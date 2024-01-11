VBR Life 2024: Neighborhoods

Learn more about the vibrant neighborhoods throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Courtesy of The Preserve at Crooked Run
The Preserve at Crooked Run
Botetourt County
Established in 1770, Botetourt County is nestled within the Blue Ridge Mountains. Known for its captivating natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities, the county’s rich history, charming towns and a thriving community offer a harmonious blend of rural tranquility and modern amenities.
While you’re there, visit the Buchanan Swinging Bridge, the Botetourt Historical Society and Historic Fincastle. Looking for a wedding venue or a place to host an event? Make sure to check out the Preserve at Crooked Run in Fincastle!
- Established in 1770
- 548 square miles
- Residents: 33,866 (2021 Census)
- Per capita income: $37,525
- Cost of living index: 94.7
- Average home price: $355,000
Beautiful Buchanan
The quaint town of Buchanan boasts historic charm set against the incredible Appalachian Mountains. With its welcoming community, scenic vistas and array of dining and outdoor activities, Buchanan offers a serene escape for residents and visitors alike.
Dynamic Daleville
Daleville is a vibrant town known for its convenient location along the Interstate 81 corridor and its idyllic surroundings. Combining modern amenities with a close-knit community feel, Daleville offers a balanced lifestyle with easy access to outdoor recreation and essential services.
Fabulous Fincastle
The historic gem of Fincastle exudes small-town charm with its well-preserved architecture and sense of community. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Fincastle offers a glimpse into the past while providing a tranquil haven for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Enchanting Troutville
Situated in the heart of Botetourt, Troutville offers a blend of rural beauty and modern convenience, making it an attractive destination for both residents and travelers. With its serene landscapes and access to outdoor adventures, Troutville provides a peaceful retreat while maintaining a connection to the surrounding natural wonders.
Franklin County
Courtesy of Franklin County
Smith Mountain Lake
Franklin County, Virginia, is a unique community tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, known for its scenic beauty, historic charm and outdoor recreational opportunities. Home to a mix of rural landscapes and small communities, the county offers a rich blend of cultural heritage and natural splendor. Nearby Smith Mountain Lake offers an abundance of fun on the water and a steadfast commitment to community involvement.
- Established in 1785
- 712 square miles
- 54,074 residents (2022 Census)
- Per capita income: $33,739
- Cost of living index: 94.1
- Average home price: $321,042
ROCKY MOUNT
The charming town of Rocky Mount is well-known for its scenic beauty and a rich history rooted in agriculture and community, serving as the county’s government, service and business center.
Rocky Mount Fast Facts
- Franklin County is known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World” due to its historical prominence as a hub for illegal moonshine production during Prohibition and its lasting cultural legacy in the production of this once-illicit spirit.
- Franklin County serves as the eastern gateway to The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and the ’Round the Mountain Artisan Trail, offering visitors a rich cultural experience with easy access to the musical heritage of the region and the artisanal craftsmanship of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Rocky Mount Favorites
Courtesy of Center Stage Catering
Center Stage Catering
- Olde Towne Social House is an eclectic and one-of-a-kind, family-owned wine bar. Their wine offerings and selection were inspired by their family travels all over the world. Come unwind and enjoy a variety of libations, small plates and local history in a unique and relaxed setting.
- A cozy haven for coffee enthusiasts, The Whole Bean Coffeehouse offers the perfect space to savor expertly brewed coffee and a welcoming atmosphere.
- Center Stage Catering brings culinary excellence to your special events, offering delectable cuisine and impeccable service for a memorable dining experience.
- Living Proof Beer Company is a craft brewery that invites you to explore a diverse selection of handcrafted beers, each with its own unique character and flavor profile.
- Twin Creeks Distillery is where the art of craft distillation comes to life, producing small-batch, high-quality spirits that reflect the rich heritage of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
BOONES MILL
A small town nestled in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, Boones Mill offers a tranquil escape with a rich history and a close-knit community, providing visitors with a taste of rural charm and natural beauty.
Boones Mill Fast Facts
- Founded in 1786, it’s one of Virginia’s oldest incorporated towns and has a rich history, including its role as a stop along the historic “Great Road.”
- Boones Mill has its own LOVE sign! A charming local landmark that radiates the town’s affectionate spirit, the LOVE sign invites visitors to capture a heartfelt memory against the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
- With a population of around 260 residents, the town maintains a close-knit community atmosphere and a slower pace of life, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful and rural escape.
Boones Mill Favorites
- Get a taste of history at the Franklin County Distilleries Tasting Room and try a variety of their concoctions. The craft distillery has an ABC store, tasting room, full service bar and restaurant that combines craft spirits with a menu of delicious Southern-inspired cuisine.
- The Boones Mill N&W Railway Depot is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, serving as a living museum telling the history of the railroad. The Depot will be used as a museum, a community meeting place, a centerpiece for various town and regional festivals and a music venue; it’s currently being restored to match its existence on its last day of service in 1960.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE
Smith Mountain Lake beckons visitors with its scenic beauty and abundant recreational opportunities, from boating and fishing to lakeside relaxation, set amidst the stunning backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Smith Mountain Lake Fast Facts
- Located in southwestern Virginia, Smith Mountain Lake is the second-largest freshwater lake entirely within the state, spanning approximately 20,600 acres.
- The lake was created in 1963 when the Smith Mountain Dam was constructed on the Roanoke River. It was created primarily for hydroelectric power generation but has since become a popular recreational destination for breathtaking panoramic views of the lake and surrounding mountains.
- Smith Mountain Lake offers a wide range of outdoor activities, including boating, fishing, swimming, hiking and camping, making it a year-round playground for nature enthusiasts and water sports lovers alike.
Smith Mountain Lake Favorites
- Bridgewater Plaza, a bustling spot at Smith Mountain Lake since 1986, offers year-round entertainment with restaurants, bars, live music, retail shops, an arcade, putt-putt, kid-friendly activities and a marina with boat rentals.
- At Hot Shots Family Entertainment Center, you can enjoy mini golf, try axe throwing and relish delicious meals, including breakfast on weekends, while also catching live music and Texas Hold’em events.
- Experience the magic of the movies at Westlake Cinema, boasting a four-plex theater with stadium seating, Dolby® Digital Surround and the convenience of online ticket booking or in-person purchase. An especially nice choice on rainy lake days!
- Golf enthusiasts can tee off at Mariners Landing Golf & Country Club, a scenic course with lake views, and the resort offers additional amenities like pools and restaurants.
Roanoke City
Autonomous Flight Technologies
Grandin Village
As the historic heart of western Virginia, Roanoke City boasts a storied past that has shaped its character and architecture. From its origins as a hub for the Norfolk and Western Railway to its growth into a thriving industrial center, the city’s history is etched into its streets and neighborhoods. Today, residents enjoy a vibrant cultural scene, diverse neighborhoods and a strong sense of community, all while being surrounded by the echoes of a dynamic past that adds depth to their everyday experiences.
- Established in 1884
- 43 square miles
- 97,847 residents (2022 Census)
- Per capita income: $30,379
- Cost of living index: 89.3
- Average home price: $285,000
EXPLORING ROANOKE'S DIVERSE NEIGHBORHOODS
Roanoke is a city with a rich tapestry of neighborhoods, each offering its unique charm and attractions. Whether you’re a visitor or a local looking to discover something new, here’s your personal invitation to explore the hidden gems and vibrant communities within the city limits. And remember, no visit is complete without a trip to the iconic Mill Mountain Star, one of the largest illuminated man-made stars in the world, offering panoramic views of the city!
Downtown
Autonomous Flight Technologies
Downtown Roanoke
- Start your adventures at the City Market, in the heart of downtown Roanoke since 1882, where vendors offer locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and plants, plus fresh meats, cheeses, baked goods and artisan hand-crafted items.
- While there, stop in the City Market Building, featuring local restaurants, live music and events and the city’s premier event space, Charter Hall. You’ll have a great time deciding what to eat — there’s something for everyone, thanks to the many varied vendors inside!
- Experience the green oasis of Elmwood Park. This beautifully landscaped park offers a tranquil escape from the urban bustle, not only while visiting but also just on your lunch break! Take a stroll to admire public art, enjoy a picnic by the fountain or catch an outdoor concert or event at the amphitheater. It’s a serene retreat for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment right in the heart of the city.
- Step into the rich history of Roanoke at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, an iconic establishment since 1882 and a striking piece of architecture in our city skyline. It’s not just a hotel; it’s a piece of Roanoke’s past and a gateway to its vibrant present.
Historic Gainsboro
Hannah Armstrong
Too Many Books
- Step back in time in Historic Gainsboro, one of Roanoke’s earliest neighborhoods, where the past comes alive. Discover landmarks like St. Andrews Catholic Church and more.
- Immerse yourself in African American history with a Historical Walking Tour, featuring stops at the Burrell Memorial Hospital, Gainsboro Historic District and Lucy Addison High School Monument Wall.
- Don’t miss the O. Winston Link Museum, which showcases the captivating photography of Winston Link, capturing the last days of steam along the Norfolk and Western Railway.
- Perfect for picnics and outdoor relaxation, Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge Park is a beautiful park with scenic views of the Roanoke River.
Grandin Village
- Explore the charming independent bookstore, Too Many Books, and find unique treasures at New to Me Consignment Boutique.
- Black Dog Salvage is a must-visit! The renowned architectural salvage and custom design business featured on the TV show “Salvage Dawgs,” is filled with antiques, commercial salvage and unique items. Explore their own paint line and find endless home inspiration.
- Make a visit to Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op, a community-owned grocery store offering a wide selection of organic and locally sourced products.
- Need a caffeine boost? Head over to Little Green Hive for your seasonal lattes, locally baked bites and a vibe that’s perfect for remote work or catching up with friends.
- Cardinal Bicycle is not only a fantastic spot to grab a bite, but also a vibrant hub for the local bike community. Offering a variety of classes and expert advice, they cater to cyclists of all levels, ensuring your ride is tailored to your specific bicycle and needs.
Melrose
- Explore the historic Melrose neighborhood, where a centennial hardware store and the Roanoke Tribune add to the local charm.
- Melrose Station Coffee House is a cozy space serving artisanal coffee, pastries and light breakfast options.
- Neighborhood Melrose Library offers a welcoming atmosphere and a wide selection of books and resources.
Aaron Spicer
Alexander / Heath Contemporary Art Gallery
Old Southwest
- The Alexander-Gish House is undoubtedly one of the oldest dwellings in Roanoke, built on property that has been a home site since before 1750. A meeting place for organizations, classes and workshops, it’s also headquarters for Old Southwest, Inc., which has continued the renovation and restoration efforts in progress since 1982.
- The city’s oldest park, Highland Park, offers the opportunity to play a popular disc golf course and romp with the pups at the off-leash dog park.
- Satisfy your cravings at Athens Corner Grill, Lew’s Restaurant, Food Fanatics Kitchen or Garden Song Eco Cafe, offering a variety of flavorful menus to please every palate and budget.
South Roanoke
- Bask in the upscale charm of South Roanoke, home to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and River’s Edge Sports Complex.
- Indulge in a Southern bistro-style experience at The River and Rail, where Chef Tyler Thomas and his team craft rustic regional cuisine using locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, including house-cured meats and handcrafted condiments.
- Crystal Spring Grocery Co. thrives with lively block parties, special dinners and weekly events, offering made-to-order lunches, local specialties and a variety of grab-and-go items. Don’t miss their weekly wine tastings and other exciting gatherings.
- Yard Bull Meats is your source for the finest locally-sourced fresh cuts, smoked and cured meats, deli selections and seafood. They also provide everything you need, from tools to rubs and sauces, along with expert advice for a memorable dinner party, BBQ or family meal.
- Established in 2019, The Little Button Children’s Boutique & Finery is an enchanting shop specializing in classic childrenswear, unique baby gifts and resort-style clothing for little ones.
John Park
The River & Rail Restaurant
- Housed in an old South Roanoke carriage house, Fork in the Alley Brick Oven Pub serves up delicious and straightforward American classics, including wood-oven pizzas. They also host lively live music and community events.
- Operating from a charming 1922 house, Sweet Donkey Coffee House offers delightful Counter Culture Coffee and serves as a welcoming neighborhood space with live music, food trucks and a vibrant calendar of events.
- Barrel Chest Wine & Beer is a haven for wine and beer enthusiasts, offering an extensive selection of wines, craft beers and accessories to suit all tastes.
- Plans for a new boutique hotel are underway, to feature 21 rooms and an upscale bistro, and mark the first sizable hotel to come to the mostly residential neighborhood.
Wasena
- Start your day with artisanal coffee from RND Coffee, where carefully crafted brews await to awaken your senses.
- As the day progresses, quench your thirst with a variety of craft beers at Wasena Tap Room, a haven for beer enthusiasts — and the pork nachos are always a good idea!
- Chef Nate Sloan and his staff invite you to savor the flavors of locally sourced cuisine and sip on custom cocktails at bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar, a culinary experience not to be missed. Every plate is ready for its close-up!
- Love an indoor adventure? Experience indoor rock climbing and fitness activities for all skill levels at River Rock Climbing Gym.
- Rent outdoor gear and expertly plan your next adventure amidst breathtaking natural surroundings thanks to Roanoke Mountain Adventures. Grab a kayak and hit the Roanoke River practically right outside the store’s front door!
- Grab your pup and enjoy the dog-friendly patio at The Green Goat, located just off the Roanoke River Greenway in an environmentally-friendly hybrid switching locomotive (and former home to the transportation museum). They focus on great food in a relaxed atmosphere that won’t break the bank.
John Park
bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
West End
- Experience the thriving West End area, where entertainment, history and great food converge. Join the community at events like West End Wednesdays and Sunday brunches at popular spots like Food Hut Roanoke and Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje.
- A local burger joint with a menu inspired by Virginia Tech football legend Frank Beamer, Beamer’s 25 offers brunch, lunch and dinner, all with a sports atmosphere that’s perfect for football enthusiasts.
- The Roanoke Diversity Center provides a welcoming community hub, fostering support, education, empowerment and advocacy for LGBTQ+ individuals and groups in the area. It actively promotes collaboration with the broader community to enhance the overall quality of life for everyone.
- Stop by the LEAP Farmers Market, held every Tuesday from 3-6 pm (year-round, rain or shine) beside the LEAP Hub. The expanded mid-week farmers market hosts a wide range of vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, locally made bread products, cheese, meat, eggs, milk, plants and more.
- West End Park is a cozy green space that draws both youth and adults from the vicinity. Its recent enhancements, including a new playground and swing sets, make it an ideal spot for a leisurely picnic or afternoon with the kiddos.
Williamson Road
- Embark on a culinary journey thanks to the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association! They work hard to showcase a melting pot of international flavors with nearly 450 international restaurants and businesses. Savor global cuisine at spots like Cuban Island Restaurant, Cheesesteak Factory Jerk House, City Corner 2, Cuisine Kreyol, Viet Sub and Coach & Four.
- Explore Lee Theatre Lofts, a historic residential space offering a glimpse into the 1940s charm of Roanoke.
- Embark on a delightful treasure-hunting adventure at Happy’s Outdoor Flea Market, where a vast array of vintage goods, collectibles, antiques and unique finds from local vendors await discovery.
Roanoke County + Vinton
David Rehor
Blue Ridge Kite Festival
Roanoke County is a vibrant region known for its diverse blend of outdoor recreation, cultural heritage and natural beauty. With a wide array of parks, trails and outdoor attractions, along with casual and fine dining plus plenty of shopping delights, it offers residents and visitors a harmonious balance between modern living and the allure of the great outdoors.
- Established in 1838
- 251 square miles
- 96,914 residents (2022 Census)
- Per capita income: $39,999
- Cost of living index: 89.3
- Average home price: $295,000
TANGLEWOOD
The Tanglewood area in Roanoke County is a dynamic hub that blends recreational charm and commercial activity, featuring the popular Tanglewood Mall, plenty of dining, scenic golf courses and vibrant community events.
Tanglewood Fast Facts
- The area is known for Tanglewood Mall’s shopping and entertainment offerings, and its expansion includes major retailers like Skechers and Burlington Coat Factory, becoming a destination not only for health care, but also retail and dining.
- Carilion Clinic’s expansion in the Tanglewood area has bolstered health care accessibility, offering a range of medical specialties, urgent care services and diagnostic facilities to better serve the local population.
- Beyond health care and shopping, the area features scenic golf courses, walking trails and seasonal events, providing residents with diverse recreational opportunities amid the suburban setting.
Exciting Additions to Tanglewood
- Chicken Salad Chick offers a delightful range of flavorful chicken salad options, catering to those who crave a mix of comfort and innovation.
- Chili’s serves up classic American fare with a Tex-Mex twist, providing a diverse menu that satisfies a variety of tastes.
- Blaze Pizza crafts customizable, fast-fired pizzas with fresh ingredients, making it a go-to spot for those seeking a quick and delicious meal.
- Panda Express brings the flavors of Chinese cuisine to Roanoke County, offering a range of wok-cooked dishes that please both the adventurous and traditional palates.
- Popeyes is known for its Southern-inspired fried chicken and Cajun flavors, inviting patrons to indulge in a taste of comfort food.
- Five Guys delivers juicy burgers and hand-cut fries, providing a classic American burger joint experience.
- For those seeking a caffeine fix, Mill Mountain Coffee House offers a cozy atmosphere and a variety of coffee options to accompany a selection of baked goods and light fare.
- Macado’s offers a diverse menu of sandwiches, salads and comfort food favorites, making it a go-to spot for a satisfying meal.
Taylor Reschka
Tacos Rojas
CAVE SPRING
The Cave Spring area in Roanoke County offers a blend of suburban tranquility and convenient amenities, with well-established neighborhoods, top-rated schools and a range of shopping and dining options.
Cave Spring Fast Facts
- Suburban Oasis: Cave Spring is a sought-after suburban neighborhood known for its family-friendly atmosphere, well-maintained homes and proximity to parks and amenities.
- Educational Excellence: The neighborhood is home to some of the area’s top-rated schools, making it an attractive choice for families seeking quality education for their children.
- Commercial Hub: Cave Spring boasts a mix of local shops, dining options and essential services, contributing to its self-sufficiency and convenience for residents.
Cave Spring Favorites
- Located in the charming Southwest Roanoke County, The Shoppes at West Village is a premium retail destination that caters to a diverse array of tastes and desires. This upscale center boasts an impressive selection of dining options, one-of-a-kind boutiques, rejuvenating beauty and spa services and much more. Make sure to mark your calendar for the South County Seasonal Farmers Market, a delightful experience running from April through December.
- Indulge in delectable American cuisine at Cast Plates & Pints, with tantalizing options like Southwest chicken egg rolls, poutine and fried green tomatoes. Choosing just one dish might be the hardest decision you’ll make all day!
- Fink’s Jewelers, recognized as one of America’s “Top 50” jewelers, has expanded its presence to multiple locations throughout Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, but their legacy began on the streets of Roanoke in 1930, making them a true gem in the community’s history.
Courtesy of Pollard 107 South
Pollard 107 South
- Elderberry’s specializes in smoothies, wraps and grain and mac ‘n’ cheese bowls. Their menu is fresh and delicious, with natural antibiotic-free meats and all-natural fruit — and bonus, almost every recipe is customizable to your liking!
- Cafe Asia 2 serves a variety of Asian cuisines that includes specialties from China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and India. Their seafood tofu bao is a favorite, but you can’t go wrong with sushi, peking chicken, Tom Yam soup or other tasty options.
- Promenade Park, a local favorite, is a delightful hub of sweet treats and exceptional wines. Be sure to explore the diverse culinary experiences it has to offer.
- Find the flavor that satisfies your sweet tooth at Katie’s Ice Cream and Chocolates, a popular ice cream shop, chocolate and candy store.
- Wine Gourmet is a haven for wine connoisseurs, offering an extensive selection of wines from around the world, including those produced right here in Virginia, and features a growler station with eight rotating craft beers, gourmet food offerings and a wide array of thoughtful gifts.
- Elevate your home and garden, or discover the perfect gift among their ever-changing assortment of traditional and contemporary merchandise at Medmont Mercantile, your destination for eclectic, affordable products that prioritize style, functionality and quality.
- At Duck Donuts, you’ll encounter warm, delectable, made-to-order cake donuts that are nothing short of delightful. Choose from fan-favorite options or watch as your customized creation comes to life.
HOLLINS
The Hollins area in Roanoke County boasts a mix of historical charm and modern convenience, home to Hollins University, scenic landscapes and a close-knit community atmosphere.
Hollins Fast Facts
- Hollins University, a prestigious women’s liberal arts college founded in 1842, anchors the neighborhood and contributes to its academic and cultural vibrancy.
- The Hollins area is steeped in history, with landmarks like the Hollins Mill ruins reminding residents of its industrial past and rich heritage.
- Residents and visitors can enjoy outdoor activities at the nearby Carvins Cove Natural Reserve, offering hiking, biking and water-based recreation against the backdrop of stunning natural beauty.
Hollins Favorites
- Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery captures the essence of classic American diner fare, offering a nostalgic dining experience — and we’ll never say no to their desserts, either!
- Lews is a popular spot for comfort food and casual dining, perfect for a laid-back meal.
- Harbour Inn Seafood specializes in fresh seafood and waterfront dining, providing a taste of the coastal experience.
- For outdoor enthusiasts, Camping World provides a wide range of recreational equipment, while Railyard Hobby Shop and Sports Haven caters to hobbyists and sports lovers.
Courtesy of Rosie's Gaming Emporium
Rosie's Gaming Emporium
VINTON
Vinton is a welcoming town that combines small-town charm with scenic beauty, offering a close-knit community and a range of amenities. It’s growing fast and only getting better! (Are you IN the middle of it all?)
Vinton Fast Facts
- Historic Charm: Vinton is known for its rich history, with well-preserved neighborhoods that showcase a mix of architectural styles, reflecting the town’s evolution over the years.
- Natural Beauty: Situated amidst the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, Vinton’s neighborhoods offer residents access to outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and boating, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.
- Community Spirit: Vinton neighborhoods cultivate a strong sense of community through local events, gatherings and initiatives, fostering a close-knit atmosphere where neighbors come together to celebrate and support one another.
Vinton Favorites
- Pok-E-Joe’s is a must-visit for barbecue enthusiasts, serving up authentic Texas-style smoked meats and delectable sides that promise to satisfy your comfort cravings, with just the right amounts of seasoned oak and hickory to make a sweet smoke fragrance for their meats.
- Experience the charm of Southern cuisine at Dogwood Restaurant, where each dish showcases regional flavors and Southern hospitality, creating a memorable dining experience.
- New to the neighborhood, Pollard 107 South serves up fresh eats and cold drinks, and welcomes all to a modern, but casual, eatery and bar.
- For comfort food that feels like a warm hug, Our Daily Bread offers freshly baked goods and hearty sandwiches in a welcoming atmosphere, making it a beloved local spot.
- Farmburguesa elevates the burger experience with creative combinations of farm-fresh ingredients, promising a unique and flavorful culinary adventure at two locations.
- Coffee aficionados will find their haven at RND Coffee, where expertly brewed beverages are served in a cozy and inviting setting, making it the perfect stop for a caffeine fix.
- New York Pizza is a slice of the Big Apple in Roanoke, offering authentic pizza slices and Italian specialties that transport your taste buds to the streets of New York City, making it a must-visit for those craving a genuine New York experience.
- Twin Creeks Brew Pub combines the best of both worlds, offering a delightful fusion of craft beers and delectable food in a welcoming environment at Explore Park. It’s the perfect place to savor the flavors of locally brewed beers and delicious cuisine in Roanoke after a nice hike in nature.
Salem
Autonomous Flight Technologies
The City of Salem has a vibrant community, known for its historic charm, excellent educational institutions and quick access to outdoor adventures in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Visitors can explore its rich heritage through well-preserved landmarks and enjoy outdoor adventures in the nearby scenic wilderness, making Salem a delightful destination for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
- Established in 1802
- 14.63 square miles
- 25,523 residents (2022 Census)
- Per capita income: $36,244
- Cost of living index: 92.8
- Average home price: $272,513
Fast Facts
- Home to Higher Ed: Salem is the home of Roanoke College, a four-year liberal arts college that has been named one of the best colleges in America by the Princeton Review and Forbes Magazine.
- Excellent Education: Salem schools are regularly recognized throughout the state for their high quality including and regularly competing for state titles ranging from forensics (debate) and volleyball to basketball and football.
- Sports Fanatics Rejoice: A city with a high interest in sports and recreation, Salem is home to the vibrant James E. Taliaferro Sports & Entertainment Complex hosting numerous sporting events, conferences and entertainment acts. Facilities include the 6,300-seat Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark, home to the single-A Salem Red Sox; the 7,157-seat Salem Football Stadium; and the 7,000-seat Salem Civic Center, along with 19 parks that equate to a total of 64 acres.
Courtesy of Rowland Hotel
Rowland Hotel
Salem Favorites
- With a stadium unlike any other to enjoy breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there’s no better way to spend a day or evening than at a Salem Red Sox game at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Affiliated with the Boston Red Sox, Salem’s Sox offer family-friendly fun in a classic baseball setting.
- The Salem Museum offers a glimpse of history with five floors of exploration. The 1845 Williams-Brown House, originally situated along the Great Wagon Road, is just one of the many exhibits that trace Salem’s history from early Virginia Indian settlements through recent history.
- The brand-new Rowland Hotel, built from the shell of the old historic Salem Theatre, offers the finest that Salem has to offer. We’re partial to the quick access to Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse — make sure to try the popular pineapple martini!
- The Lofts at Downtown Salem offers a unique stay in an urban boutique hotel with immediate access to community events, shopping and more.