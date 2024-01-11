VBR Life 2024: Arts and Culture

Learn more about the phenomenal arts and culture throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

× Expand Courtesy of the Harrison Museum Henry Street Heritage Festival

Music to Your Ears

The historic Jefferson Center serves as a platform for both local and visiting artists to showcase their talents across various disciplines, hosting concerts, performances and exhibitions that celebrate creativity and community engagement.

With a relaxed atmosphere, lush greenery, and a stage that welcomes renowned musicians and emerging artists alike, Dr Pepper Park has become a go-to destination for enjoying music and entertainment in a natural and vibrant environment.

The power of sound takes center stage at 5 Points Music Sanctuary, a 250-person venue that combines live musical performances, innovative music therapy and advocacy for hearing loss awareness with a commitment to accessibility.

The Spot on Kirk is a creative haven that celebrates artistic expression in all its forms and nurtures local talent while fostering a sense of community, from art exhibitions and theatrical performances to live music showcases and workshops.

A cornerstone of the city's musical landscape, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra delivers captivating symphonic performances that span classical masterpieces to contemporary compositions, enriching the cultural fabric of the region and enchanting audiences with the beauty of orchestral music.

Opera Roanoke brings the world of opera to life with passionate singers, talented musicians and elaborate productions, presenting timeless operatic works that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

Roanoke County + Vinton

× Expand Taylor Reshka Vinton Palooza

Roanoke County has a rich culture of farmers and artisans, along with historical landmarks and special events that help tell the story of Southwest Virginia. Here’s just a taste of what you’ll enjoy!

Experience the vibrant community spirit at Vinton Farmers’ Market , where local goods and fresh produce unite residents.

Vinton's Mingle at the Market events offer a delightful social gathering amidst this lively atmosphere.

Ana Morales Eleanor D. Wilson Museum

Get over gravity through exhilarating trampoline fun, ideal for kids of all ages, at Defy Gravity .

Unleash your creative potential at Earthworks Studio, a haven for pottery enthusiasts and artistic exploration.

The historic Vinton War Memorial hosts cultural events that honor veterans and celebrate local heritage.

Enjoy the tunes of the Tavern Stage Summer Concert Series at Explore Park.

Experience the region's agricultural bounty at Catawba Valley Farmers Market and South County Farmers Market.

Let your spirits soar at the colorful, family-friendly Blue Ridge Kite Festival.

Delve into artistic expression and community connections at Eleanor D. Wilson Museum.

Showtimers Community Theater brings captivating performances to life in Roanoke County.

brings captivating performances to life in Roanoke County. Find rejuvenation in nature’s embrace at the scenic Hanging Rock overlook.

Salem

× Expand Shannon Terry Salem Fair

Popular Events & Festivals