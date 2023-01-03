VBR Life 2023: Arts and Culture

Learn more about the incredible arts and culture throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Courtesy of Historic Fincastle
Historic Fincastle Festival
Botetourt County
History Calls
Take a self-guided historic walking tour while you’re in Fincastle. From Antebellum churches, tree-lined streets, a courthouse designed by Thomas Jefferson, restored homes and a quaint village atmosphere, you’ll admire the same buildings that explorers once did on their adventures!
Spend some time at the Botetourt County Historical Society & Museum, where you’ll peruse their library collection and enjoy special events and lectures.
Buchanan offers over 30 stops on their historic walking tour, where you’ll also explore antiques, local art and beautiful scenery. Take a step back into the 1940s at Buchanan Fountain and Grille, an authentic soda shop that’ll provide the perfect lunch or post-tour dessert.
Festival Fun
You absolutely cannot skip the beloved Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival! With 20 acres of beautiful sunflowers, hayrides, farm animals and 90+ craft and food vendors, this annual Botetourt County festival is a sure favorite (and maybe one of the most colorful!).
Jeter Farm welcomes autumn each year with their fall festival, offering favorite traditions such as pumpkin picking, a corn maze, hay rides, tractor pull and so much more.
Troutville Trail Days celebrates Troutville’s designation as an ‘Appalachian Trail Town’ with vendors, artisans, guided hikes, food, music and more.
Held every September, the Historic Fincastle Festival offers guests the chance to browse craft vendors and artists, enjoy delicious, locally sourced food and enjoy musical performances in the crisp autumn air.
Entertain Yourself
Head over to Daleville Town Center, a pedestrian-friendly, lifestyle-oriented community spot that regularly hosts live music and events at their outdoor pavilion, such as the Daleville Summer Concert Series, Party at the Pavilion and more.
Spend your Saturday mornings supporting local at the Botetourt Farmers Market, where you’ll find fresh foods and local craft vendors.
Open Studios Botetourt is a self-guided tour of artist studios in the area. Get to know local artists with their stories and incredible works, and even view demonstrations.
Catch the latest flick on the big screen at Buchanan Theatre, Botetourt County’s only theater, located in a historic building.
Courtesy of Blue Ridge Institute & Museum
Blue Ridge Institute & Museum
Franklin County
Take in the Culture
For 49 years, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has brought together a host of musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region.
Visit the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, created by Ferrum College in 1973 to document, interpret and present the Blue Ridge region’s folk heritage, with an emphasis on the western portion of the Commonwealth.
Beloved every fall, the Boones Mill Apple Festival includes food vendors, arts and craft vendors and live entertainment for all ages.
You’ll experience live entertainment, concerts, exhibits, contests, tractor competitions and plenty more fun at the Franklin County Agricultural Fair, celebrating fellowship and the fruits of local labor and bountiful harvests.
Unbelievable Entertainment
With over 50 musical performances annually, the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount is a great place to see a show. The Harvester was named the “Best Musical Venue in SW Va” by Virginia Living Magazine the last four years (2019-2022).
Franklin County Speedway bills itself as the fastest 3/8-mile paved oval in the world and features exciting stock car racing nearly every Saturday night.
Ready for a unique concert experience? Try Concerts by Canoe, a one-of-a-kind free summer concert series made even more fun on the water.
Stephanie Klein-Davis
Strawberry Festival
Roanoke City
Melodious Music Performances
The Jefferson Center showcases year-round performances in the restored and renovated 1920s Shaftman Performance Hall. Enjoy an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary entertainment, as well as their seasonal jazz series.
Dr Pepper Park is a favorite venue located at the base of Mill Mountain in the heart of downtown Roanoke, offering outdoor concerts, as well as festivals and special events (April-October).
Pursue the power of sound at 5 Points Music Sanctuary, with live events, music therapy, hearing loss advocacy and accessibility programs. Their 250-person venue is also available for private events.
Nonprofit The Spot on Kirk doesn’t have a bad seat in the house, thanks to their intimate music and gathering space on downtown’s Kirk Avenue.
Conducted by the distinguished David Stewart Wiley, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra will sweep you away with incredible classical and contemporary music, performing at local venues in the region and for annual events such as Symphony Under the Stars in Elmwood Park.
Offering compelling performances since 1976, Opera Roanoke is an experience unlike any other, fostering the goal for a wider appreciation of opera in western Virginia. Hear the drama of live opera, see the music come to life before your eyes and learn that nothing else is like the magical world of opera!
Excellent Entertainment for All
The Berglund Center not only hosts national concert acts, but is an ideal spot for comedy shows, craft fairs and other special events. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs also play in the Berglund Center Coliseum in front of local, passionate fans!
Virginia Children’s Theatre is a local professional theatre designed for children, producing four productions per year. The young actor in your family will love taking the stage and learning from acclaimed mentors!
Made up of 230 children, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir sings traditional and fun choral music, focusing on beautiful singing, musical excellence and lasting bonds of friendship and accomplishment.
Serving the community since 1990, Southwest Virginia Ballet serves as a training ground for regional dancers interested in a career in dance. Their performances have expanded to include several community events, as well as partnerships with other organizations such as Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra and Taubman Museum of Art.
A professional, year-round, regional theatre with roots in its community and excellence as its primary objective, Mill Mountain Theatre has proudly served the region and the industry for more than 50 years, offering high-quality professional theatrical productions and experiences.
Roanoke Ballet Theatre is a one-of-a-kind dance studio and home to the premier professional ballet company, providing a home, family and individualized instruction for aspiring dancers of all ages and levels. Their performances take place all over the region, including their annual “Nutcracker” performance that is always loved by audiences.
Favorite Festivals and Events
Voted one of “Southwest Virginia’s Best Festivals” by Virginia Living magazine and “Favorite Annual Festival” by the readers of The Roanoker magazine, Community School’s Strawberry Festival kicks off the beginning of summer and the festival season. (Bet you can’t eat just one shortcake!)
The acclaimed Taubman Museum of Art hosts the annual Sidewalk Art Show each June and is one of the oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows, showcasing everything from paintings and sculptures to photography, jewelry and more.
The Henry Street Heritage Festival not only provides support for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, but offers diverse entertainment, educational forums and exposure to African American heritage through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs and merchandise.
Celebrate community and camaraderie at Pride in the Park, our annual LGBTQA event featuring entertainment, music, food, family activities, nationally known entertainers, pride paws contest, vendors, face painting and much more.
GO Outside Festival combines the things outdoor enthusiasts love — camping, music, gear, races, demos and a beautiful outdoor setting. This annual event encourages healthy, active outdoor recreation and recently added the Blue Ridge Racing’s new event, Race Against the Clock, a time-trial event to race up Mill Mountain, then rejoin the festival for some well-earned food and festivities.
If you’d love to attend an event that gives back to local charities, you can’t miss First Fridays, which also introduces attendees to new craft breweries and cideries, plus great food trucks to snack at before you head downtown for dinner.
Roanoke has been named one of the best cities in the country for St. Patrick’s Day spirit thanks to our St. Patrick’s Day Parade, as part of the Shamrock Festival, which attracts 25,000 attendees annually. Come experience great live music along with Celtic culture and heritage.
Get into the holiday spirit at Dickens of a Christmas, the largest holiday celebration in the region, featuring a Christmas tree lighting, parade, carolers, street performers, roasted chestnuts, horse-drawn carriages and more.
David Rehor
Blue Ridge Kite Festival
Roanoke County (and Vinton)
Roanoke County has a rich culture of farmers and artisans, along with historical landmarks and special events that help tell the story of western Virginia.
Favorite Seasonal Events
The Blue Ridge Kite Festival takes place in April, and is just as fun as you’d imagine, filling the sky with thousands of colorful kites in a fantastic family atmosphere to welcome in spring. Vendors, food trucks, activities and more add to the fun.
Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights at Explore Park is exactly what you need to get in the holiday spirit. Explore a dazzling array of over 650,000 lights down a half-mile wooded path and take in the sights and sounds of the season, featuring displays, family activities and artisan crafts. Don’t forget to roast marshmallows around the campfire!
Mingle at the Market in Vinton is a great way to catch up with friends old and new, enjoy live music and good eats.
The Vinton Dogwood Festival is Vinton’s biggest and longest-running festival. Explore craft and retail vendors, enjoy delicious food, take in the crowning of the Vinton Dogwood Festival Queen and more.
Community Markets
Since 1988, the Vinton Farmers Market has provided a convenient location for local farmers to sell eggs, produce, flowers, crafts, baked goods and more since 1988. The market operates in April through December, Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The South County Seasonal Farmers Market is a great way to enjoy local produce and more from local vendors. It is open from April to December, Thursday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Held at the Catawba Community Center, the Catawba Farmers Market occurs on the first Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in May through mid-October, rain or shine. Their goal is to foster community fellowship while providing fresh, locally produced food and handicrafts; all items are grown or produced within 100 miles of the market.
Historical Hits
The Vinton History Museum preserves the past for the future, having acquired more than 4,000 items for display and preservation at the Upson House. Along with a vast collection of photography from in and around the Vinton area, they also keep archives of weddings, deaths, military service, cemeteries and more.
The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University presents exhibitions in a wide variety of media and genres, including selected exhibitions from the permanent collection. With programming such as artist talks, workshops and tours, the museum provides a forum for art through viewing, dialogue and an understanding of the creative process.
Showtimers Community Theatre debuted in July 1951, and remains a Roanoke County staple. Showtimers presents six shows per year, offering theatre classics, as well as comedies, think pieces and intimate musicals.
Courtesy of the Salem Fair
Salem Fair
Salem
Popular Events and Festivals
The Salem Farmers Market is open Monday-Saturday from April to December, and every Saturday year-round, offering fresh produce, baked goods, donuts, kettle corn and much more from local vendors.
Held on the second Saturday in September, Olde Salem Days is Virginia’s premier arts and crafts festival. Browse over 300 artisans and crafters bringing creative pieces for shoppers seeking both unique as well as practical items/gifts.
Held in the warmer spring and summer months, the Salem After Five concert series is back at the Salem Farmers Market with a full slate of talented bands, incredible food trucks and deserving charities.
Salem is a wonderful place to be during the holidays, with the traditional Christmas parade and tree lighting and Salem Crafty Christmas, as well as the Annual Gingerbread Festival, featuring a gingerbread house competition, holiday vendors, s’mores treats, gingerbread cookie decorating, live entertainment and, of course, Santa!
The civic center complex hosts the annual Salem Fair every July, the largest fair in Virginia. In addition numerous NCAA collegiate championships and touring acts pass through the James E. Taliaferro Sports & Entertainment Complex.
One of Salem’s most anticipated summer events, Jazz in July at Longwood Park Amphitheater is one of Salem’s most anticipated summer events, with a FREE day of performances featuring a diverse musical lineup procured by local jazz aficionado Lenny Marcus.
Numerous music and performances can be seen throughout the year at venues around Salem including Roanoke College, Longwood Park, local restaurants, breweries and other parks throughout the city.