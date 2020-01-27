Neighborhoods of the Valley: Something for Everyone

× Expand Courtesy of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

The Roanoke metro area is all but saturated with neighborhoods. There are well over 300 of them and selecting one for your family is likely a task in need of help. We went to several realtors in the region to find out their favorite neighborhoods, asking each of them to name a Top 5.

Roanoke City

Fast Facts

Roanoke City’s population is approximately 100,000 people

43 compact square miles

Per capita income is $28,752

The only locality in the United States to have been named an All-America City seven times by the National Civic League

Recently received awards as one of America’s Most Livable Communities, as well as being named a high-ranking Digital City

Recreation opportunities abound and Roanoke is the center of the cultural community for Western Virginia, boasting outstanding live theater, a top-notch symphony, vigorous opera, a multitude of festivals and a music scene that is impressive for a city of its size.

“Grandin Village is cool,” says Dayna Patrick, Patrick Team Homes, RE/MAX All Stars. “It is an older version of a planned community with sidewalk-lined streets featuring early 20th-century crafts-built homes. The Village has a cluster of restaurants, a popular specialty movie theatre and retail at its core.”

Rick Payne of MKB says, “City life is nowhere more enjoyable than on the streets of South Roanoke with its maintained lawns, well-lit streets and unique homes.”

Vickie Clarke of Long and Foster says, “Raleigh Court is the quintessential city neighborhood, with charming tree-lined streets, old world construction and greenway access.”

“Wasena has many charming homes built in 1930s to 1950s, featuring hardwood flooring, of brick construction and lots of architectural variety. It is also within walking distance to Grandin Village,” says Tim Toohig of RE/MAX All Points.

Roanoke County (and Vinton)

Fast Facts

Roanoke County has a per capita income of $32,220 (Vinton’s is $28,437)

Roanoke County has a population of approximately 93,000 people (Vinton has a population of 8,100)

Roanoke County is spread over 251 square miles (Vinton covers 3.1 square miles)

Roanoke County has 16 unincorporated communities

Roanoke County has 25 public schools, ranked among Virginia’s best

Dayna Patrick likes a couple of Roanoke neighborhoods: “The Orchards in Bonsack offers mountain views in all directions, a wide range of home types and prices and is made up of about eight enclaves, all of which are distinct. It is 10 minutes to downtown Roanoke.”

Rick Payne leans toward two Roanoke County neighborhoods: “Mt. Pleasant, once farm country, is 10 minutes from South Roanoke and Carilion, yet seemingly far removed from the hustle and bustle of city life.

“Samuels Gate, just off U.S. 460 east, is a part of the Huntridge neighborhood and is mostly a millennial neighborhood with newer homes and great views.”

Vickie Clark of Long and Foster has several favorites in Roanoke County: “Penn Forest is the ultimate neighborhood of Roanoke County, offering a broad range of options for home buyers, from older ranch styles built in the 1960s to Colonials built in the early 1990s, with large lots and mature trees.

“Huntridge/Orchards/Applewood is a wonderful combined North Roanoke County location with a wide variety of home styles from contemporary to traditional, most with incredible views.

“Hunting Hills Place, one of Roanoke’s prestige neighborhoods, offers the best views of the Roanoke Valley and features town homes, courtyard homes, Chateau Mont condos and pool.”

Thomas Fellers of R. Fralin Homes/MKB Realtors is especially keen on Roanoke County. He says, “There’s much to love about Mason’s Crest: beautiful scenery, Blue Ridge Parkway access, privately maintained and professionally landscaped entrance, unique architecture and color schemes harmonious with natural surroundings.

“Edgefield in Vinton is highlighted by the sheer lay of the land and vibrancy of residents who make their homes unique in this community. Residents often customize homes before they are finished.

“Faircrest is an exciting hot spot in South Roanoke County with diverse price ranges to reach the market (from townhomes under $200,000 to single-family in the $300,000s). Buckland South is a tranquil new home spot at the end of Barrens Road in North County, surrounded by established trees and neighborhoods, priced in the mid $200,000s.”

Tim Toohig of RE/MAX All Points favors these in Roanoke County: “Sugar Loaf and Castle Rock adjoin and run basically from Route U.S. 419 back to and up Sugarloaf Mountain. Homes offer generous square footage and quality construction.

“Hunting Hills, begun in the 1960s, it is now down to its last section of building lots. There are condo and townhouse options and lots of single-family homes of varied architectural styles.

“Russlen Farms is a master planned community of single-family homes. All homeowners are required to be members of the amenities which include clubhouse with workout room, party room, great playground and pool.”

Botetourt County

Fast Facts

Botetourt County has 33,148 people

Per capita income is $32,518

It sits comfortably in a roomy 546 square miles

Formed in 1770 and initially extended to Lake Michigan

Four towns and 11 communities

Large navigable river (the James) and TransAmerica Bicycle Trail

Patrick specializes in Botetourt County and likes the Daleville Town Center with “a vibrant and growing planned community” in Botetourt County. It started with a town center, offering a variety of lifestyle amenities such as restaurants, coffee shop, banks, health clinics, office space, farmers market, an outdoor music/entertainment venue and now a YMCA, all in walking distance from the homes and apartments. It is all connected by sidewalks and green space and has access to several major transportation arteries, outdoor trails and is surrounded by a backdrop of mountains.

“Ashley Plantation in Daleville offers a variety of newer-style homes, surrounded by a golf course, big-sky views and mountain vistas. The homes range from large mansions and executive-style homes to patio homes.”

Payne favors “Deerfield Plantation, near Fincastle in Botetourt County which has large stately homes situated on substantial tracts of land with impressive and well-manicured lawns.”

Salem

Fast Facts