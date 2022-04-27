Virginia's Blue Ridge: Arts and Culture

Learn more about the incredible arts and culture throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

× Expand Jennifer Griffin/Jenny Marie Photography/Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival

Botetourt County

Plenty of Entertainment

Located in a historic building, the quaint Buchanan Theatre is Botetourt County’s only current movie theater. Catch the latest releases with timeless family classics mixed in.

Daleville Town Center seems to always have a show coming up. Stop by to watch local bands and don’t miss the popular Flat Pickin’ Fridays country concert series.

Break up the work week on Wednesday nights with trivia at Town Center Tap House in Daleville Town Center. Do you have the knowledge to bring home the win?

Support Local

Saturday mornings are for the Botetourt Farmers Market. Stock up on fresh, locally grown foods and explore offerings from local craft vendors.

Open Studios Botetourt is a self-guided tour of artist studios in the area. It’s the perfect way to get to know the stories and work of local artists, and a unique way to see their works in progress or view a demonstration.

Family-Friendly Festivals

Looking for a new profile picture? The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival has you covered. With 20 acres of beautiful sunflowers, hayrides, farm animals, and 90+ craft and food vendors, this annual Botetourt County festival is one you can’t miss.

Celebrate the arrival of fall with an afternoon of fun at Jeter Farm. This annual fall festival includes autumn traditions like a tractor pull, pumpkin picking, hayrides and a corn maze.

Troutville Trail Days celebrates Troutville’s designation as an ‘Appalachian Trail Town’ with vendors, artisans, guided hikes, food, music and more.

Celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, Fincastle’s annual Historic Fincastle Festival is held every September. Browse craft vendors and artists, enjoy delicious, locally sourced food, and enjoy musical performances in the crisp autumn air.

× Expand The Harvester Performance Center Robert Earl Keen performing at Harvester Performance Center.

Franklin County

Standout Events and Festivals

For 47 years, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has brought together a host of musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region.

The Boones Mill Apple Festival is an annual fall festival that includes food vendors, arts and craft vendors and live entertainment for all ages.

Smith Mountain Lake’s most popular event, the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, takes place every September and regularly draws crowds of more than 11,000. In addition to nearly 30 Virginia wineries, SML Wine Festival visitors can peruse the booths of dozens of quality artisans, as well as craft and food vendors.

At the Franklin County Agricultural Fair, experience the excitement of tractor competitions, midway rides, music concerts, live entertainment, exhibits, animal shows, contests, games, food and lots of fun.

Stunning fall foliage, cool temperatures and a competitive chili cook-off. The Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival is a family-friendly lakeside event you don’t want to miss.

Ramble Weekend is a three-day event in Franklin County featuring multiple land and water activities and a weekend of food, music and camping.

Try a Concert, Race or Show

With over 300 musical performances annually, the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount is a great place to see a show. In 2019, the Harvester was named “Best Musical Venue in SW Va.” by Virginia Living Magazine.

Franklin County Speedway bills itself as the fastest 3/8 mile paved oval in the world and features exciting stock car racing nearly every Saturday night. The speedway also offers a concert stage for music.

Rocky Mount’s Farmers Market at Citizen Square is not just a popular gathering place for local produce, but also civic events, concerts and festivals.

× Expand Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge Elmwood on Ice

Roanoke City

A Thriving Entertainment Scene

From comedy shows to concerts to craft fairs, The Berglund Center has it all. This full-service facility offers a 10,500-seat Coliseum; 2,151-seat Performing Arts Theatre; 14,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall; and a 46,000-square-foot Special Events Center.

Run as a nonprofit, The Spot on Kirk is an intimate music venue and gathering place on Kirk Avenue in downtown Roanoke. There isn’t a bad seat in the house.

For more than 50 years, Mill Mountain Theatre has inspired, entertained, enriched, educated and challenged audiences of Southwest Virginia through high-quality, professional theatrical productions and experiences.

5 Points Music Sanctuary pursues the power of sound through live events, music therapy, hearing loss advocacy and accessibility programs with a 250-person venue available for private events.

Jefferson Center offers year-round performances in the restored and renovated 1920s Shaftman Performance Hall. Enjoy an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary entertainment.

At the base of Mill Mountain in the heart of downtown Roanoke, Dr. Pepper Park offers outdoor concerts, festivals and special events from April through October.

A vital component of cultural life in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Opera Roanoke has offered compelling performances of productions and programs since 1976.

Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir is made up of 230 children. Each week, they come together to sing traditional and fun choral music, with a focus on beautiful singing, musical excellence and lasting bonds of friendship and accomplishment.

Roanoke Children’s Theatre is the only local professional theatre designed just for children. RCT produces four targeted literary or issue-based productions per year.

Big City Life, Small Town Feel

In the heart of downtown Roanoke since 1882, the Historic Roanoke City Market attracts vendors offering locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and plants, plus fresh meats, cheeses, baked goods and artisan hand-crafted items.

Local and primarily organic, the Grandin Village Farmers Market offers veggies, fruit, herbs, seasonal seedlings, meats, artisan bread, baked goods, hot-prepared foods, fresh-cut flowers, regional seafood, locally roasted coffee and much more!

Festivals Throughout the Year

Festival in the Park has occurred annually over Memorial Day Weekend since 1969. Attendees can stroll through the Fine Arts and Fine Crafts Show, The Eclectic Market, enjoy live music, taste delicious food and take part in fun activities.

The Strawberry Festival celebrates the strawberry, of course, but also Spring and the beginning of festival season in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Trust us, you won’t want just one strawberry shortcake.