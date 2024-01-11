VBR Life 2024: Education

Learn more about top-notch education throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Botetourt County

Botetourt County remains one of the most beautiful places to live, work and learn. Fully accredited by the Virginia Board of Education, Botetourt County Public Schools educates approximately 4,500 students across 11 schools, a virtual academy and a technical education center. In addition to fine arts and athletic programming, the division is known for consistent, high academic achievement.

The division’s strategic direction affirms its commitment to preparing every student for life after graduation, supporting every employee in their personal and professional growth and investing in every learning environment to deliver authentic and meaningful educational experiences.

Elementary Schools

Breckinridge Elementary School

Buchanan Elementary School

Cloverdale Elementary School

Colonial Elementary School

Eagle Rock Elementary School

Greenfield Elementary School

Troutville Elementary School

Middle Schools

Central Academy Middle School

Read Mountain Middle School

High Schools

Botetourt Technical Education Center

James River High School

Lord Botetourt High School

Franklin County

A Gifted Cohort

The Franklin County Public Schools’ Gifted Department collaborated with Longwood University to offer a Gifted Cohort in FCPS. The course is being offered to provide classroom teachers with the knowledge and resources needed to address the needs of gifted and high achieving students and gain resources on how to best differentiate for all students. FCPS is excited to offer these courses to teachers free of charge.

Benjamin Franklin Middle School Math Teacher Garners Multiple Awards

Benjamin Franklin Middle School math teacher Jennifer Hatch is a 26-year veteran educator who recently received local, state and national recognition for her creative use of classroom gardening to teach math. Her awards include the 2023 National Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year; 2023 Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year; 2023-2024 Region 6 Teacher of the Year; 2022 & 2023 Franklin County Teacher of the Year; and 2022 Benjamin Franklin Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Her recent awards came after an innovative teaching shift she implemented after COVID. Hatch was inspired to grow her own food during lockdowns and supply chain shortages because gardening gave her a way to ease anxiety and learn something new. When students and teachers returned to the classroom, she decided to offer her students the sense of wonder and empowerment gardening had given her. So, she set up a hydroponic gardening system in the classroom and showed students how to apply math skills to gather data, record plant measurements and growth, and analyze the data they gathered.

Ferrum College and Franklin County Public Schools Partner Up

Ferrum College recently announced receipt of a Partnership Laboratory School Planning Grant of $199,517.00 from the Virginia Department of Education.

Initially, the Ferrum College Workforce Laboratory School will offer Franklin County High School 11th and 12th grade students who opt for Career and Technical Education (CTE) dual enrollment college credit and the opportunity to specialize in curriculum to build skill sets that are critically needed by local and regional employers including training as nurses, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters, in addition to skills needed in industrial settings. Providing dual enrollment college credit for these experiences gives students momentum toward continuing their higher education later in their career preparation pathway. After full implementation of these programs, some 9th and 10th graders would also become eligible for participation.

The focus of this laboratory school initiative is career readiness and workforce development for Franklin County. The content areas addressed are very broadly health and emergency services and technical trades. Within health and emergency services, the College intends to expand capacity for education in nursing, EMT, paramedic, firefighting, law enforcement, and search and rescue. Within technical trades, the focus will be on expanding capacity for education in construction trades (including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding and HVAC), contracting and maintenance and marine trades.

Dr. Kevin Siers, superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools, spoke about how health professions will benefit from the partnership with the College. “The Franklin County School Board and school division staff are very happy to be partnering with Ferrum College on the development of a lab school for health sciences. This program will permit our students to get a head start on a number of careers in the medical field and allow many of them to be employable in our community immediately after graduating from Franklin County High School.”

Elementary Schools

Boones Mill Elementary School

Burnt Chimney Elementary School

Callaway Elementary School

Dudley Elementary School

Ferrum Elementary School

Glade Hill Elementary School

Henry Elementary School

Lee M. Waid Elementary School

Rocky Mount Elementary School

Snow Creek Elementary School

Sontag Elementary School

Windy Gap Elementary School

Middle Schools

Benjamin Franklin Middle School

High Schools

Franklin County High School

Additional Programs

The Gereau Center/CEED

Franklin County Adult Ed Center

Higher Education

Ferrum College

Roanoke City

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) is an urban school division in Roanoke, Virginia, serving a pre-K through 12th grade population of approximately 14,000 students. RCPS provides an inclusive and equitable, student-centered culture that empowers lifelong learning. Through meaningful, relevant and engaging learning opportunities, we empower all students to dream, excel and meet their full potential to benefit our city and its citizens.

RCPS’ vision is to provide all students with a strong educational foundation that enables them to become lifelong learners and contributing members and leaders of the global community. RCPS offers state-of-the-art learning experiences, taught by highly qualified teachers who understand and accept the challenges of helping every student to reach their greatest potential.

The division has 17 elementary schools, five middle schools, two high schools, as well as four alternative schools, including the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science & Technology and the Roanoke Technical Education Center.

RCPS STUDENT RECOGNITIONS

Academic: