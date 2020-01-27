Roanoke Valley: The Heartbeat of Western Virginia

Every neighborhood has its strengths, but which one is right for you?
Photo courtesy of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge
The Roanoke Valley represents not only the largest metropolitan statistical area in the western end of Virginia, but it is the cultural and economic heartbeat of nearly half of the physical area of the Commonwealth. It is a combined locality projected at 325,000 population in 2020.
The Valley is a sub-region of cities, counties, towns, communities and neighborhoods. Roanoke, for example, has 49 distinct, named neighborhoods, many you know (Grandin Court and Gainsboro), some you may not (Eastgate and Fairland). Cities are separate entities from counties and towns are often county centers or county seats.
The Valley’s 1,554 square miles are mostly in rural Botetourt and Franklin Counties, and the large area presents not only farms and fields, woods and mountains, mountains and valleys, rivers and lakes, but also comfortable suburbs and a thriving urban center.
Those living in the Roanoke Valley present many reasons for their choice of home, almost always citing “the beauty of the area” near the top. Here is a quick look at the Roanoke Valley.
Roanoke is the only locality in the United States to have been named an All-America City seven times by the National Civic League and it has recently received awards as one of America’s Most Livable Communities, as well as being named a high-ranking Digital City.
The Star City—named for the 100-foot neon star at its center—is a diverse (more than 120 immigrant groups represented in the annual celebration Local Colors), lively, creative locality with a solid economy that has branched out in recent years from its railroad foundation. It rests close enough to the East’s population centers to be convenient for business, shopping, transportation and tourism, and is far enough away to be considered relatively rural.
Recreation opportunities abound and Roanoke is the center of the cultural community for Western Virginia, boasting outstanding live theater, a top-notch symphony, vigorous opera, a multitude of festivals and a music scene that is impressive for a city of its size.
At a glance: Roanoke hovers right at 100,000 population in 43 compact square miles and its per capita income is $28,752.
Its boundaries surround Roanoke City and Salem and its population of 93,000 extends for 251 meandering miles through urban, suburban and rural areas. It is one of the more diverse localities in Virginia, boasting of well above average public education and economically comfortable residents.
The county has all the amenities of a sizeable city (arts and culture, recreation, a thriving economy with good jobs, upscale shopping, a wide variety of neighborhoods, a suitable transportation system and dependable leadership).
Roanoke County has 16 diverse unincorporated communities and a single town (Vinton, population 8,000). It was founded as a farming community in 1838. The county has 26 public schools, many of them ranked high among Virginia’s best, a draw for families.
At a glance: Roanoke County has a brisk per capita income of $32,220 (Vinton’s is $28,437) its population of 93,000 and it covers 251 square miles.
Salem (derived from “shalom,” meaning “peace”) was founded in 1802 as a town and on the last day of 1967 became a city (avoiding potential annexation by the City of Roanoke). During all those years, it has rigidly independent and, notably in recent history, quite efficiently run.
A city with a high interest in sports and recreation, Salem has a civic center complex that stays busy, a professional baseball team and several NCAA Division III championships. Its high school is known for its sports teams—as well as superb academics (note the International Baccalaureate program).
Roanoke College, a fine liberal arts school, sits in the center of town and Salem-based, 14 campus American National University has grown substantially in recent years.
At a glance: Salem has a population of 25,000 in 15 square miles, a per capita income of $35,140.
Traditionally known as Roanoke’s bedroom, Botetourt County has begun to branch out in recent years, especially with the development of the Daleville Town Center, giving this thriving locality more of a small town feel at the center of a wildly diverse county. Botetourt was formed in 1770 and at one time its borders extended to Lake Michigan.
Though lightly-populated overall, Botetourt has four towns and 11 communities. The rural nature of the county is noteworthy with the Blue Ridge Parkway, many miles of challenging mountain hiking trails, the navigable James River and the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail offering much for outdoor types.
At a glance: Botetourt County has 33,148 people in 546 square miles and a $32,518 per capita income.
This large (712 square miles), lightly-populated (less than 60,000) county features a wide variety of offerings for those who prefer “rural” in their lifestyles. At the eastern border of Franklin County lies 20,000-acre Smith Mountain Lake, filled in 1963, and featuring a population of upscale professionals and retirees, while the county center is the charming small town of Rocky Mount.
This is surrounded by outdoor activities, traditional mountain music and culture (The Crooked Road, the Harvester Performance Center, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival), a noted small college (Ferrum), Philpott Lake, 4,000 acres of parks and an impressive YMCA. And, of course, the Blue Ridge Parkway meanders through the county.
At a glance: Franklin County has 10 unincorporated communities and two towns, 56,159 residents, 14 schools and a per capita income of $26,188.
ROANOKE CITY
Eric Fitzpatrick, artist: “We have all the great things you’d find within a large metropolitan area (great symphony, opera, ballet and art museums) and yet, none of the hassles. We are in the midst of incredible beauty and an exciting music scene, increasingly cool restaurants and breweries. We are lucky to live here.”
Bert Boyd, community activist: In Northwest Roanoke, “We value that organized neighborhood groups add to their community and the city as a whole is often understated and unrecognized by many. I am energized and driven by the desire to harness the changes occurring in our neighborhood and incorporate those changes through the consensus and acceptance of those changes by our neighbors.”
Anne Piedmont, writer/editor: “Located within the city limits are an arboretum, a mountain, a river and miles of greenways and walking trails. I live in a lively, vibrant place when I’m confronted with too many choices of activities every weekend. There are so many local restaurants, I could eat out every day.”
ROANOKE COUNTY
Lisa Thompson, media consultant: “I have found a unique sense of peace and tranquility. … There is something calming and safe that filters through me, even on the busiest of days. I don’t think there are finer folks to be found anywhere else in the world. In Roanoke County, I believe the people and the surroundings stand strong, yet are flexible enough to be progressive. I believe that dreams are born and encouraged here. I know many of mine have been.”
Phil Chitwood, musician and former firefighter: “I like the feeling of relative safety.”
Jerry Cohen, real estate broker: “Let me count the ways: music, restaurants, vistas, great folks, little to no traffic, affordable housing. I love this place.”
Lisa Ison, business incubation specialist: “The schools are great, we have bulk trash pickup every other week and the fire/EMS/police service is extremely responsive. Citizens are well-informed of issues that may affect their property via mail and text for emergencies. Real estate prices are competitive and reasonable. County offices are quick to respond to questions or issues.”
V Anne Edenfield, lawyer: “To live on top of a mountain with great views in an established neighborhood of almost all contemporary houses, each nestled on very wooded lots providing complete privacy, a plethora of wildlife... [The] only sounds are regular train whistle, birds, fox and crickets. … [There are] no sidewalks, no street lights, allowing extreme darkness I crave, especially as an amateur astronomer to view the delights of the night sky, great neighbors, yet minutes from grocery, pharmacy, bank, my office and other necessities.”
Pat Pfister, adult care provider: “I like country living and the county filled my desire for wanting grocery stores, hospitals, other medical facilities and seeing people while still having privacy at home.”
SALEM
Bobbye Buckner, retired nurse: “Salem has a village feel with good neighbors, great walking trails, good places to dine and being a short distance from Roanoke makes it easy to get to a city when needed. I can get to the Appalachian Trail and the Roanoke River in a matter of minutes. It is a good place to be.”
Aimee Ondich Hall, events manager: “Salem is nice. It feels safe and I know that wherever [teen daughter] Archer goes, she’ll run into someone that knows us and can report back if she’s out of line.”
Mark Dearing, small business owner: “I love to travel and it has always been great when you come back home into the valley.”
VINTON
Mary Beth Layman, special programs director for Vinton: “I am always amazed to see all generations in attendance and supporting football games, drama performances and community events. We have neighbors who willingly come together to help each other or a cause. Our sense of community is increasing through our numerous and varied events at the Vinton Farmers Market Stage, Star City Playhouse, schools, state of the art library, quaint Vinton History Museum, churches and schools.
“We can watch a movie or eat lunch on the outdoor terrace of the library that overlooks the Roanoke Valley, listen to live music at Twin Creeks Brewing or on the stage at the Farmers Market. We are fortunate to have locally based restaurants featuring southern style cooking, farm to table burgers, freshly prepared Thai food, authentic Hispanic foods, locally made Homestead Ice Cream and the best pizza in the Valley. We enjoy shopping for fresh vegetables and fruits at the Vinton Farmers’ Market.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Keith Ferrell, author, farmer: “Neighborliness and rhythm, I would say [are the lures of Franklin County]. My part of the county—not the Lake or its environs—still moves at a farm pace: seasonal, land-centered, forward-looking in terms of planting, harvesting, preparing; past-centered in terms of caring for the land and knowing your neighbors and their history, and the history here before them. There is much good talk and when needed, the lending of hands. People know each other and the pace that best suits a farm- and family-oriented community.
“Of course, Franklin County is more than farms, and my time on the county Library Board reminds me of the intellectual and artistic as well as natural resources here: good schools, the vibrant library system itself, Ferrum College, the Harvester, galleries and artisan breweries. ... The solidity of the people here remind us equally that for all the challenges we face, Franklin County remains grounded in things that matter, now as throughout its history.”
BOTETOURT COUNTY
Angie Anderson, small business owner, trainer: “Originally, I chose Botetourt because of the better tax comparison to Roanoke County. Housing availability is very good in Botetourt, from starter homes to the aging population. Botetourt County Schools was another draw for my family when we relocated from Florida. Amenities and culture are getting better as we grow, with lots of entertainment and new restaurants. Love the country feel while being 15 minutes from downtown Roanoke.”
Lewis Sifford, realtor and Civil War re-enactor: “It’s beautiful, the climate is perfect all four seasons. The people are the best. Family, friends and church [are a lure]. We got each other’s backs. You need help, Botetourt people will give it.”
David Matthew Jones, eldercare home administrator: “Botetourt is an amazing place. Spent many a summer there. Most relaxing place in the world.”