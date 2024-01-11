VBR Life 2024: Education

Learn more about top-notch education throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Botetourt County
Courtesy of Botetourt Public Schools
Botetourt County remains one of the most beautiful places to live, work and learn. Fully accredited by the Virginia Board of Education, Botetourt County Public Schools educates approximately 4,500 students across 11 schools, a virtual academy and a technical education center. In addition to fine arts and athletic programming, the division is known for consistent, high academic achievement.
The division’s strategic direction affirms its commitment to preparing every student for life after graduation, supporting every employee in their personal and professional growth and investing in every learning environment to deliver authentic and meaningful educational experiences.
Elementary Schools
- Breckinridge Elementary School
- Buchanan Elementary School
- Cloverdale Elementary School
- Colonial Elementary School
- Eagle Rock Elementary School
- Greenfield Elementary School
- Troutville Elementary School
Middle Schools
- Central Academy Middle School
- Read Mountain Middle School
High Schools
- Botetourt Technical Education Center
- James River High School
- Lord Botetourt High School
Franklin County
Courtesy of Franklin County
A Gifted Cohort
The Franklin County Public Schools’ Gifted Department collaborated with Longwood University to offer a Gifted Cohort in FCPS. The course is being offered to provide classroom teachers with the knowledge and resources needed to address the needs of gifted and high achieving students and gain resources on how to best differentiate for all students. FCPS is excited to offer these courses to teachers free of charge.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School Math Teacher Garners Multiple Awards
Benjamin Franklin Middle School math teacher Jennifer Hatch is a 26-year veteran educator who recently received local, state and national recognition for her creative use of classroom gardening to teach math. Her awards include the 2023 National Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year; 2023 Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year; 2023-2024 Region 6 Teacher of the Year; 2022 & 2023 Franklin County Teacher of the Year; and 2022 Benjamin Franklin Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Her recent awards came after an innovative teaching shift she implemented after COVID. Hatch was inspired to grow her own food during lockdowns and supply chain shortages because gardening gave her a way to ease anxiety and learn something new. When students and teachers returned to the classroom, she decided to offer her students the sense of wonder and empowerment gardening had given her. So, she set up a hydroponic gardening system in the classroom and showed students how to apply math skills to gather data, record plant measurements and growth, and analyze the data they gathered.
Ferrum College and Franklin County Public Schools Partner Up
Ferrum College recently announced receipt of a Partnership Laboratory School Planning Grant of $199,517.00 from the Virginia Department of Education.
Initially, the Ferrum College Workforce Laboratory School will offer Franklin County High School 11th and 12th grade students who opt for Career and Technical Education (CTE) dual enrollment college credit and the opportunity to specialize in curriculum to build skill sets that are critically needed by local and regional employers including training as nurses, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters, in addition to skills needed in industrial settings. Providing dual enrollment college credit for these experiences gives students momentum toward continuing their higher education later in their career preparation pathway. After full implementation of these programs, some 9th and 10th graders would also become eligible for participation.
The focus of this laboratory school initiative is career readiness and workforce development for Franklin County. The content areas addressed are very broadly health and emergency services and technical trades. Within health and emergency services, the College intends to expand capacity for education in nursing, EMT, paramedic, firefighting, law enforcement, and search and rescue. Within technical trades, the focus will be on expanding capacity for education in construction trades (including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding and HVAC), contracting and maintenance and marine trades.
Dr. Kevin Siers, superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools, spoke about how health professions will benefit from the partnership with the College. “The Franklin County School Board and school division staff are very happy to be partnering with Ferrum College on the development of a lab school for health sciences. This program will permit our students to get a head start on a number of careers in the medical field and allow many of them to be employable in our community immediately after graduating from Franklin County High School.”
Elementary Schools
- Boones Mill Elementary School
- Burnt Chimney Elementary School
- Callaway Elementary School
- Dudley Elementary School
- Ferrum Elementary School
- Glade Hill Elementary School
- Henry Elementary School
- Lee M. Waid Elementary School
- Rocky Mount Elementary School
- Snow Creek Elementary School
- Sontag Elementary School
- Windy Gap Elementary School
Middle Schools
- Benjamin Franklin Middle School
High Schools
- Franklin County High School
Additional Programs
- The Gereau Center/CEED
- Franklin County Adult Ed Center
Higher Education
- Ferrum College
Roanoke City
Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools
Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) is an urban school division in Roanoke, Virginia, serving a pre-K through 12th grade population of approximately 14,000 students. RCPS provides an inclusive and equitable, student-centered culture that empowers lifelong learning. Through meaningful, relevant and engaging learning opportunities, we empower all students to dream, excel and meet their full potential to benefit our city and its citizens.
RCPS’ vision is to provide all students with a strong educational foundation that enables them to become lifelong learners and contributing members and leaders of the global community. RCPS offers state-of-the-art learning experiences, taught by highly qualified teachers who understand and accept the challenges of helping every student to reach their greatest potential.
The division has 17 elementary schools, five middle schools, two high schools, as well as four alternative schools, including the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science & Technology and the Roanoke Technical Education Center.
RCPS STUDENT RECOGNITIONS
Academic:
- William Fleming Air Force Junior ROTC received the Outstanding Organization Award for 2022-2023.
- Trevor Gautier and Margaret Fuller of Patrick Henry High School were named National Cyber Scholars as a result of their participation in the CyberSmart America program.
- Elizabeth Kelley of Patrick Henry High School and Craig Bailey of William Fleming High School received their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certification.
- Two teams from Patrick Henry High School placed in the Governor’s Challenge in Personal Finance hosted by the Virginia Council on Economic Education. Team 6-B placed second and Team 1-A placed third.
Athletic:
- RCPS’ 2023 graduating class had 17 student-athletes who will play at the collegiate level.
- Miles Wilson of William Fleming High School was named the male winner of the Roanoke Jewish Federation B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award.
- Ana Marie Rincon of Patrick Henry High School was named 5A Individual State Champion and 5D Individual Tennis Regional Champion in Girls Tennis.
- Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson of Patrick Henry High School were named 5A State Champions and 5D Regional Champions in Girls Tennis Doubles.
- Patrick Henry High School Boys Basketball team was the 5A State Runner-up, Regional Champions and District Regular and Tournament Champions.
- Abu Yarmah and Brooks Derey of Patrick Henry High School were named 1st team all-state in boys basketball.
- Abu Yarmah was named District and Region Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
- Jada Cook of Patrick Henry High School was named 1st team all-state in girls basketball.
- William Fleming High School Girls Basketball team were district champions.
Fine Arts:
- Patrick Henry High School Band received a Superior Rating in District Concert Assessments.
- William Fleming High School Band received a Superior Rating in District Concert Assessments.
- Patrick Henry High School Concert and Chamber Orchestras received a Superior Rating in District Concert Assessments.
Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools
Patrick Henry High School football
STAFF & DIVISION RECOGNITIONS
Division:
- Roanoke City Public Schools received the 2023 Empowered District Seal from EVERFI K-12, which recognizes an exemplary commitment to whole child education.
- Roanoke City Public Schools received an Award of Excellence from the Chesapeake Chapter of the National School Public Relations Association for its staff recruitment campaign.
- Roanoke City Public Schools arts programs were featured in an episode of BUZZ, a TV show that airs on Blue Ridge PBS.
- The NAMM Foundation has named RCPS one of the Best Communities for Music Education in 2023. This is the 11th consecutive year Roanoke City Public Schools has been recognized.
Staff:
- Dr. Verletta White received a Proclamation from Roanoke City Council and Roanoke City School Board for her inspiring leadership and unwavering commitment to educational equity in Roanoke City Public Schools. In addition, she was named:
- 2024 Virginia Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
- Virginia’s Region 6 Superintendent of the Year by her fellow superintendents in Western Virginia.
- Virginia PTA Superintendent Power Partner of the Year.
- One of 5 Superintendents to Watch in 2023 by education publication K-12 Dive.
- Roanoke NAACP Youth Council Impactors of Excellence Award recipient.
- Perneller Chubb-Wilson Award recipient by the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
- Kurrai Thompson, Principal of Fairview Elementary School, received the 2023 Black Girls Really Rock Award from the Continental Societies, Inc. Roanoke Chapter.
- 19 operations workers and custodians completed their continuing education and certification with ISSA (International Sanitary Supply Association).
- Jack Esworthy of Patrick Henry High School was named District and Region Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
- Richard Wilson of William Fleming High School was named Blue Ridge District Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
- Ms. Johnson and Mr. Reisenbeck of Roanoke Technical Education Center at Gibboney Hall were chosen by the Virginia Council on Economic Education to be Teacher Fellows and will train teachers in topics related to Economics and Personal Finance.
- Quiana Fields of Fallon Park Elementary School was named to Roanoker Magazine’s 40 Under 40 List.
- Adria Cintron of Woodrow Wilson Middle School was named Roanoke City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.
- Ashley Als of Preston Park Elementary was named Roanoke City Public Schools’ Support Staff of the Year.
- Kathy Sebolt of Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology received the Yale Educator Award.
Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools
Elementary Schools
- Crystal Spring Elementary School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Fallon Park Elementary School
- Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Garden City Elementary School
- Grandin Court Elementary School
- Highland Park Elementary School
- Hurt Park Elementary School
- Lincoln Terrace Elementary School
- Monterey Elementary School
- Morningside Elementary School
- Preston Park Elementary School
- Roanoke Academy for Math and Science
- Round Hill Elementary School
- Virginia Heights Elementary School
- Wasena Elementary School
- Westside Elementary School
Middle Schools
- James Breckinridge Middle School
- James Madison Middle School
- John P. Fishwick Middle School
- Lucy Addison Middle School
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School
High Schools
- Patrick Henry High School
- William Fleming High School
Additional Programs
- Forest Park Academy and iAccelerate
- Noel C. Taylor Academy
- Roanoke Technical Education Center
- Roanoke Valley Governor’s School
K-12 Private Schools
- Alleghany Highlands Christian School, K-5
- Christian Heritage Academy, K-12
- Community School, ages 3-14
- Community High School, 9-12
- Faith Christian School, PK-12
- First Wesleyan Christian School, PK-5
- Life Academy, PK-12
- North Cross School, PK-12
- Roanoke Adventist Preparatory, PK-8
- Roanoke Catholic, PK-12
- Roanoke Valley Christian Schools, K-12
- Smith Mountain Lake Christian School, K-9
- Special Education & Montessori Schools
- The Achievement Center
- Preston Oaks Montessori School
- Roanoke Valley Montessori School
- Salem Montessori School
- New Vista Montessori School, ages 3-6
- Shenandoah Autism Center
- Talented & Gifted Programs
- Jackson River Governor’s School,
- Alleghany County and Covington
- Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology
- Burton Center for Arts and Technology
- Botetourt County STEM-H Academy
- Gereau Center for Applied Technology and Career Exploration, Rocky Mount
- International Baccalaureate Program, Salem High School
Higher Education
- American National University
- Averett University
- Bluefield College
- Central Virginia Community College
- Dabney S. Lancaster Community College
- ECPI University
- Ferrum College
- Florida Institute of Technology
- Hollins University
- James Madison University
- Liberty University
- Mary Baldwin College, Roanoke Center
- New River Valley Community College
- Old Dominion University
- Patrick Henry Community College
- Radford University
- Radford University Carilion
- Randolph College
- Roanoke College
- Roanoke Higher Education Center
- Southern Virginia University
- Sweet Briar College
- Virginia Military Institute
- Virginia Tech
- Virginia University of Lynchburg
- Washington & Lee University
- TAP/This Valley Works
- University of Lynchburg
- University of Virginia, Roanoke Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Tech, Roanoke Center
- Virginia Western Community College
Medical Schools
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Career Building Colleges
- American National University
- Roanoke Higher Education Center
- Skyline College
Roanoke County + Vinton
Roanoke County Public Schools is a comprehensive and well-regarded public school system dedicated to providing quality education to its students. With a commitment to academic excellence, the district serves a diverse student population, offering a wide range of educational programs and services.
In addition to traditional classroom instruction, Roanoke County Public Schools offers various extracurricular activities, sports and arts programs that allow students to explore their interests and talents beyond the classroom. The district’s commitment to student well-being is reflected in its efforts to create a safe and inclusive learning environment.
Roanoke County Public Schools also maintain a strong focus on technology integration, providing students with the tools and skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. The district’s dedication to innovation and academic achievement has earned it a reputation for educational excellence in the region.
A dynamic and inclusive educational institution that prioritizes the success and well-being of its students, Roanoke County Public Schools prepare them for future academic and life endeavors, all in the safety of a welcoming, diverse community.
RCPS “C-Change” Focus Earns Virginia Innovative Practice Exemplar Award
The Virginia Board of Education has awarded a Virginia Innovative Practice Exemplar Award to Roanoke County Public Schools for the implementation of its “C-Change Framework,” an innovative “systems approach” to produce successful student outcomes. The Board of Education noted that Roanoke County Public Schools “highlights the creation of a school climate that cultivates the physical, emotional and intellectual well-being of students. The climate is created, in part, by implementing Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) with fidelity, having a licensed health counselor in every secondary school, violence and suicide prevention programs, the Student Voices Initiative, and strong school safety and security.”
Roanoke Valley School Systems Receive 2023 Innovative Practice Exemplar Award
The Virginia Board of Education jointly awarded Roanoke City Public Schools, Roanoke County Public Schools and Salem City Public Schools with a Virginia Innovative Practice Exemplar Award. Together, the three school systems were recognized for their regional student registered apprenticeship program. This program provides students with high-quality apprenticeship opportunities that could lead to industry-recognized credentials and/or full-time employment, while also meeting local business’ needs. The Board of Education recognized the divisions for creating a unified program with commonly shared goals, objectives, timelines and processes.
HVHS Student Takes First Place at 2023 International Science and Engineering Fair
Hidden Valley High School junior, Franziska Borneff, placed first in the earth and environmental sciences category at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Dallas, Texas. She also received a $5,000 prize for her first place finish in her category. Borneff’s project, Measuring the Effects of Climate Change on Arctic Rivers, also received two special awards, the Excellence in Geography and Geospatial Science Award and the NOAA Judges Award. Three Roanoke County students participated at this year’s ISEF—Fransizka Borneff and Aanandi Parashar from Hidden Valley High School, and Claire Wei from Cave Spring High School. The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, a program of Society for Science for over 70 years, is the world’s largest global science competition for high school.
Glenvar HS Teacher Wins National Hull Award for Environmental Education
Charlie Filer, biology teacher at Glenvar High School, was named one of the national Hull Award winners by the Garden Club of America. Named in honor of Elizabeth Abernathy Hull, this $1,000 award is presented nationally to educators who work to inspire children under 16 to appreciate the beauty and fragility of our planet.
Two Northside Middle School teachers Named National Educators of the Year
Amber Benson and Ruby Voss, an 8th grade math co-teaching team at Northside Middle School, were the recipients of the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE) Educator of the Year Award. The award recognizes outstanding educators who have made a significant impact in middle level education and on the lives of students aged 10-15 through leadership, vision and advocacy.
Elementary Schools
- Back Creek Elementary School
- Bonsack Elementary School
- Burlington Elementary School
- Cave Spring Elementary School
- Clearbrook Elementary School
- Fort Lewis Elementary School
- Glen Cove Elementary School
- Glenvar Elementary School
- Green Valley Elementary School
- Herman L. Horn Elementary School
- Masons Cove Elementary School
- Mount Pleasant Elementary School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Oak Grove Elementary School
- Penn Forest Elementary School
- W.E. Cundiff Elementary School
Middle Schools
- Cave Spring Middle School
- Glenvar Middle School
- Hidden Valley Middle School
- Northside Middle School
- William Byrd Middle School
High Schools
- Cave Spring High School
- Glenvar High School
- Hidden Valley High School
- Northside High School
- William Byrd High School
Additional Programs
- Burton Center for Arts & Technology
- Governor’s STEM Academy at BCAT
Salem
Courtesy of Salem Public Schools
Salem High School
SHS Student Recognitions
- The school celebrated the completion of Salem High School, a $35 million project that began in 2019 and is designed to enhance safety and create more flexible learning environments. It also completed a $3 million expansion to the athletic field house to make it more accessible to all student-athletes in the school.
- Salem High School was one of just a handful of schools to be named a 2022 Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School.
- The Forensics team won its 17th straight VHSL state title.
- Kathryn Ha is a young female golfer who won the State Title over all boys. She is an Individual 4A State Golf Champion, broke a tournament record to win the Justin Thomas Junior Championship and was selected as one of the top 10 East Coast golfers and represented the East team for the AJGA Wyndham Cup.
- Peyton Lewis was a 55m Individual State Indoor Champion (Tied State Record); a 100m Individual State Outdoor Champion; and a 200m Individual State Outdoor Champion.
- Jonathan Vernon, Isaiah Persinger and DaRon Wilson were 4x200m Relay Nike National Champions, Indoor Champions and Outdoor Champions. Their team posted the fastest time in the nation at Nike Invitational in NYC.
- Claire Rawlins (Region Champion) made it to the State Final Four in individual tennis; she and Jessica Baba (Region Doubles Champions) made it to the State Final Four in doubles tennis.
- Kayla Wood won River Ridge District Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
- Maggi Pace won Region D Girls Lacrosse Coach of the Year.
- Reese Redford won the “Artie Levin Personal Life Award” at the B’nai B’rith Athletic & Achievement Awards banquet.
- Girls Lacrosse made it to the State Quarterfinals.
- Graham Fischer set the school record for goals in a season (20 goals)
- Debate Team won Region & Super Regions for the first time in school history.
- Forensics won their 17 straight State Championship.
- Pride of Salem Marching Band & Symphonic Band received ALL SUPERIOR ratings at the State Band Assessment. They were named the VA Honor Band designation.
- Numerous athletes made All River Ridge District, All Region and All State.
- Spartan Robotics qualified for Worlds.
- Anne Hayden Hall earned a 1st Place Gold Circle Award from Columbia Scholastic Press Association (Delphi)
- 16 Student Athletes signed to play collegiate athletics.
- Skills USA State Winner (Caiden Wright).
- Several members of DECA advanced to National Competition in Orlando.
Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology - SY 2022-23 Project Forum Awards
Courtesy of Salem Public Schools
The team of Jonathan Vernon, Josiah Persinger, DaRon Wilson and Peyton Lewis took the top spot at the Nike Indoor Nationals Track and Field competition.
- Barbara (Ayla) Lampros and Reese Redford - 1st Place in Animal Sciences
- Parneet Gill and Aleigha Weeks - 1st Place in Animal Sciences
- Emma Baldwin - 1st Place in Microbiology
SHS School Achievements
- Participation in Regional Registered Apprenticeship Program
- SHS Recognition as a 2022 Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School
- SHS Recognized as a W!se Financial Literacy Certification Blue Star School
- SHS DECA Program Recognition - Gold Certification School-Based Enterprise
SHS Staff Recognitions
- Jobs for Virginia Graduate Program (Tracey Fobare) received the 5 for 5 Award.
- Gary Lupton as a recipient of the Code.org Computer Science Leaders Prize ($10,000)
ALMS Student Recognitions
- 19 students made all district choir
- Band & Choir students earned 1st place at Music in the Parks
- House giving competitions benefited the ALMS food pantry, animal shelter and the salvation army
- Abby Jones - 1st place VA School Board Association of the Blue Ridge Regional Art Contest
- Kathryn Wise - Reflections Award of Excellence 2nd Place for photography
- 8th Grade football undefeated
- Wrestling undefeated
- Boys track undefeated/Cosmo champs
- Boys soccer 15-1
- Boys basketball 12-3
- Girls basketball 14-1
ALMS Staff Recognitions
- Melissa Cook ALMS teacher of the year
- Barbara Evans ALMS support staff of the year
- Mallory Graham Honored by VMSA with a grant
- Perry Manning retired from coaching boys soccer after 38 years
Elementary School Recognitions
- GW Carver Elementary Virginia Department of Education Continuous Improvement Exemplar Award
Elementary Schools
- East Salem Elementary School
- G. W. Carver Elementary School
- South Salem Elementary School
- West Salem Elementary School
Middle Schools
- Andrew Lewis Middle School
High Schools
- Salem High School
- Higher Education
- Roanoke College