Your Health Care in the Roanoke Valley

Content provided by Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Regional Health System and the Salem VA Medical Center.

Carilion Clinic

Being the new people in town can be stressful. While you’re worried about making new friends, finding your way around, settling into a job, etc., Carilion Clinic is here to make your move a little easier.

When moving, it’s important to find the right health care to serve your family. As the region’s only Level 1 trauma center and innovative provider in more than 70 specialties, Carilion Clinic strives to make sure patients are happy and healthy. Whether you need a primary care physician or an orthopaedic surgeon, Carilion has you covered. Check out the tips below to learn how you can begin your health care journey.

Q: I’m new to the Roanoke area, what’s the next step in my health care journey?

A: There are many access points to care, but it is important to have someone that you are established with who can understand your medical history, the details of your family history and be familiar with you.

Each individual should have a primary care physician. They can serve as the person to help you navigate through what, nationwide, is a very complex health care system. In addition to standard wellness check-ups, they work with patients to refer them to necessary specialists and medical services.

For those moving to the Valley with a young family in tow, Carilion Children’s is an excellent resource for pediatricians. It is the area’s only hospital for children and pediatric Level 1 trauma center and is a hub for highly trained and experienced general pediatricians and pediatric specialists. Carilion Children’s is also home to the region’s only neonatal intensive care unit, caring for the area’s smallest patients.

Carilion offers physician referral services such as Carilion Direct [800-422-8482 or direct@carilionclinic.org] and Find a Doctor tools on CarilionClinic.org that can help you get established with a physician.

Q: What factors should I consider when I’m choosing a medical provider?

A: It’s important to keep in mind the location, hours of availability and means of physician-patient communication when choosing a provider. In an age when people are very mobile, make sure your provider communicates using technology that suits your needs. A great tool is MyChart, which allows patients to communicate electronically, manage their personal health care and their provider to access information for them.

One other item often overlooked is inquiring into the provider’s extended network. While specialty care may not necessarily be a concern in the present, it is good to be partnered with a provider that can refer you to qualified, experienced medical specialists.

Carilion is proud to serve patients throughout the entire spectrum of care. With around 1,000 providers across a wide range of specialties, partnering with a Carilion primary care provider means that you are a part of an expansive health care team of experts.

To see a full list of Carilion services, go to www.CarilionClinic.org/services.

Q: Finding the right provider is important, but how can I prioritize my health outside of the doctor’s office?

A: In Roanoke, there is no shortage of wellness opportunities. Go hiking on some of the area’s nationally renowned trails, kayak down the Roanoke River using one of the city’s kayak launches to get started, go jogging on the greenway and check out the city and all of its neighborhoods firsthand. Take your wellness into your own hands and get active!

Carilion practices what it preaches, incorporating wellness facilities into its amenities. With five locations across southwest Virginia, getting healthy is convenient with Carilion Wellness.

Wellness is more than just being fit and working out. Carilion Wellness facilities offer a wide range of programs and services designed to help our community achieve wellness. From karate to nutrition consultation services, Carilion helps individuals of all ages and abilities achieve wellness. For more information, visit www.CarilionWellness.com.

LewisGale

LewisGale Regional Health System – Leading the Way with Advanced Medical Technology, Compassionate Care, and Tomorrow’s Health Care Leaders for Southwest Virginia.

When it comes to health care in Southwest Virginia, have confidence knowing you can receive the best care, as quickly as possible, through the LewisGale Regional Health System – a growing, integrated, regional network of 44 patient-care facilities that includes four hospitals, one standalone ER, and two regional cancer centers as part of HCA Virginia, the largest and most comprehensive health care provider in the Commonwealth.

For more than 100 years, the LewisGale name has been synonymous with high-quality health care, and today, that unwavering commitment to patients has led to LewisGale being ranked as one of the top hospitals in Virginia and the nation for quality of care – including patient safety, patient satisfaction, and health outcomes.

A regional care network delivering high-quality health outcomes quickly

Quality of care and health outcomes depend, in part, on skilled providers who have access to the latest medical technology available, make patient safety a top priority and focus, and deliver care with compassion.

Quality patient outcomes also depend on speed of care, and nowhere is this more important than inside a hospital’s Emergency Room. ER wait times matter, as it’s been proven that wait time impacts individual patient results, with even just a few minutes making a difference for critically ill or injured patients. LewisGale’s five Emergency Rooms – including its newest, the standalone Cave Spring Emergency Room providing the same services found in a hospital-based ER – feature the region’s shortest wait times before being seen by an ER physician.

Equally important is the quality of care patients receive, and in this area LewisGale continually strives for clinical excellence while making patient safety a top priority. LewisGale’s medical care is consistently recognized nationally for patient safety, satisfaction, and health outcomes, as evidenced by some of the following quality indicators:

All four LewisGale hospitals in Southwest Virginia received the Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing the hospitals in the top five percent of all short-term, acute-care hospitals nationwide reporting patient safety data.

Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR) is a proven, research-based partnership that encourages patients to take a more active role with their clinical care team to help improve patient experience and surgical outcomes. LewisGale implemented ESR and already it is delivering improvements in outcomes, as well as shorter hospital stays and a reduction in pain medication needs.