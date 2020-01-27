Quality Learning for a Lifetime

The Valley’s award-winning education system proves fruitful for students and staff alike.

Whether you are looking for quality public education for your children or planning to attain an advanced degree, you can find the education you are seeking in the Roanoke Valley. A wide array of learning opportunities exist that offer something for everyone. From public and private elementary through high school to advanced degrees and specialized career training, there are a myriad of educational options.

Some highlights of the area’s public schools include:

All area public schools are fully accredited by the state. On-time graduation rates for all counties are 90 percent or higher. Roanoke City has consistently increased on-time graduation rates since 2008. For 2018, Salem at 96.7 percent, Botetourt at 95.3% and Roanoke County at 95.2% were higher than the state average of 91.6%.

Colonial Elementary School in Botetourt County was one of seven Virginia public schools recognized by the U.S Department of Education as a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School for demonstrating superior academic performance or making substantial progress in closing student achievement gaps.

Students enrolled in Virginia governor’s schools throughout the state took part in the third annual Shelly STEM Challenge hosted by Roanoke Valley Governor’s School.

Anne Travers of Virginia Heights Elementary received the 2018 Special Education Teacher Award from the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET).

Roanoke City Schools boast three Region 6 Teachers of the Year in the last six years. Jamie Nichols, Lucy Addison Middle School sixth grade science and math teacher, was named Regional Teacher of the Year.

“My family and I moved to Roanoke specifically because of the quality of the local school systems,” says Nichols. “I am proud of the academic and enrichment opportunities provided to students by our local schools! These strong public schools ensure that every child, regardless of background or circumstance, receives a high-quality, globally-competitive education. Each day I get to express my unconditional love for kids, bring energy and passion into the classroom and impact their academic and personal growth. There isn’t anything else I would rather do.”

STEM and governor’s schools offer advanced learning opportunities. Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology provides challenging programs in science, mathematics, computer science and technology. Burton Center for Arts and Technology offers mechatronics, motorsports, communication and engineering, as well as machining, welding and advanced manufacturing technologies. All Franklin County eighth-graders attend The Leonard A. Gereau Center for Applied Technology and Career Exploration, a work-like environment where students can explore career options, especially those in STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts/media and mathematics).

Ashlee Woldman, 17, attends Roanoke Valley Governor’s School. Her mother, Melissa Woldman, says, “We chose RVGS for the level and quality of education. We knew it would challenge her but that is what she prefers and needs. RVGS is providing her with tremendous college preparation which really helps since she is focused on continuing her education. We couldn’t be more pleased with the level of education she receives daily.”

Through a partnership with Virginia Western Community College, students in Botetourt County’s STEM-H academy can take courses in pre-engineering, health occupations and information systems technology that lead to graduating high school with an associate’s degree. Salem High School is one of only 500 programs to offer an international baccalaureate program.

In addition to public school, there are private options such as Community School and Community High School, Northcross, Life Academy and Roanoke Catholic. Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRACC) specializes in educating children with autism and learning challenges.

Learning opportunities in the region extend beyond primary and secondary education.

There are 25 institutions of higher learning within a 60-mile radius of the Roanoke Valley.

Virginia Community Colleges Shared Services Center has five community colleges in the greater Roanoke region, including Virginia Western which currently has over 10,000 students in credit courses and more than 1,400 enrollments in fast-track workforce and continuing education courses.

The Roanoke Higher Education Center offers over 200 programs of study – everything from Doctoral, Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degrees to Post-Bachelor’s and Training/Certificate. Students can take undergraduate- and graduate-level courses at the center or online through partnering colleges and universities. Job training programs are offered through their partnership with TAP – This Valley Works.

The area is a growing technology, research and medical hub positioning it as a prime location for individuals interested in career opportunities in those fields. There are plenty of career advancement programs in the region, including Jefferson College of Health Sciences, American National University and Skyline College.

Medical schools include Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg which leads students to careers as osteopathic physicians. Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine offers students an advantage by combining research with medical training.

Unique educational options include the Batten Leadership Institute at Hollins University and the Elderscholar program at Roanoke College. The latter is designed for seniors who desire learning in and out of the classroom.

There are many outstanding opportunities for formal education in the Roanoke region and just as many incredible learning experiences. Whether you want to learn to shag dance, practice yoga or paddleboard, you can find a class. If you prefer to make jewelry out of clay, try your hand at pottery or knitting, there’s a class for that. Hiking, biking and stargazing classes are available, too. No matter your age or interests, a quality program exists where you can learn and grow.