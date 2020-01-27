Roanoke Valley: The Heartbeat of Western Virginia

Every neighborhood has its strengths, but which one is right for you?

The Roanoke Valley represents not only the largest metropolitan statistical area in the western end of Virginia, but it is the cultural and economic heartbeat of nearly half of the physical area of the Commonwealth. It is a combined locality projected at 325,000 population in 2020.

The Valley is a sub-region of cities, counties, towns, communities and neighborhoods. Roanoke, for example, has 49 distinct, named neighborhoods, many you know (Grandin Court and Gainsboro), some you may not (Eastgate and Fairland). Cities are separate entities from counties and towns are often county centers or county seats.

The Valley’s 1,554 square miles are mostly in rural Botetourt and Franklin Counties, and the large area presents not only farms and fields, woods and mountains, mountains and valleys, rivers and lakes, but also comfortable suburbs and a thriving urban center.

Those living in the Roanoke Valley present many reasons for their choice of home, almost always citing “the beauty of the area” near the top. Here is a quick look at the Roanoke Valley.

Roanoke is the only locality in the United States to have been named an All-America City seven times by the National Civic League and it has recently received awards as one of America’s Most Livable Communities, as well as being named a high-ranking Digital City.

The Star City—named for the 100-foot neon star at its center—is a diverse (more than 120 immigrant groups represented in the annual celebration Local Colors), lively, creative locality with a solid economy that has branched out in recent years from its railroad foundation. It rests close enough to the East’s population centers to be convenient for business, shopping, transportation and tourism, and is far enough away to be considered relatively rural.

Recreation opportunities abound and Roanoke is the center of the cultural community for Western Virginia, boasting outstanding live theater, a top-notch symphony, vigorous opera, a multitude of festivals and a music scene that is impressive for a city of its size.

At a glance: Roanoke hovers right at 100,000 population in 43 compact square miles and its per capita income is $28,752.

Its boundaries surround Roanoke City and Salem and its population of 93,000 extends for 251 meandering miles through urban, suburban and rural areas. It is one of the more diverse localities in Virginia, boasting of well above average public education and economically comfortable residents.

The county has all the amenities of a sizeable city (arts and culture, recreation, a thriving economy with good jobs, upscale shopping, a wide variety of neighborhoods, a suitable transportation system and dependable leadership).

Roanoke County has 16 diverse unincorporated communities and a single town (Vinton, population 8,000). It was founded as a farming community in 1838. The county has 26 public schools, many of them ranked high among Virginia’s best, a draw for families.

At a glance: Roanoke County has a brisk per capita income of $32,220 (Vinton’s is $28,437) its population of 93,000 and it covers 251 square miles.

Salem (derived from “shalom,” meaning “peace”) was founded in 1802 as a town and on the last day of 1967 became a city (avoiding potential annexation by the City of Roanoke). During all those years, it has rigidly independent and, notably in recent history, quite efficiently run.

A city with a high interest in sports and recreation, Salem has a civic center complex that stays busy, a professional baseball team and several NCAA Division III championships. Its high school is known for its sports teams—as well as superb academics (note the International Baccalaureate program).

Roanoke College, a fine liberal arts school, sits in the center of town and Salem-based, 14 campus American National University has grown substantially in recent years.

At a glance: Salem has a population of 25,000 in 15 square miles, a per capita income of $35,140.

Traditionally known as Roanoke’s bedroom, Botetourt County has begun to branch out in recent years, especially with the development of the Daleville Town Center, giving this thriving locality more of a small town feel at the center of a wildly diverse county. Botetourt was formed in 1770 and at one time its borders extended to Lake Michigan.

Though lightly-populated overall, Botetourt has four towns and 11 communities. The rural nature of the county is noteworthy with the Blue Ridge Parkway, many miles of challenging mountain hiking trails, the navigable James River and the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail offering much for outdoor types.

At a glance: Botetourt County has 33,148 people in 546 square miles and a $32,518 per capita income.

This large (712 square miles), lightly-populated (less than 60,000) county features a wide variety of offerings for those who prefer “rural” in their lifestyles. At the eastern border of Franklin County lies 20,000-acre Smith Mountain Lake, filled in 1963, and featuring a population of upscale professionals and retirees, while the county center is the charming small town of Rocky Mount.

This is surrounded by outdoor activities, traditional mountain music and culture (The Crooked Road, the Harvester Performance Center, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival), a noted small college (Ferrum), Philpott Lake, 4,000 acres of parks and an impressive YMCA. And, of course, the Blue Ridge Parkway meanders through the county.

At a glance: Franklin County has 10 unincorporated communities and two towns, 56,159 residents, 14 schools and a per capita income of $26,188.

ROANOKE CITY

Eric Fitzpatrick, artist: “We have all the great things you’d find within a large metropolitan area (great symphony, opera, ballet and art museums) and yet, none of the hassles. We are in the midst of incredible beauty and an exciting music scene, increasingly cool restaurants and breweries. We are lucky to live here.”

Bert Boyd, community activist: In Northwest Roanoke, “We value that organized neighborhood groups add to their community and the city as a whole is often understated and unrecognized by many. I am energized and driven by the desire to harness the changes occurring in our neighborhood and incorporate those changes through the consensus and acceptance of those changes by our neighbors.”