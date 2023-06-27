Medical Professionals: Roanoke Endodontics

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Roanoke Endodontics

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Left to right: Kayla Gonzalez, Mary Hernandez, Dr. Laura Garden, Katie Brown, Dr. Regina Mar, Natalie Dilley, Hayley Parrish

Dr. Laura T. Garden

Roanoke Endodontics

Background and Education:

I am a Board-certified endodontist. I earned my undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia before graduating from dental school at Virginia Commonwealth University. Following dental school, I completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry certificate at the University of Chapel Hill. After several years in private practice, I returned to Virginia Commonwealth University to receive my Master of Science in Dentistry with a certificate in Endodontics.

Specialties and Services:

My practice specializes in Endodontics. This means we perform solely non-surgical root canals and microsurgery associated with failing root canals, resorption, and root fractures

Q: what is unique and significant about your practice that sets you apart?

A: We are fortunate in Roanoke to have great Endodontists that all want to provide the best care possible to our patients. My practice strives to achieve this from the moment our patients walk into our office. We want the entire experience to provide open, honest communication in a friendly environment that puts the patients at ease. We are also committed to investing and educating ourselves with the latest technology to provide the most efficient, painless, and successful results. We are the only practice in Roanoke to utilize the GentleWave Procedure which allows for a modern and minimally invasive root canal that decreases post operative pain and encourages faster healing.

Q: How is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: Dr. Mar and I both practiced as general dentists for several years prior to going back to residency. This allows both of us to have a unique perspective on a patient’s overall treatment plan. We love doing root canals but want to make sure it will be the best long-term option for the patient and truly fit their needs.

Q: What do you love about Roanoke?

A: I love that Roanoke has a wonderful medical and dental community that is committed to delivering quality care in a compassionate environment. The size of our town allows us to build connections and relationships that are tougher to achieve in a larger metropolitan area.

Dr. Laura T. Garden

Roanoke Endodontics

1938 Braeburn Dr Salem, VA 24153

540-989-6648

www.roanokeendo.com