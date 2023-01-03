VBR Life 2023: Neighborhoods

Learn more about the varying neighborhoods throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Courtesy of Jeter Farm
Jeter Farm
Botetourt County
Botetourt County owes its name to English colonial governor Norborne Berkeley, Lord de Botetourt, regarded as the “best of Governors and best of men.” The county is one of the fastest growing areas in our region, and for good reason: delicious food, drinks, outdoor recreation and new friends are just around the corner.
Located in the scenic Roanoke Valley, nestled between the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, Botetourt County is a true slice of Americana, with breathtaking scenery, fresh mountain air and Southern hospitality that’ll keep you coming back for more.
- Established 1770
- 548 square miles
- Residents: 33,866 (2021 Census)
- Per capita income: $37,357
- Cost of living index: 94.7
- Average home price: $379,500
BUSTLING BUCHANAN
The Town of Buchanan is home to approximately 1,100 residents and over 200 years of rich history and natural beauty to explore. Known as the quintessential example of “Small Town America” encompassing only 2.5 square miles, it’s also the largest incorporated town in Botetourt County and has the unique distinction of being part of both the Roanoke and Shenandoah Valleys.
DELIGHTFUL DALEVILLE
There’s never been a better time to check out Daleville, only 15 miles from Roanoke but with plenty of room to play. Residents and visitors alike enjoy the pedestrian-friendly, lifestyle-oriented community of Daleville Town Center, which provides everything one needs to live, work, shop and relax, all in one place.
FANTASTIC FINCASTLE
Historic Fincastle, founded in 1772, is home to approximately 350 residents, and was named after Lord Fincastle, son of Lord Dunmore, Virginia’s last royal governor. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark visited before and after their exploration of the Louisiana Purchase.
TRAIL-TOWN TROUTVILLE
Established in 1956, Troutville is a quaint town full of history and Southern hospitality. This small town has a big heart, and is a favorite stopping point for Appalachian Trail hikers and cyclists on the Transamerican Trail, both of which pass right through the center of town.
Courtesy of Homestead Creamery
Homestead Creamery
Franklin County
Franklin County, deemed the land between the lakes, is a distinct outdoor destination along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It is a landscape woven with miles of roads, trails and waters perfect for adventures of all kinds! Bike along nearly 50 miles of scenic byways or at Waid Park. Paddle on one of five blueways, including Philpott Lake, or spend the day boating on Smith Mountain Lake, and finish the day with a glass of wine at Brooks Mill Winery or a craft beverage at one of their breweries or distilleries.
- Established 1785
- 712 square miles
- 55,477 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $32,084
- Cost of living index: 94.1
- Average home price: $249,000
ROCKY MOUNT
Bordered by serene farmlands and majestic forested ridges, Rocky Mount is a thriving small town that serves as the county’s government, service and business center.
Rocky Mount Fast Facts
With deep roots in craft spirits production that earned Franklin County the nickname of being “The Moonshine Capital of the World,” the region was the subject of Matt Bondurant’s book, “The Wettest County in the World: A Novel Based on a True Story” and the 2012 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or nominee, “Lawless.”
Offering the best of both worlds, Rocky Mount is only a half hour away from Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake.
The town serves as the eastern gateway to The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, as well as the ‘Round the Mountain Artisan Trail, both great opportunities to experience the region’s arts and culture.
Rocky Mount Favorites
- The Whole Bean Coffeehouse serves brewed coffee and genuine espresso drinks featuring Floyd’s own Red Rooster Coffee. Breakfast, lunch, tea, smoothies and hot chocolate are available as well.
- Center Stage Catering is a chef-driven, service-oriented company dedicated to providing fine cuisine and friendly, professional service for over 16 years. Don’t miss their Pop-Up Saturday Morning Brunch at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market. Check their Facebook page for dates and times.
- Living Proof Beer Company brews up a variety of flavors that can be enjoyed while taking in the scenic views from the hilltop. Make sure to follow their weekly lineup that includes trivia, food trucks, live entertainment and more.
- Twin Creeks Distillery produces mountain spirits based off the generational secrets of their family recipes created right here in the Moonshine Capital of the World. Visit their fully stocked distillery store and tasting room to purchase and enjoy the local libations. Wednesday evenings are a special treat that include an old-time jam session by local musicians. If you play music, feel free to bring an instrument and join in!
BOONES MILL
Founded in 1782 by Jacob Boon, who built a small grist mill alongside Maggodee Creek, Boones Mill is still known for its small town atmosphere and friendly residents.
Boones Mill Fast Facts
- The Town was incorporated in 1927, encompassing approximately 525 acres.
- Only a short drive from Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake.
- Boones Mill has its own LOVE sign located in front of Carter Bank & Trust, sharing its embodiment of the town by highlighting the American flag, Maggodee Creek, the rich apple orchard heritage (including the annual Boones Mill Apple Festival!) and the history of the railroad by highlighting Boones Mill Depot, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Boones Mill Favorites
- You’re invited to taste the history at the Franklin County Distilleries Tasting Room in Boones Mill. Stop in to try a variety of their concoctions, enjoy delicious food for Saturday brunch or a date night and enjoy live entertainment.
- Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill is the perfect spot for burger lovers, featuring classics like the Plain Jane or more adventurous choices like the Lady Bug, topped with a fried green tomato!
- Chaos Mountain Brewery offers easy drinking session beers to big, intense Belgian style ales, rotating seasonals and limited release barrel aged brews. There’s something that just about everyone will enjoy!
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE
Smith Mountain Lake is known as an outdoor lover’s paradise and many of their top attractions involve getting in touch with nature. It’s common to find residents who vacationed here for many years, fell in love and decided to relocate to make it their full-time home.
Smith Mountain Lake Fast Facts
- Smith Mountain Lake is Virginia’s second-largest lake, with a maximum depth of about 250 feet, near the Smith Mountain Dam. The rest of the lake has an average depth of 55 feet.
- Smith Mountain Lake and nearby Moneta played host to Bill Murray and company as they filmed the 1991 film “What About Bob?” If you’ve seen the film, you now know the real Lake Winnipesaukee!
Smith Mountain Lake Favorites
- Bridgewater Plaza has been the hub of activity at Smith Mountain Lake since 1986. Open year-round, explore the restaurants, bars, live music, retail shops, an arcade, putt-putt, activities for kids and a full-service marina with boat rentals.
- The 37-acre Smith Mountain Lake Community Park is a family-oriented facility providing swimming, fishing and family recreation. Open year-round from dawn to dusk, it offers a partly-covered handicap accessible fishing pier with seating, picnic shelters with grill, playground area, restrooms, hiking, jogging, a two-mile trail system and seasonal sand beach/swimming area with lifeguards on duty.
- Explore Booker T. Washington’s birthplace at the Booker T. Washington National Monument built on the 207-acre farm of James Burroughs. After the Civil War, Washington became the first principal of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial School. Later as an adviser, author and orator, his past would influence his philosophies as the most influential African American of his era.
- Play a round of mini golf or experience the fun of axe throwing at Hot Shots Family Entertainment Center. They also offer lunch and dinner along with breakfast on the weekends! Live music and Texas Hold’em also make their way on their weekly schedules, so make sure to check for dates and times.
- Enjoy a movie at Westlake Cinema in their four-plex movie theater featuring stadium seating and concessions. Westlake Cinema is the first theater in the region to offer Dolby® Digital Surround. Movie tickets are available for purchase online or at their box office location.
Aaron Spicer
Golden Cactus Brewing and Gatewood Rose Botanicals
Roanoke City
The largest city west of Richmond, Roanoke City has a cost of living that is 11% lower than the national average. With short commutes, friendly communities and plenty to do, we’re not surprised that people of all ages want to live, work, play and retire in our region.Fast Facts:
- Established 1884
- 43 square miles
- 100,607 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $29,585
- Cost of living index: 89.3
- Average home price: $255,000
HISTORIC GAINSBORO
As one of the city’s first neighborhoods in the mid-1800s, Gainsboro served as the center of commercial, religious and social life for Roanoke’s African American community in the early 20th century, housing doctors, lawyers and diplomats. Despite redevelopments, new efforts are being made to showcase the community’s rich history, and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register in 2006.
Gainsboro Neighborhood Fast Facts
- The historical Gainsboro neighborhood boundaries are designated by the Railroad, Orange Avenue Northwest, Williamson Road Northeast and 5th Street Northwest.
- Gainsboro has numerous landmark buildings providing a link to Roanoke’s past, including The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, St. Andrews Catholic Church and the Norfolk and Western administration buildings (renovated to become the current Higher Education Center).
- Located in the heart of Roanoke just north of the City Market, Historic Gainsboro has convenient access to downtown and other parts of the city.
Gainsboro Favorites
- Take a Historical Walking Tour! Listed on the National Register of Historic Places are the Burrell Memorial Hospital, Gainsboro Historic District, Gainsboro Branch of the Roanoke City Public Library and Henry Street Historic District. Other stops include the Lucy Addison High School Monument Wall, Washington Park, Oliver Hill and Edward Dudley homeplaces, Martin Luther King Jr. statue and bridge and the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
- Dedicated to the photographic, audio and video works of photographer Winston Link and his project to document the last days of steam along the Norfolk and Western Railway, the O. Winston Link Museum offers over 300 images on exhibit, as well as other photographers’ works, interactive kiosks and a documentary film for guests. Don’t forget to plan out your trip around the region while at the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Visitor’s Center!
- Take in a performance at the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development, a 178-seat theatre housed in the former Hotel Dumas. Built in 1917, the hotel drew many famous Black performers, entertaining one of western Virginia’s few integrated crowds, and was one of the area’s only hotels that lodged Black travelers during Jim Crow.
- The Build Smart Institute, who teamed with local contractor F&S Building Innovations, offers opportunities to educate and train individuals seeking careers within construction industry occupations.
WILLIAMSON ROAD
Considered a main “strip” of Roanoke, this area is a true microcosm of the world, with 400+ international restaurants and businesses. A busy retail street, it’s still a major entrance to the Star City and links commercial centers to the new excitement of downtown Roanoke.
Greater Williamson Road Neighborhood Fast Facts
- Built initially as a means to get to downtown in 1912, Williamson Road was funded by residents around the area, and Virginia used prisoners to help get it built. The residents requesting the road gave up their land and provided the machinery to get the job done, and the road is actually named for a family who had their land condemned by the state.
- Lee Theatre Lofts was recently renovated for residential living, where young professionals and retirees alike can live in a historic throwback to the 1940s of historic Roanoke.
Greater Williamson Road Favorites
- If you love discovering hidden treasures, look no further than Happy’s Outdoor Flea Market, where you’ll find vintage merchandise — plus it’s open every weekend for your perusing pleasure!
- There’s no shortage of great food in this neighborhood, as you can travel around the world in an afternoon: try Sticks & Spoons Ramen Bar, a small ramen-ya style eatery serving up your favorite noodles; The Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro for terrific hand-crafted burgers; authentic banh mi and pho at Viet Sub; visit the Caribbean at Cuban Island Restaurant; or get a taste of authentic flavorful Jamaican dishes (and the best Philly cheesesteaks around) at Cheesesteak Factory Jerk House.
- The Hispanic markets in this area are unlike any other. You’ll enjoy authentic eats from locals and even be inspired to try your hand at their recipes at home when you get to take home special ingredients (and don’t miss the Roanoke Grocery Market located just around the corner on Melrose Avenue too!).
- You can be Greek for a day at the Roanoke Greek Festival that takes place annually at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Thousands of visitors partake in this joyous cultural festival by tasting and sharing in the Greek experience.
WEST END
Located at the edge of downtown’s center, the West End area is a thriving area, loaded with entertainment, history and great food and drinks. The neighborhood’s history is chock-full of stories of the people who built this city, and many of their residences still stand proudly, serving as a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of immigrants who bring their talents to our region.
West End Neighborhood Fast Facts
- The area is a fan favorite, especially with local businesses banding together for community hangouts. Golden Cactus Brewing, who vows to brew beers they’ve never made before to keep things fun and fresh, teams up with Food Hut Roanoke, a kitchen partnering with pop-ups to showcase great local eats. Their West End Wednesdays and Sunday brunches, featuring live music and local vendors showcasing their creative products, can’t be beat.
- Plant lovers rejoice at Gatewood Rose Botanicals, who will not only provide you with the perfect plants for you and your home, but offer classes and events that include the education you’ll need to keep those babies alive!
- West End Park is a smaller park that attracts youth and adults from the surrounding neighborhood. With a new playground and swing sets added in 2022, West End Park is a perfect lunch spot on the outskirts of downtown.
West End Favorites
- Breweries abound in our region, and it’s hard to find a better spot to see and be seen than at Twisted Track Brewpub, with a bevy of beer choices (including wines and ciders), live music, indoor and outdoor seating and tasty pub fare with yet another twist.
- While you’re next door, you can also order food or grab a seat at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje (tons of tasty tacos, plus all the tequila you can dream of) or Beamer’s 25, an American burger bistro honoring Virginia Tech football coaching legend Frank Beamer.
- Craving a tasty treat? Look no further than Sweets by Shaneice Bakery, where you’ll find cake pops and pretzel rods, custom cakes and cookies, and our favorite, her over-the-top milkshakes that are almost too cute to eat (almost!).
- If you’re headed to the Jefferson Center for a show, stop in next door at Food Fanatics Kitchen, where you’ll enjoy handcrafted cocktails with their hand-tossed wood-oven pizzas. We recommend the Chicken Tikka pizza for a twist on the classic!
- The Roanoke Diversity Center offers a community space to support, educate, empower and advocate for LGBT individuals and groups in the region, encouraging collaborative efforts with the greater community to improve the quality of life for all.
SOUTH ROANOKE
This popular neighborhood sits along the beautiful Roanoke River, and is also the heart of our local health care centers, with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Cancer Center and more. The community offers a fun, upscale vibe while maintaining close-knit camaraderie.
South Roanoke Fast Facts
- River’s Edge Sports Complex is a beautiful Roanoke park located in the Crystal Spring neighborhood, bordered by the Roanoke River at the foot of Mill Mountain. River’s Edge offers facilities for youth and adult sports, including one baseball and two softball fields, five soccer fields and six tennis courts.
- A new hotel has just been approved and is expected to open on Crystal Spring Avenue in Spring 2024, featuring a 21-room, four-story structure with brick and glass exterior, oversized rooms and an upscale restaurant.
South Roanoke Favorites
- Enjoy a Southern bistro-style menu consisting of the finest locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients that Virginia has to offer at The River and Rail. Chef Tyler Thomas and his team create rustic, regional cuisine with many items made from scratch in-house, like house-cured meats, house-made condiments and pickled vegetables.
- Crystal Spring Grocery Co. continues to prosper with block parties, special dinners and events, weekly wine tastings, trivia and so much more. Plus, snap up their made-to-order lunches, grab and go items, local specialties, gift baskets, weekly wine tastings and more.
- The new Yard Bull Meats provides residents with the finest local, thoughtfully-sourced fresh cuts, mind-bending smoked and cured meats, deli meats and seafood. They also provide all of the tools, rubs, sauces and expert advice you need for a memorable dinner party, BBQ or family dinner.
- Established in 2019, The Little Button Children’s Boutique & Finery is an adorable children’s boutique specializing in classic childrenswear, baby gifts and unique resort pieces.
- Located in an old South Roanoke carriage house, Fork in the Alley Brick Oven Pub serves up a simple and delicious array of classic American tastes, including wood-oven pizzas, and hosts fun live music and events for the community.
- Operating out of a house built in 1922, Sweet Donkey Coffee House serves delicious Counter Culture Coffee and thrives as a sweet neighborhood space with live music, events, food trucks and more.
- Award-winning interior designer Emily Mangus Interiors, located in a house she redid herself, is a beautiful neighborhood asset and offers a variety of items, from custom upholstery to one-of-a-kind decorative items.
Courtesy of Roanoke County VA Economic Development
419 Overview
Roanoke County (and Vinton)
Located in the heart of the Blue Ridge, Roanoke County is the product of a long and varied history. The land itself was carved out of an ancient mountain range which left a great basin of fertile ground at the foot of Appalachia. Roanoke County offers a high quality of life. Maintaining excellent schools, ensuring effective public safety and promoting competitive economic development are top priorities for the county.
Fast Facts:
- Established 1838
- 251 square miles
- 96,589 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $37,859
- Cost of living index: 92.4
- Average home price: $290,000
TANGLEWOOD
Transformation at Tanglewood is underway with a large slate of new businesses inside and around the mall, breathing new life into Roanoke County’s premier commercial corridor.
TANGLEWOOD FAST FACTS
- Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center offers the region’s only children’s hospital, with a skilled staff of over 350 medical professionals specially trained in caring for infants and children, delivering top-notch care to families.
- New restaurants and businesses to the area include Blaze Pizza, Panda Express, Chili’s, AMC, Burlington Coat Factory and Skechers.
Tanglewood Favorites
- Macado’s is your go-to for a wide array of menu items, including sandwiches, subs and entrees. It’s known for its eclectic ambiance of cartoon, antique and local nostalgic decor, and has been a community staple since 1978.
- Chicken Salad Chick lets you say goodbye to frozen meals and hello to feeling like you’re having a nostalgic meal with grandma. Whether you’re craving zesty, sweet, or something in between, there’s sure to be a healthy favorite to please your palate and a hearty helping of Southern hospitality on the side.
CAVE SPRING
Cave Spring is Roanoke County’s most commercially dense district with options for dining and retail around every corner. The area boasts unique shopping center hubs with boutique retail small businesses, local restaurants and services across industries.
Cave Spring Fast Facts
- Roanoke County was recognized as No. 133 in the country by the U.S. News & World Report in their 2022 Healthiest Communities ranking.
- The area recently welcomed the LewisGale Cave Spring ER, a freestanding emergency room within the HCA Virginia’s hospital network. They’re open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, serve children and adults and are staffed with expert physicians and compassionate nurses ready to deliver quality emergency care.
Cave Spring Favorites
- The Shoppes at West Village is an upscale retail center located in Southwest Roanoke County, and offers an excellent variety of dining, unique retail and beauty and spa services, among other offerings. Don’t miss the South County Seasonal Farmers Market from April through December.
- Offering tasty American fare, Cast Plates & Pints brings together a cast of the finest ingredients, smiling faces and mouth-watering cocktails unlike any other. It’s hard to choose from Southwest chicken egg rolls, poutine and fried green tomatoes!
- As one of America’s “Top 50” jewelers, Fink’s Jewelers now operates many stores throughout Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, but it all started on the Roanoke streets in 1930.
- Elderberry’s specializes in smoothies, wraps and grain and mac ‘n’ cheese bowls. Their menu is fresh and delicious, with natural antibiotic-free meats and all-natural fruit — and bonus, almost every recipe is customizable to your liking!
- Cafe Asia 2 serves a variety of Asian cuisines that includes specialties from China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and India. Their seafood tofu bao is a favorite, but you can’t go wrong with sushi, peking chicken, Tom Yam soup or other tasty options.
- Conveniently located just off Electric Road near 220 South, the Forum Shopping Center houses Roanoke’s most upscale boutiques and coffee shop!
- Douglas Furs of Roanoke is Southwest Virginia’s only full-service furrier. They offer local cold storage, cleaning and glazing and restyling.
- Rain Bowl is a poke bowl/salad bar restaurant providing fresh, organic superfoods. Eat the rainbow with one of their delicious poke salads.
- Now in business for 53 years, J & J Fashions specializes in ladies apparel, accessories, jewelry and much more. Look for great gifts or add to your own closet!
- Popular Promenade Park houses sweet treats, great wine and more.
- Find the flavor that satisfies your sweet tooth at Katie’s Ice Cream and Chocolates, a popular ice cream shop, chocolate and candy store.
- Wine Gourmet offers an extensive selection of wines from around the world, including right here in Virginia, a growler station featuring eight rotating craft beers on tap, delightful gourmet foods and an extensive array of gifts. Educational opportunities for customers include staff one-on-ones, free weekly tastings, seminars and wine travel.
- Medmont Mercantile offers eclectic, affordable products with an emphasis on style, function and quality. Enhance your home, garden or gift giving with traditional and contemporary items from their ever-changing assortment of merchandise.
- Duck Donuts offers sweet cake donuts that are warm, delicious and made to order. Try a fan favorite or get them customized right before your eyes. We agree with their motto — a donut is always a good idea!
HOLLINS
The Hollins Area Plan is guiding mixed-use development throughout the area, inspiring Hollins to become a walkable neighborhood with new businesses, recreation and connectivity.
Hollins Fast Facts
- Formerly known as Botetourt Springs, Hollins was a prosperous agricultural area during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
- Hollins University, founded in 1842, is a national leader in liberal arts education. Their women’s institution is the ideal foundation for promoting creativity and self-expression for ambitious minds.
Hollins Favorites
- Local favorite Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery offers a wide variety of food from house-made soups and sandwiches to steaks, seafood and some traditional dishes with original twists. Don’t forget dessert!
- Lews Restaurant has offered up oven-baked pizzas, subs, sandwiches, pastas, burgers and more since 2004. You’ll love their many options and affordable prices for lunch or dinner.
- Harbor Inn Seafood Restaurant is cooking up new cravings for you, offering the freshest food from land and sea. This family-owned business features their famous dishes of crab legs, flounder platter and seafood platter.
- Take care of all your RV needs at Camping World of Roanoke, where you can shop gear, services and more.
- Established in 1988, Rail Yard Hobby Shop hobbyists can sort through models, collectibles, quality trains and slot cars and more supplies that are perfect for their next project.
VINTON
The Town of Vinton is booming with redevelopment and revitalization, adding new attractions for everyone. Vinton is a hub with downtown character and small town appeal.
Vinton Fast Facts
- Vinton is transforming thanks to the redevelopment of historic properties like Gish Mill, Vinton Motors, Macado’s, Roland E. Cook Lofts and the Billy Byrd Apartments.
- Gish Mill is a current redevelopment project in the Town of Vinton planned to be renovated into a multi-use facility designed to be a restaurant overlooking Glade Creek, apartments, a marketplace and more.
Vinton Favorites
- New shopping plaza Vinyard Station resides in the heart of downtown Vinton, constructed within the historic Vinton Motors Co. building. It also houses the popular RND Coffee Vinton, offering classic coffee hits with creative twists and cafe staples.
- Local favorite Twin Creeks Brewing Company is Vinton’s first micro-brewery, offering quality craft ales and lagers, in addition to a community for weekly bingo, trivia and live music. You can enjoy their brews at their Brewpub location at Explore Park, too!
- Vinton War Memorial was originally built in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, and is now one of the region’s premiere event spaces.
- Get in on the excitement at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, recently expanded for even more fun and live concerts. Play your heart out at the games or races and follow it up with a great meal at Rosie’s Kitchen, open daily with delicious options including their Famous R’ Burger, World’s Greatest Fries, salads, sandwiches and more.
Courtesy of the Salem Civic Center
Salem Civic Center
Salem
The City of Salem has remained a superb place to live, retaining its old-fashioned, small-town community feel while providing residents some of the highest quality schools, facilities and services in Virginia for over two centuries.Fast Facts:
- Established 1802
- 14.63 square miles
- 25,290 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $34,039
- Cost of living index: 87.9
- Average home price: $250,949
Fast Facts
- Salem is the home of Roanoke College, a four-year liberal arts college that has been named one of the best colleges in America by the Princeton Review and Forbes Magazine.
- A city with a high interest in sports and recreation, the Salem Civic Center stays busy hosting a professional baseball team and several NCAA Division III championships. Its high school is known for its sports teams—as well as superb academics.
- Salem schools are regularly recognized throughout the state for their high quality including a baccalaureate program and regularly competing for state titles ranging from forensics (debate) and volleyball to basketball and football.
- A city with a high interest in sports and recreation, Salem is home to the vibrant James E. Taliaferro Sports & Entertainment Complex hosting numerous sporting events, conferences and entertainment acts. Facilities include the 6,300-seat Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark, home to the single-A Salem Red Sox; the 7,157-seat Salem Football Stadium; and the 7,000-seat Salem Civic Center.
Salem Favorites
- Book lovers must add Wonderous Books & More to their list! This locally owned used bookstore offers your next read at a great price, hosts events and supports local authors.
- A staple since 1978, R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers offers customers a stunning showcase of engagement rings and bridal sets, custom jewelry, fashionable gifts, watches and more.
- With a stadium unlike any other to enjoy breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there’s no better way to spend a day or evening than at a Salem Red Sox game at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Affiliated with the Boston Red Sox, Salem’s Sox offer family-friendly fun in a classic baseball setting.
- The Salem Museum offers a glimpse of history with five floors of exploration. The 1845 Williams-Brown House, originally situated along the Great Wagon Road, is just one of the many exhibits that trace Salem’s history from early Virginia Indian settlements through recent history.