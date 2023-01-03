VBR Life 2023: Neighborhoods

Learn more about the varying neighborhoods throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

× Expand Courtesy of Jeter Farm Jeter Farm

Botetourt County

Botetourt County owes its name to English colonial governor Norborne Berkeley, Lord de Botetourt, regarded as the “best of Governors and best of men.” The county is one of the fastest growing areas in our region, and for good reason: delicious food, drinks, outdoor recreation and new friends are just around the corner.

Located in the scenic Roanoke Valley, nestled between the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, Botetourt County is a true slice of Americana, with breathtaking scenery, fresh mountain air and Southern hospitality that’ll keep you coming back for more.

Established 1770

548 square miles

Residents: 33,866 (2021 Census)

Per capita income: $37,357

Cost of living index: 94.7

Average home price: $379,500

BUSTLING BUCHANAN

The Town of Buchanan is home to approximately 1,100 residents and over 200 years of rich history and natural beauty to explore. Known as the quintessential example of “Small Town America” encompassing only 2.5 square miles, it’s also the largest incorporated town in Botetourt County and has the unique distinction of being part of both the Roanoke and Shenandoah Valleys.

DELIGHTFUL DALEVILLE

There’s never been a better time to check out Daleville, only 15 miles from Roanoke but with plenty of room to play. Residents and visitors alike enjoy the pedestrian-friendly, lifestyle-oriented community of Daleville Town Center, which provides everything one needs to live, work, shop and relax, all in one place.

FANTASTIC FINCASTLE

Historic Fincastle, founded in 1772, is home to approximately 350 residents, and was named after Lord Fincastle, son of Lord Dunmore, Virginia’s last royal governor. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark visited before and after their exploration of the Louisiana Purchase.

TRAIL-TOWN TROUTVILLE

Established in 1956, Troutville is a quaint town full of history and Southern hospitality. This small town has a big heart, and is a favorite stopping point for Appalachian Trail hikers and cyclists on the Transamerican Trail, both of which pass right through the center of town.

× Expand Courtesy of Homestead Creamery Homestead Creamery

Franklin County

Franklin County, deemed the land between the lakes, is a distinct outdoor destination along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It is a landscape woven with miles of roads, trails and waters perfect for adventures of all kinds! Bike along nearly 50 miles of scenic byways or at Waid Park. Paddle on one of five blueways, including Philpott Lake, or spend the day boating on Smith Mountain Lake, and finish the day with a glass of wine at Brooks Mill Winery or a craft beverage at one of their breweries or distilleries.

Established 1785

712 square miles

55,477 residents (2020 Census)

Per capita income: $32,084

Cost of living index: 94.1

Average home price: $249,000

ROCKY MOUNT

Bordered by serene farmlands and majestic forested ridges, Rocky Mount is a thriving small town that serves as the county’s government, service and business center.

Rocky Mount Fast Facts

With deep roots in craft spirits production that earned Franklin County the nickname of being “The Moonshine Capital of the World,” the region was the subject of Matt Bondurant’s book, “The Wettest County in the World: A Novel Based on a True Story” and the 2012 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or nominee, “Lawless.”

Offering the best of both worlds, Rocky Mount is only a half hour away from Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake.

The town serves as the eastern gateway to The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, as well as the ‘Round the Mountain Artisan Trail, both great opportunities to experience the region’s arts and culture.

Rocky Mount Favorites

The Whole Bean Coffeehouse serves brewed coffee and genuine espresso drinks featuring Floyd’s own Red Rooster Coffee. Breakfast, lunch, tea, smoothies and hot chocolate are available as well.

serves brewed coffee and genuine espresso drinks featuring Floyd’s own Red Rooster Coffee. Breakfast, lunch, tea, smoothies and hot chocolate are available as well. Center Stage Catering is a chef-driven, service-oriented company dedicated to providing fine cuisine and friendly, professional service for over 16 years. Don’t miss their Pop-Up Saturday Morning Brunch at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market. Check their Facebook page for dates and times.

is a chef-driven, service-oriented company dedicated to providing fine cuisine and friendly, professional service for over 16 years. Don’t miss their Pop-Up Saturday Morning Brunch at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market. Check their Facebook page for dates and times. Living Proof Beer Company brews up a variety of flavors that can be enjoyed while taking in the scenic views from the hilltop. Make sure to follow their weekly lineup that includes trivia, food trucks, live entertainment and more.

brews up a variety of flavors that can be enjoyed while taking in the scenic views from the hilltop. Make sure to follow their weekly lineup that includes trivia, food trucks, live entertainment and more. Twin Creeks Distillery produces mountain spirits based off the generational secrets of their family recipes created right here in the Moonshine Capital of the World. Visit their fully stocked distillery store and tasting room to purchase and enjoy the local libations. Wednesday evenings are a special treat that include an old-time jam session by local musicians. If you play music, feel free to bring an instrument and join in!

BOONES MILL

Founded in 1782 by Jacob Boon, who built a small grist mill alongside Maggodee Creek, Boones Mill is still known for its small town atmosphere and friendly residents.

Boones Mill Fast Facts

The Town was incorporated in 1927, encompassing approximately 525 acres.

Only a short drive from Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake.

Boones Mill has its own LOVE sign located in front of Carter Bank & Trust, sharing its embodiment of the town by highlighting the American flag, Maggodee Creek, the rich apple orchard heritage (including the annual Boones Mill Apple Festival!) and the history of the railroad by highlighting Boones Mill Depot, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Boones Mill Favorites

You’re invited to taste the history at the Franklin County Distilleries Tasting Room in Boones Mill. Stop in to try a variety of their concoctions, enjoy delicious food for Saturday brunch or a date night and enjoy live entertainment.

in Boones Mill. Stop in to try a variety of their concoctions, enjoy delicious food for Saturday brunch or a date night and enjoy live entertainment. Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill is the perfect spot for burger lovers, featuring classics like the Plain Jane or more adventurous choices like the Lady Bug, topped with a fried green tomato!

is the perfect spot for burger lovers, featuring classics like the Plain Jane or more adventurous choices like the Lady Bug, topped with a fried green tomato! Chaos Mountain Brewery offers easy drinking session beers to big, intense Belgian style ales, rotating seasonals and limited release barrel aged brews. There’s something that just about everyone will enjoy!

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE