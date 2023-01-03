VBR Life 2023: Arts and Culture

Learn more about the incredible arts and culture throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

× Expand Courtesy of Historic Fincastle Historic Fincastle Festival

Botetourt County

History Calls

Take a self-guided historic walking tour while you’re in Fincastle. From Antebellum churches, tree-lined streets, a courthouse designed by Thomas Jefferson, restored homes and a quaint village atmosphere, you’ll admire the same buildings that explorers once did on their adventures!

Spend some time at the Botetourt County Historical Society & Museum, where you’ll peruse their library collection and enjoy special events and lectures.

Buchanan offers over 30 stops on their historic walking tour, where you’ll also explore antiques, local art and beautiful scenery. Take a step back into the 1940s at Buchanan Fountain and Grille, an authentic soda shop that’ll provide the perfect lunch or post-tour dessert.

Festival Fun

You absolutely cannot skip the beloved Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival! With 20 acres of beautiful sunflowers, hayrides, farm animals and 90+ craft and food vendors, this annual Botetourt County festival is a sure favorite (and maybe one of the most colorful!).

Jeter Farm welcomes autumn each year with their fall festival, offering favorite traditions such as pumpkin picking, a corn maze, hay rides, tractor pull and so much more.

Troutville Trail Days celebrates Troutville’s designation as an ‘Appalachian Trail Town’ with vendors, artisans, guided hikes, food, music and more.

Held every September, the Historic Fincastle Festival offers guests the chance to browse craft vendors and artists, enjoy delicious, locally sourced food and enjoy musical performances in the crisp autumn air.

Entertain Yourself

Head over to Daleville Town Center, a pedestrian-friendly, lifestyle-oriented community spot that regularly hosts live music and events at their outdoor pavilion, such as the Daleville Summer Concert Series, Party at the Pavilion and more.

Spend your Saturday mornings supporting local at the Botetourt Farmers Market, where you’ll find fresh foods and local craft vendors.

Open Studios Botetourt is a self-guided tour of artist studios in the area. Get to know local artists with their stories and incredible works, and even view demonstrations.

Catch the latest flick on the big screen at Buchanan Theatre, Botetourt County’s only theater, located in a historic building.

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Blue Ridge Institute & Museum

Franklin County

Take in the Culture

For 49 years, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has brought together a host of musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region.

Visit the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, created by Ferrum College in 1973 to document, interpret and present the Blue Ridge region’s folk heritage, with an emphasis on the western portion of the Commonwealth.

Beloved every fall, the Boones Mill Apple Festival includes food vendors, arts and craft vendors and live entertainment for all ages.

You’ll experience live entertainment, concerts, exhibits, contests, tractor competitions and plenty more fun at the Franklin County Agricultural Fair, celebrating fellowship and the fruits of local labor and bountiful harvests.

Unbelievable Entertainment

With over 50 musical performances annually, the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount is a great place to see a show. The Harvester was named the “Best Musical Venue in SW Va” by Virginia Living Magazine the last four years (2019-2022).

Franklin County Speedway bills itself as the fastest 3/8-mile paved oval in the world and features exciting stock car racing nearly every Saturday night.

Ready for a unique concert experience? Try Concerts by Canoe, a one-of-a-kind free summer concert series made even more fun on the water.

× Expand Stephanie Klein-Davis Strawberry Festival

Roanoke City

Melodious Music Performances

The Jefferson Center showcases year-round performances in the restored and renovated 1920s Shaftman Performance Hall. Enjoy an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary entertainment, as well as their seasonal jazz series.

Dr Pepper Park is a favorite venue located at the base of Mill Mountain in the heart of downtown Roanoke, offering outdoor concerts, as well as festivals and special events (April-October).

Pursue the power of sound at 5 Points Music Sanctuary, with live events, music therapy, hearing loss advocacy and accessibility programs. Their 250-person venue is also available for private events.

Nonprofit The Spot on Kirk doesn’t have a bad seat in the house, thanks to their intimate music and gathering space on downtown’s Kirk Avenue.

Conducted by the distinguished David Stewart Wiley, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra will sweep you away with incredible classical and contemporary music, performing at local venues in the region and for annual events such as Symphony Under the Stars in Elmwood Park.

Offering compelling performances since 1976, Opera Roanoke is an experience unlike any other, fostering the goal for a wider appreciation of opera in western Virginia. Hear the drama of live opera, see the music come to life before your eyes and learn that nothing else is like the magical world of opera!

Excellent Entertainment for All

The Berglund Center not only hosts national concert acts, but is an ideal spot for comedy shows, craft fairs and other special events. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs also play in the Berglund Center Coliseum in front of local, passionate fans!

Virginia Children’s Theatre is a local professional theatre designed for children, producing four productions per year. The young actor in your family will love taking the stage and learning from acclaimed mentors!

Made up of 230 children, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir sings traditional and fun choral music, focusing on beautiful singing, musical excellence and lasting bonds of friendship and accomplishment.

Serving the community since 1990, Southwest Virginia Ballet serves as a training ground for regional dancers interested in a career in dance. Their performances have expanded to include several community events, as well as partnerships with other organizations such as Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra and Taubman Museum of Art.

A professional, year-round, regional theatre with roots in its community and excellence as its primary objective, Mill Mountain Theatre has proudly served the region and the industry for more than 50 years, offering high-quality professional theatrical productions and experiences.

Roanoke Ballet Theatre is a one-of-a-kind dance studio and home to the premier professional ballet company, providing a home, family and individualized instruction for aspiring dancers of all ages and levels. Their performances take place all over the region, including their annual “Nutcracker” performance that is always loved by audiences.