of new, vintage and antique home decor. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, you can work with the team on a custom furniture creation.

Visit: 902 13th Street SW

Browse: blackdogsalvage.com

Instagram: blackdogsalvage

Call: 540.343.6200

Price point: $-$$$

Ellie Proctor Antiques and Fine Things

Ellie Proctor’s outfit is a relative newcomer to the home design and decor retail shops in Roanoke, but the business has blossomed, and the namesake along with her co-owner, Meredith Draper, have cultivated an Instagram following of more than 10,000 who peek in on the duo’s design ventures, antique hunting and store displays. An evolving stock of antiques and consignment pieces, along with new and custom order furniture, are available. Pillows, home accessories, throws and seasonal gifts can be found here, along with cards and paper goods.

Vintage and local art adorn the walls, including one-of-a-kind works from local company, Appalachia Press. Brides can register here as well.

Visit: 3117 Franklin Rd. SW (Piccadilly Square)

Instagram: ellieproctorantiques

Call: 540.400.6900

Price point: $-$$

Grand Home Furnishings

The “grand” name comes from the furniture store’s beginnings in 1911 as a piano retailer in Roanoke, the Grand Piano Company. In 1931, the company added furniture to its offerings and in 1998 the company stopped selling pianos and changed the name to Grand Home Furnishings. In 2011, Grand celebrated its 100th anniversary, and while Roanoke is its home, they now operate one of the largest furniture and mattress chains in the south, with 18 stores in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. The company strives to offer customers value lines of furniture for the best available prices.

Upholstery lines include Benchcraft, Klaussner, La-Z-Boy and Homestretch, among many. Bedroom, dining and other furniture lines are available from Homelegance, Hillsdale Furniture, Kincaid and others.

Visit: 4235 Electric Road or 1945 Valley View Boulevard NW

Browse: grandhomefurnishings.com

Instagram: grandhomefurnishings

Call: 866.472.6343

Price point: $-$$

