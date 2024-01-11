VBR Life 2024: Neighborhoods

Learn more about the vibrant neighborhoods throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

× Expand Courtesy of The Preserve at Crooked Run The Preserve at Crooked Run

Botetourt County

Established in 1770, Botetourt County is nestled within the Blue Ridge Mountains. Known for its captivating natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities, the county’s rich history, charming towns and a thriving community offer a harmonious blend of rural tranquility and modern amenities.

While you’re there, visit the Buchanan Swinging Bridge, the Botetourt Historical Society and Historic Fincastle. Looking for a wedding venue or a place to host an event? Make sure to check out the Preserve at Crooked Run in Fincastle!

Established in 1770

548 square miles

Residents: 33,866 (2021 Census)

Per capita income: $37,525

Cost of living index: 94.7

Average home price: $355,000

Beautiful Buchanan

The quaint town of Buchanan boasts historic charm set against the incredible Appalachian Mountains. With its welcoming community, scenic vistas and array of dining and outdoor activities, Buchanan offers a serene escape for residents and visitors alike.

Dynamic Daleville

Daleville is a vibrant town known for its convenient location along the Interstate 81 corridor and its idyllic surroundings. Combining modern amenities with a close-knit community feel, Daleville offers a balanced lifestyle with easy access to outdoor recreation and essential services.

Fabulous Fincastle

The historic gem of Fincastle exudes small-town charm with its well-preserved architecture and sense of community. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Fincastle offers a glimpse into the past while providing a tranquil haven for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Enchanting Troutville

Situated in the heart of Botetourt, Troutville offers a blend of rural beauty and modern convenience, making it an attractive destination for both residents and travelers. With its serene landscapes and access to outdoor adventures, Troutville provides a peaceful retreat while maintaining a connection to the surrounding natural wonders.

Franklin County

× Expand Courtesy of Franklin County Smith Mountain Lake

Franklin County, Virginia, is a unique community tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, known for its scenic beauty, historic charm and outdoor recreational opportunities. Home to a mix of rural landscapes and small communities, the county offers a rich blend of cultural heritage and natural splendor. Nearby Smith Mountain Lake offers an abundance of fun on the water and a steadfast commitment to community involvement.

Established in 1785

712 square miles

54,074 residents (2022 Census)

Per capita income: $33,739

Cost of living index: 94.1

Average home price: $321,042

ROCKY MOUNT

The charming town of Rocky Mount is well-known for its scenic beauty and a rich history rooted in agriculture and community, serving as the county’s government, service and business center.

Rocky Mount Fast Facts

Franklin County is known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World” due to its historical prominence as a hub for illegal moonshine production during Prohibition and its lasting cultural legacy in the production of this once-illicit spirit.

Rocky Mount Favorites

Courtesy of Center Stage Catering Center Stage Catering

Olde Towne Social House is an eclectic and one-of-a-kind, family-owned wine bar. Their wine offerings and selection were inspired by their family travels all over the world. Come unwind and enjoy a variety of libations, small plates and local history in a unique and relaxed setting.

is an eclectic and one-of-a-kind, family-owned wine bar. Their wine offerings and selection were inspired by their family travels all over the world. Come unwind and enjoy a variety of libations, small plates and local history in a unique and relaxed setting. A cozy haven for coffee enthusiasts, The Whole Bean Coffeehouse offers the perfect space to savor expertly brewed coffee and a welcoming atmosphere.

offers the perfect space to savor expertly brewed coffee and a welcoming atmosphere. Center Stage Catering brings culinary excellence to your special events, offering delectable cuisine and impeccable service for a memorable dining experience.

brings culinary excellence to your special events, offering delectable cuisine and impeccable service for a memorable dining experience. Living Proof Beer Company is a craft brewery that invites you to explore a diverse selection of handcrafted beers, each with its own unique character and flavor profile.

is a craft brewery that invites you to explore a diverse selection of handcrafted beers, each with its own unique character and flavor profile. Twin Creeks Distillery is where the art of craft distillation comes to life, producing small-batch, high-quality spirits that reflect the rich heritage of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

BOONES MILL

A small town nestled in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, Boones Mill offers a tranquil escape with a rich history and a close-knit community, providing visitors with a taste of rural charm and natural beauty.

Boones Mill Fast Facts

Founded in 1786, it’s one of Virginia’s oldest incorporated towns and has a rich history, including its role as a stop along the historic “Great Road.”

Boones Mill has its own LOVE sign! A charming local landmark that radiates the town’s affectionate spirit, the LOVE sign invites visitors to capture a heartfelt memory against the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

sign! A charming local landmark that radiates the town’s affectionate spirit, the LOVE sign invites visitors to capture a heartfelt memory against the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With a population of around 260 residents, the town maintains a close-knit community atmosphere and a slower pace of life, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful and rural escape.

Boones Mill Favorites

Get a taste of history at the Franklin County Distilleries Tasting Room and try a variety of their concoctions. The craft distillery has an ABC store, tasting room, full service bar and restaurant that combines craft spirits with a menu of delicious Southern-inspired cuisine.

and try a variety of their concoctions. The craft distillery has an ABC store, tasting room, full service bar and restaurant that combines craft spirits with a menu of delicious Southern-inspired cuisine. The Boones Mill N&W Railway Depot is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, serving as a living museum telling the history of the railroad. The Depot will be used as a museum, a community meeting place, a centerpiece for various town and regional festivals and a music venue; it’s currently being restored to match its existence on its last day of service in 1960.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE

Smith Mountain Lake beckons visitors with its scenic beauty and abundant recreational opportunities, from boating and fishing to lakeside relaxation, set amidst the stunning backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Smith Mountain Lake Fast Facts