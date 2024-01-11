VBR Life 2024: Arts and Culture

Learn more about the phenomenal arts and culture throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Botetourt County
Courtesy of Daleville Town Center
Daleville Town Center
Everyday Enjoyment
- From fresh produce to festive celebrations, the Botetourt Farmers Market in Fincastle is a weekly hub of local flavors and community gatherings, hosting seasonal festivals that highlight the region’s agricultural delights.
Courtesy of Buchanan Carnival
Buchanan Carnival
- Daleville Town Center offers a dynamic space for community engagement, featuring events and activities that bring residents together in a modern and vibrant setting.
- Botetourt Library’s events provide intellectual and cultural enrichment, fostering a love for learning and creativity within the community.
- Bailey Wick Farm, known for its wedding venue and corn maze, offers a blend of romance and family-friendly entertainment amidst the beautiful countryside.
Family Festivals
- The Beaverdam Farm Sunflower Festival showcases the beauty of nature with sprawling sunflower fields, offering a selfie-worthy backdrop for visitors to enjoy.
- New Freedom Farms “Freedom Fest” is a spirited event celebrating independence and agriculture, inviting families to experience a day of fun, food and community.
- “Bee Inspired” at the Botetourt Honey Festival at Buchanan Town Park, and celebrate National Honey Bee Day with your local Botetourt Beekeepers Association and Botetourt Farmers Market.
- Jeter Farm Fall Festival welcomes autumn with open arms, creating a festive atmosphere where families can enjoy seasonal activities and farm experiences.
- The Botetourt County Fair in August is a time-honored tradition, blending agricultural exhibits, entertainment and lively competitions to celebrate local heritage.
Courtesy of BOCO Wild
BOCO Wild
Special Events
- BOCO Wild, an annual event sponsored by Botetourt Parks & Rec in Buchanan, brings the community together each June to revel in outdoor adventures and the beauty of nature.
- The Buchanan Carnival in summer adds a touch of classic fun to the season, offering traditional carnival games, rides and entertainment for all ages.
- The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce’s events, including the Tinsel Trail in Fincastle during the Christmas holiday, create festive experiences that bring the community closer during special times of the year.
Franklin County
Courtesy of Franklin County
Concerts by Canoe
Festival Fun
- For 50 years, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has brought together a host of musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region.
- The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival is one of the area’s most popular fall events which showcases award-winning wineries from all across the Virginia region while also playing host to a variety of food vendors, artisans, musicians and a beer garden.
Courtesy of Franklin County
Booker T. Washington National Monument
- Admire the rich heritage of Franklin County at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, where captivating exhibits and live demonstrations celebrate the region’s folk culture, crafts and music, offering a delightful journey through its history.
- Join the community in a vibrant celebration of autumn’s bounty at the Boones Mill Apple Festival, featuring a cornucopia of apple-themed treats, crafts, live music and family-friendly activities that encapsulate the essence of the season.
- The Franklin County Agricultural Fair is a beloved annual event that showcases the county’s agricultural prowess and rural traditions, bringing together locals and visitors for thrilling rides, agricultural exhibits, live entertainment and a taste of the area’s farming heritage.
Endless Entertainment
- With over 50 musical performances annually, the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount is a great place to see a show. The Harvester was named the “Best Musical Venue in SW Va” by Virginia Living Magazine from 2019-2022.
- Experience the adrenaline and excitement of stock car racing at the Franklin County Speedway, a local institution where you can witness thrilling races and immerse yourself in the region’s racing culture.
- Enjoy a unique blend of music and nature at Concerts by Canoe, where you can paddle along scenic waterways while listening to live music, creating a serene and harmonious cultural experience.
- History buffs can visit historical sites and landmarks, like the Booker T. Washington National Monument, which offers insights into the life and legacy of the famous educator, or explore the county’s Civil War history through local museums and battlefields.
Roanoke City
Aaron Spicer
The Daisy Art Parade
Family-Friendly Entertainment
- Downtown Roanoke is home to the cultural gem, Center in the Square. Explore a world of wonder under one roof, with attractions like the Science Museum of Western Virginia, Roanoke Pinball Museum and the Roanoke Starcade. It’s a family-friendly destination that offers a delightful mix of learning and play.
- The Berglund Center, with its sprawling arena and state-of-the-art facilities, vibrantly pulsates with the rhythm of live performances, making it the dynamic stage where music, theater and entertainment seamlessly converge, creating unforgettable experiences for its eager audiences.
- Within the enchanting confines of the Virginia Children’s Theatre, young talents and imaginations flourish amidst spellbinding productions, while the angelic harmonies of the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir resonate, filling the city’s air with melodic beauty.
- The Southwest Virginia Ballet, with its fluid and graceful movements, weaves a mesmerizing display of artistic expression through captivating dance performances. Notably, their annual “Nutcracker” performance stands as one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year.
- The fascinating Virginia Museum of Transportation showcases an impressive collection of vintage locomotives, automobiles and aviation artifacts. Explore the evolution of transportation technology, step aboard historic trains and get up close to iconic vehicles that have shaped our nation’s history.
Autonomous Flight Technologies
Center in the Square
- The Taubman Museum of Art invites visitors to embark on a transformative journey through a diverse array of creativity, offering meticulously curated exhibitions, world-renowned displays, interactive classes and captivating special events that allow art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world of amazing artwork.
- Mill Mountain Theatre enchants audiences with captivating performances that breathe life into stories on stage, making invaluable contributions to the city’s dynamic and flourishing arts community.
- Exuding elegance and grace, the Roanoke Ballet Theatre showcases the timeless beauty of classical and contemporary dance forms, infusing the city with an undeniable sense of sophistication and artistic expression.
Favorite Festivals & Events
- The Community School’s Strawberry Festival exudes a delightful atmosphere as families gather to relish in sweet treats and festivities.
- The Henry Street Heritage Festival, presented by the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, celebrates the rich heritage of the African American community in Roanoke.
- Pride in the Park brings together a vibrant and inclusive community to honor diversity and equality.
- The GO Outside Festival invites adventure enthusiasts to explore outdoor activities, fostering a deep connection to the natural beauty surrounding Roanoke.
- First Fridays transforms the city’s downtown into a lively artistic hub, offering a vibrant showcase of local talent and creativity.
- The St. Patrick’s Day Parade paints the streets of Roanoke with green, lively revelry and Irish spirit.
- Dickens of a Christmas envelops the city in a festive Victorian ambiance, inviting residents and visitors alike to step into a charming holiday wonderland.
Courtesy of the Harrison Museum
Henry Street Heritage Festival
Music to Your Ears
- The historic Jefferson Center serves as a platform for both local and visiting artists to showcase their talents across various disciplines, hosting concerts, performances and exhibitions that celebrate creativity and community engagement.
- With a relaxed atmosphere, lush greenery, and a stage that welcomes renowned musicians and emerging artists alike, Dr Pepper Park has become a go-to destination for enjoying music and entertainment in a natural and vibrant environment.
- The power of sound takes center stage at 5 Points Music Sanctuary, a 250-person venue that combines live musical performances, innovative music therapy and advocacy for hearing loss awareness with a commitment to accessibility.
- The Spot on Kirk is a creative haven that celebrates artistic expression in all its forms and nurtures local talent while fostering a sense of community, from art exhibitions and theatrical performances to live music showcases and workshops.
- A cornerstone of the city’s musical landscape, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra delivers captivating symphonic performances that span classical masterpieces to contemporary compositions, enriching the cultural fabric of the region and enchanting audiences with the beauty of orchestral music.
- Opera Roanoke brings the world of opera to life with passionate singers, talented musicians and elaborate productions, presenting timeless operatic works that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.
Roanoke County + Vinton
Taylor Reshka
Vinton Palooza
Roanoke County has a rich culture of farmers and artisans, along with historical landmarks and special events that help tell the story of Southwest Virginia. Here’s just a taste of what you’ll enjoy!
- Experience the vibrant community spirit at Vinton Farmers’ Market, where local goods and fresh produce unite residents.
- Vinton’s Mingle at the Market events offer a delightful social gathering amidst this lively atmosphere.
Ana Morales
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum
- Get over gravity through exhilarating trampoline fun, ideal for kids of all ages, at Defy Gravity.
- Unleash your creative potential at Earthworks Studio, a haven for pottery enthusiasts and artistic exploration.
- The historic Vinton War Memorial hosts cultural events that honor veterans and celebrate local heritage.
- Enjoy the tunes of the Tavern Stage Summer Concert Series at Explore Park.
- Experience the region’s agricultural bounty at Catawba Valley Farmers Market and South County Farmers Market.
- Let your spirits soar at the colorful, family-friendly Blue Ridge Kite Festival.
- Delve into artistic expression and community connections at Eleanor D. Wilson Museum.
- Showtimers Community Theater brings captivating performances to life in Roanoke County.
- Find rejuvenation in nature’s embrace at the scenic Hanging Rock overlook.
Salem
Shannon Terry
Salem Fair
Popular Events & Festivals
- The Salem Farmers Market offers a vibrant array of fresh produce and artisan goods in a lively market setting.
- Olde Salem Days showcases the town’s history and craftsmanship through a charming street festival.
- Salem After Five presents a series of live outdoor concerts that highlight local and regional musical talent.
- Salem Crafty Christmas brings a festive market filled with handmade crafts and holiday delights.
- The Annual Gingerbread Festival invites creativity to flourish as gingerbread houses and designs are displayed and celebrated.
- The beloved Salem Fair, held every July, offers a blend of family entertainment, rides and exhibits during the summer season.
- Jazz in July treats music enthusiasts to a series of soulful jazz performances in a relaxed outdoor setting.
- The Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia highlights some of the best drum and bugle corps from around the country for a dynamic musical competition, showcasing precision and skill as they compete for a world championship.