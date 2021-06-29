Medical Professionals: Roanoke Plastic Surgery

A special advertising section

2021 Medical Professional Profiles: Roanoke Plastic Surgery

× Expand Sunny Gutowski-Wasiela Dr. Barton A. Thomas, M.D. of Roanoke Plastic Surgery

Specialty: Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Principles: As a board certified plastic surgeon, I have provided cosmetic and reconstructive surgery to the Roanoke Valley for 26 years. My staff and I continue to focus on offering the finest quality of care with attention to patient's safety and their needs. I would like to thank our patients, medical professionals, and readers of The Roanoker magazine for the honor of being a Top Doc since 2003.

For cosmetic surgery, my experience guides me to the most appropriate surgical and non-surgical options for patients to achieve a natural/youthful appearance. The impact of breast cancer or trauma is challenging for patients. Reconstruction allows patients to restore a level of wholeness and normalcy by bringing closure to a single chapter in their lives. In any situation, patient education is as important as choosing the right surgeon for you.

Services: Forehead, face, and neck lifts, nasal reshaping, rejuvenation of eyelids, breasts, abdomen, lower body contouring, botox and injectable fillers. Reconstruction for cancers, trauma and burns.

Education: Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Berkshire Medical Center General Surgery, University of Cincinnati Plastic Surgery fellowship.

Roanoke Plastic Surgery

Dr. Barton A. Thomas, M.D.

1118 First Street SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

(p) 540-581-1400

roanokeplasticsurgery.com