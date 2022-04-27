Virginia's Blue Ridge: Arts and Culture

Learn more about the incredible arts and culture throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Jennifer Griffin/Jenny Marie Photography/Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival
Botetourt County
Plenty of Entertainment
Located in a historic building, the quaint Buchanan Theatre is Botetourt County’s only current movie theater. Catch the latest releases with timeless family classics mixed in.
Daleville Town Center seems to always have a show coming up. Stop by to watch local bands and don’t miss the popular Flat Pickin’ Fridays country concert series.
Break up the work week on Wednesday nights with trivia at Town Center Tap House in Daleville Town Center. Do you have the knowledge to bring home the win?
Support Local
Saturday mornings are for the Botetourt Farmers Market. Stock up on fresh, locally grown foods and explore offerings from local craft vendors.
Open Studios Botetourt is a self-guided tour of artist studios in the area. It’s the perfect way to get to know the stories and work of local artists, and a unique way to see their works in progress or view a demonstration.
Family-Friendly Festivals
Looking for a new profile picture? The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival has you covered. With 20 acres of beautiful sunflowers, hayrides, farm animals, and 90+ craft and food vendors, this annual Botetourt County festival is one you can’t miss.
Celebrate the arrival of fall with an afternoon of fun at Jeter Farm. This annual fall festival includes autumn traditions like a tractor pull, pumpkin picking, hayrides and a corn maze.
Troutville Trail Days celebrates Troutville’s designation as an ‘Appalachian Trail Town’ with vendors, artisans, guided hikes, food, music and more.
Celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, Fincastle’s annual Historic Fincastle Festival is held every September. Browse craft vendors and artists, enjoy delicious, locally sourced food, and enjoy musical performances in the crisp autumn air.
The Harvester Performance Center
Robert Earl Keen performing at Harvester Performance Center.
Franklin County
Standout Events and Festivals
For 47 years, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has brought together a host of musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region.
The Boones Mill Apple Festival is an annual fall festival that includes food vendors, arts and craft vendors and live entertainment for all ages.
Smith Mountain Lake’s most popular event, the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, takes place every September and regularly draws crowds of more than 11,000. In addition to nearly 30 Virginia wineries, SML Wine Festival visitors can peruse the booths of dozens of quality artisans, as well as craft and food vendors.
At the Franklin County Agricultural Fair, experience the excitement of tractor competitions, midway rides, music concerts, live entertainment, exhibits, animal shows, contests, games, food and lots of fun.
Stunning fall foliage, cool temperatures and a competitive chili cook-off. The Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival is a family-friendly lakeside event you don’t want to miss.
Ramble Weekend is a three-day event in Franklin County featuring multiple land and water activities and a weekend of food, music and camping.
Try a Concert, Race or Show
With over 300 musical performances annually, the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount is a great place to see a show. In 2019, the Harvester was named “Best Musical Venue in SW Va.” by Virginia Living Magazine.
Franklin County Speedway bills itself as the fastest 3/8 mile paved oval in the world and features exciting stock car racing nearly every Saturday night. The speedway also offers a concert stage for music.
Rocky Mount’s Farmers Market at Citizen Square is not just a popular gathering place for local produce, but also civic events, concerts and festivals.
Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge
Elmwood on Ice
Roanoke City
A Thriving Entertainment Scene
From comedy shows to concerts to craft fairs, The Berglund Center has it all. This full-service facility offers a 10,500-seat Coliseum; 2,151-seat Performing Arts Theatre; 14,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall; and a 46,000-square-foot Special Events Center.
Run as a nonprofit, The Spot on Kirk is an intimate music venue and gathering place on Kirk Avenue in downtown Roanoke. There isn’t a bad seat in the house.
For more than 50 years, Mill Mountain Theatre has inspired, entertained, enriched, educated and challenged audiences of Southwest Virginia through high-quality, professional theatrical productions and experiences.
5 Points Music Sanctuary pursues the power of sound through live events, music therapy, hearing loss advocacy and accessibility programs with a 250-person venue available for private events.
Jefferson Center offers year-round performances in the restored and renovated 1920s Shaftman Performance Hall. Enjoy an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary entertainment.
At the base of Mill Mountain in the heart of downtown Roanoke, Dr. Pepper Park offers outdoor concerts, festivals and special events from April through October.
A vital component of cultural life in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Opera Roanoke has offered compelling performances of productions and programs since 1976.
Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir is made up of 230 children. Each week, they come together to sing traditional and fun choral music, with a focus on beautiful singing, musical excellence and lasting bonds of friendship and accomplishment.
Roanoke Children’s Theatre is the only local professional theatre designed just for children. RCT produces four targeted literary or issue-based productions per year.
Big City Life, Small Town Feel
In the heart of downtown Roanoke since 1882, the Historic Roanoke City Market attracts vendors offering locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and plants, plus fresh meats, cheeses, baked goods and artisan hand-crafted items.
Local and primarily organic, the Grandin Village Farmers Market offers veggies, fruit, herbs, seasonal seedlings, meats, artisan bread, baked goods, hot-prepared foods, fresh-cut flowers, regional seafood, locally roasted coffee and much more!
Festivals Throughout the Year
Festival in the Park has occurred annually over Memorial Day Weekend since 1969. Attendees can stroll through the Fine Arts and Fine Crafts Show, The Eclectic Market, enjoy live music, taste delicious food and take part in fun activities.
The Strawberry Festival celebrates the strawberry, of course, but also Spring and the beginning of festival season in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Trust us, you won’t want just one strawberry shortcake.
Microfestivus Craft Beer Festival has earned a reputation as one of the premiere craft beer festivals on the East Coast. Find your favorite brew, explore vendors, listen to live music and find food that pairs best with your drinks.
Be Greek for a day at the Roanoke Greek Festival. Join thousands of visitors who partake in this joyous cultural festival every year by tasting and sharing in the Greek experience.
Providing support for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, the Henry Street Heritage Festival offers diverse entertainment, educational forums and exposure to African-American heritage through the performing arts, crafts, cuisines, customs and merchandise.
Sample more than 40 wines from around the world while you enjoy live music and expertly paired hors d’oeuvres and desserts at the Taubman Museum of Art’s International Wine Festival.
Pride in the Park is an annual LGBTQA event featuring entertainment, music, food, family activities, nationally known entertainers, pride paws contest, vendors, face painting and much more.
GO Outside Festival is a celebration of everything outdoors. This annual event encourages healthy, active outdoor recreation. GO Fest combines the things outdoor enthusiasts love - camping, music, gear, races, demos and a beautiful outdoor setting.
Popular Events
First Fridays offers an evening full of live music, fun and the satisfaction of supporting local charities. Each event features a new craft brewery or cidery and a food truck is always on site.
Ice skating has become an annual Roanoke tradition. Elmwood on Ice is a family friendly activity providing a great opportunity to show off Downtown Roanoke to visitors.
A member of the Southern Professional Hockey League, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs play in the Berglund Center Coliseum in front of local, passionate fans.
Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, as part of the Shamrock Festival, attracts 25,000 attendees. Roanoke has been named one of the best cities in the country for St. Patrick’s Day spirit. Come experience great live music along with Celtic culture and heritage.
The largest holiday celebration in the region, Dickens of a Christmas includes a Christmas tree lighting, parade, carolers, street performers, roasted chestnuts, horse-drawn carriages and more.
Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism
Illuminights
Roanoke County (and Vinton)
Enjoy Community Events
Since 1988, the Vinton Farmers Market has provided a convenient location for local farmers to sell eggs, produce, flowers, crafts, baked goods and more. April through December, the market operates Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Vinton Dogwood Festival is Vinton’s biggest and longest-running festival. Participate in a 5K run/walk, explore craft and retail vendors, enjoy delicious food, take in the crowning of the Vinton Dogwood Festival Queen and more.
Every April, the Blue Ridge Kite Festival at Green Hill Park fills the sky with thousands of colorful kites while families welcome spring.
Even Ebenezer Scrooge can get in the holiday spirit at Roanoke County’s Illuminights. This unique experience features over 600,000 lights and captures the magic of the season. While you’re there, shop for artisan crafts, roast marshmallows around the campfire and enjoy additional family activities on select nights.
Hosted at the Vinton Farmers Market, the Mingle at the Market concert series is always a hit. Stay refreshed at the beer garden and grab a bite from local food trucks.
One-of-a-Kind Entertainment
Explore the works of renowned, emerging and regional artists at The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University. This state-of-the-art facility has approximately 4,000 square feet of exhibition space across three interconnected galleries.
Feeling lucky? Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton recently completed a massive expansion. They now offer 500 historic horse racing gaming machines, a 40-seat bar and live entertainment.
Debuting on July 5, 1951, Showtimers Community Theatre remains a Roanoke County staple. Showtimers presents six shows per year, offering theatre classics, as well as comedies, think pieces and intimate musicals.
Salem Red Sox
Catch a Salem Red Sox ballgame!
Salem
Quintessential Salem
Enjoy breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains while taking in a Salem Red Sox game. Affiliated with the Boston Red Sox, Salem’s Sox play in one of the finest minor league facilities in America.
Fresh produce, baked goods, donuts, kettle corn and much more fill the stalls at the Salem Farmers Market, open Monday-Saturday from April to December, and every Saturday year-round.
The Salem Fair is the largest fair in the state and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country. With tons of rides, plenty of good fair food and vendors, and entertainment galore, the Salem Fair has been entertaining locals and visitors alike since 1988.
Community Events and Festivals
Showcasing the residents that make Salem so special, Olde Salem Days is the street festival you don’t want to miss. Every September, browse crafter vendors, enjoy delicious street food, take in live music and see really cool antique automobiles.
Salem’s Annual Gingerbread Festival is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Enjoy a gingerbread house competition, holiday vendors, s’mores treats, gingerbread cookie decorating, live entertainment and of course, Santa!
Coming up on 15 years running, Salem’s Annual WinterFest Beach Blast at the Salem Civic Center helps melt away the winter cold with some summertime beach music.
Catch up with old friends while taking in one of the many free concert series year-round at Salem’s Longwood Park.