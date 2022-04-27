Virginia's Blue Ridge: Neighborhoods

Learn more about the varying neighborhoods throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Visit VBR
Thornfield Farm
Botetourt County
Botetourt County is a place that makes you want to explore. Delicious food, drinks, outdoor recreation and new friends are just around the corner. Founded in 1770 and historically unique, Botetourt County spans 548 square miles with approximately 33,000 residents. The county owes its name to English colonial governor Norborne Berkeley, Lord de Botetourt, regarded as the “best of Governors and best of men.”
Located in the scenic Roanoke Valley, nestled between the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, Botetourt County is where you go to find breathtaking views, fresh mountain air and a chance to meet some of the friendliest people around.
Fast Facts:
- Established 1770
- 548 square miles
- 33,343 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $35,893
- Cost of living index: 94.7
- Average home price: $227,700
Neighborhood Populations:
- Buchanan: 1,176
- Daleville: 2,806
- Fincastle: 343
- Troutville: 427
WorldPopulationReview.com, 2021
When you think of Botetourt County living, a few areas immediately come to mind: Buchanan, Daleville, Fincastle and Troutville. Each area brings something different to the table, but expect scenic views and history no matter where you stop.
Charming Buchanan
The Town of Buchanan is a quintessential example of “Small Town America.” Home to approximately 1,100 residents, Buchanan likes to say it is located where “Main Street Meets the Mountains.” This tight-knit community features more than 200 years of history, with buildings dating from the early 1800s through the 1950s. If you are looking to get away from high-stress city life, Buchanan is for you.
Thriving Daleville
Just 15 miles from Roanoke, Daleville continues to grow in popularity by the day. Surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Daleville is close enough to the city, but also just far enough away. Daleville Town Center, a new pedestrian-friendly and lifestyle-oriented community, strives to provide everything you might need to live, work, shop and relax – all in one place. Approximately 2,800 residents call Daleville home.
Historic Fincastle
Fincastle was incorporated in 1772, serves as the county seat for Botetourt County and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark visited Fincastle before and after exploring the Louisiana Purchase. Approximately 350 residents call Fincastle home today. All of them are proud of its rich heritage, vibrant community and natural beauty.
Quaint Troutville
In 1881, the railroad reached an area with no name. Three nearby homes were occupied by brothers John, Jim and George Trout, which led to the area being called Troutsville. Later, the name changed to what it is known as today: Troutville. Home to approximately 400 residents, Troutville is known for its southern charm and hospitality.
Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce - Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Smith Mountain Lake
Franklin County
Franklin County, deemed the land between the lakes, is a distinct outdoor destination along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It is a landscape woven with miles of roads, trails, and waters perfect for adventures of all kinds! Bike along nearly 50 miles of scenic byways or at Waid Park. You can paddle on one of five blueways, including Philpott Lake, or spend the day boating on Smith Mountain Lake. Finish the day with a craft beverage at one of their fine wineries, breweries or distilleries.
Fast Facts:
- Established 1785
- 712 square miles
- 56,187 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $26,188
- Cost of living index: 92.4
- Average home price: $178,100
Rocky Mount
Bordered by serene farmlands and majestic forested ridges, Rocky Mount is a thriving small town that serves as the county’s government, service and business center.
Rocky Mount Fast Facts
- As the county seat of Franklin County, Rocky Mount enjoys a rich musical and industrial heritage with quiet, peaceful neighborhoods featuring affordable housing choices, low crime rates and small-town charm with easy access to urban conveniences.
- Offering the best of both worlds, Rocky Mount is only a half hour away from Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake.
- Valley Business Front Magazine selected Rocky Mount as the “Best Local Government for Business,” citing the town’s strong desire to balance its quality of life with opportunity for business and economic development
Rocky Mount Favorites
- Rocky Mount Burger Company cooks up Southern hospitality amid a friendly atmosphere enriched with an entertaining musical theme. We recommend you try The Duke.
- The Whole Bean Coffeehouse serves brewed coffee and genuine espresso drinks featuring Floyd’s own Red Rooster Coffee. Local tea, smoothies and hot chocolate are available as well.
- Kupkakery is a local bakery that specializes in wedding kakes, gourmet kupkakes and custom kakes. Try the pineapple upside down KupCake.
- Center Stage Catering is a chef-driven, service-oriented company dedicated to providing fine cuisine and friendly, professional service for over 16 years. Don’t miss their Saturday Morning Brunch at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market.
Boones Mill
Founded in 1782 by Jacob Boon, who built a small grist mill alongside Maggodee Creek, Boones Mill is still known for its small town atmosphere and friendly residents.
Boones Mill Fast Facts
- In 1927, the Town was incorporated, encompassing approximately 525 acres.
- Only a short drive from Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake.
- The Town of Boones Mill unveiled a new LOVE sign during the 43rd Annual Boones Mill Apple Festival. 275+ LOVE signs can be found around the Commonwealth.
Boones Mill Favorites
- You’re invited to taste history at the Franklin County Distilleries Tasting Room in Boones Mill. Now serving Franklin County Distilleries’ White Label Corn Whiskey, building on the brand that bootleggers built.
- Hammer & Forge Brewing Company may not reinvent the wheel when it comes to brewing, but they enjoy throwing a few twists into traditional methods with their hand crafted, small batch pours.
- Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill is a wonderful local spot to get homemade food, great burgers and organic salads. You can get the Plain Jane, but we’d recommend the Hillbilly burger.
- Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Boones Mill Depot was built in 1892 for the Norfolk Southern Railway. Taken out of service in 1970, it was later acquired by the town.
- Boone’s Country Store has been family owned and operated since December 1975, now with a third generation running things. Come for bakery items, vegetables, meats, cheeses, along with a large selection of hard-to-find and unusual items.
Smith Mountain Lake
Smith Mountain Lake is known as an outdoor lover’s paradise and many of their top attractions involve getting in touch with nature. It’s common to find residents who vacationed here for many years, fell in love and decided to make it their part-time or full-time retirement destination.
Smith Mountain Lake Fast Facts
- Sissy Spacek, Joe Montana and Tom Cruise are just some of the celebrities believed to have a home or previously had homes around Smith Mountain Lake.
- Smith Mountain Lake and nearby Moneta, VA played host to Bill Murray and company as they filmed the 1991 film “What About Bob?” If you’ve seen the film, you now know the real Lake Winnipesaukee.
Smith Mountain Lake Favorites
- Since 1986, Bridgewater Plaza has been the hub of activity at Smith Mountain Lake. Open year-round, come explore the restaurants, bars, live music, retail shops, an arcade, putt-putt, activities for kids and a full-service marina with boat rentals.
- The 37-acre Smith Mountain Lake Community Park opened in June 2007. It is a family oriented facility providing swimming, fishing and family recreation. The park is open year-round (dawn - dusk) and offers a partly-covered handicap accessible fishing pier with seating, picnic shelters with grill, playground area, restrooms, hiking, jogging, a two-mile trail system and seasonal sand beach/swimming area with lifeguards on duty.
- Explore Booker T. Washington’s birthplace at the Booker T. Washington National Monument built on the 207-acre farm of James Burroughs. After the Civil War, Washington became the first principal of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial School. Later as an adviser, author and orator, his past would influence his philosophies as the most influential African American of his era.
- Smith Mountain Dam Visitor’s Center is open to the public with a view overlooking the dam and exhibits telling the history of the dam and how power is generated at the unique two-lake complex.
- One reviewer called CJ’s Coffee and Sandwich Shop the “best-kept secret at Smith Mountain Lake.” Start your day with a breakfast sandwich on one of their NY bagels and a cup of gourmet coffee.
Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge
Downtown Roanoke City
Roanoke City
Real estate saw a banner year in 2021 and Roanoke City is no exception. Our cost of living is 11% lower than the national average. With only a five-minute drive from metro to mountains, it’s no wonder people of all ages are choosing to live, play, work and retire in our region.
Fast Facts:
- Established 1884
- 43 square miles
- 99,411 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $32,576
- Cost of living index: 84.1
- Average home price: $158,500
Wasena
Roanoke’s historic Wasena neighborhood was one of its earliest suburbs and has maintained virtually the same character as when it was first developed in the 1920s.
Wasena Neighborhood Fast Facts
- Wasena is located southwest of downtown and is bounded by the Roanoke River to the north and east, Greater Raleigh Court to the west, and Brandon Avenue to the south.
- Wasena is home to Wasena Park, Smith Park, Triangle Park, Valley Avenue Park and a portion of the Roanoke River Greenway.
- In 2012, the Wasena Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
- Wasena takes its name from the Native American word meaning “beautiful view.”
Wasena Favorites
- bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar on Main St. is a hidden gem offering locally sourced and seasonally inspired cuisine and libations.
- From pop-up to brick and mortar coffee lounge, RND Coffee has quickly become a Roanoke favorite. RND is known for their exceptional coffee creations, bites and treats.
- Wasena Tap Room is a great neighborhood meeting place with a wide selection of craft beers on tap and food cooked on a hardwood grill and brick oven.
- Dairy free and delicious, Crème Fresh is Wasena’s newest plant-based ice cream shop, featuring dairy-free desserts and gluten-free cones. Stop by for everyday favorites, including vanilla and chocolate coffee, or try custom creations like peppermint matcha and corn-caramel.
- With 25 tropical flavors, Hang 10’s authentic Hawaiian shaved ice and tropical-flavored Dole whip soft serve ice cream will have you feeling like you’re on a Hawaiian vacation.
- Located in an environmentally friendly hybrid switching locomotive, The Green Goat restaurant is known for great food in a unique atmosphere. Enjoy pizza, sandwiches and other simple American dishes.
Raleigh Court
Raleigh Court saw its first residents in the 18th century as part of the Scotch-Irish migration into the region. Today, it is one of Roanoke City’s most desirable neighborhoods, due in part to the popularity of businesses inside Grandin Village.
Raleigh Court Fast Facts
- Raleigh Court is located in southwest Roanoke along U.S. 11 (Memorial Avenue/Grandin Road). It borders the neighborhoods of Greater Deyerle on the west, Wasena on the east, Cherry Hill, Mountain View and Norwich on the north and Franklin-Colonial and Grandin Court on the south.
- The Grandin Village, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located within the Raleigh Court neighborhood.
Raleigh Court Favorites
- Community Inn is the Raleigh Court neighborhood watering hole. Enjoy great food with great people. Community Inn has an NFL package, baseball packages and daily specials.
- Pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and more. Grace’s Place Pizzeria has it all. We recommend the Pepperoni Rollini.
- Start your most important meal of the day with Scratch Biscuit Company. Enjoy their down-home, southern, made-from-scratch biscuits. A cup of Roasted Rooster Scratch Coffee goes great with everything.
- Too Many Books harbors an inventory that hovers around 50,000 books, give or take a few titles, in all categories. The independent bookstore has served Roanoke for 20 years.
- The elegance and style of European culture and the friendliness and atmosphere of bold American dreams combine at Urban Gypsy. This boutique offers women’s clothing, unique gifts, furnishings, baby items and pet items.
- Reid’s Fine Furnishings is a family-owned business with a mission to provide high-end American made furniture to our community.
- Local Roots celebrates the absolute best of the region, from locally-farmed vegetables and meat to the handcrafted dining room tables produced by area artisans.
- Taaza is an award-winning restaurant serving Indian and Mediterranean cuisine. An authentic modern Indian dining experience, Taaza, derived from Urdu meaning “fresh,” serves dishes made with local and organic ingredients.
- The Grandin Theatre is one of the arts and cultural jewels in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The 1,000-seat theatre originally opened March 26, 1932. It is the only remaining classic movie house in the city.
Old Southwest
Old Southwest is Virginia’s largest residential historic district. Just a few minutes walk from Downtown Roanoke, this neighborhood is a living celebration of history, architecture, and the urban pioneer spirit.
Old Southwest Fast Facts
- The Alexander Gish House, located in Highland Park, can be rented for weddings, business meetings or gatherings of any sort. Built in 1838, this home is one of Roanoke`s oldest structures and is a historic landmark.
Old Southwest Favorites
- Evie’s Bistro and Bakery offers wholesome, delicious food prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients. In the heart of Roanoke’s Historic Old Southwest District since 1996, when you stop by Evie’s you aren’t just customers, you are neighbors and friends.
- Family recipes and fresh ingredients drive the menu at Athens Corner Grill. Try the classic hand-carved, spit-roasted gyro or the Greek burger, made from a juicy blend of ground beef and lamb and served on a toasted pita.
- Garden Song Eco Cafe is a cozy, eco-friendly and health conscious cafe providing delectable organic plant-based foods and beverages.
Crystal Spring
Here is where you’ll find the heart of our local health care centers, with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Cancer Center and more. Our health heroes are able to work and play in this popular neighborhood that sits along the beautiful Roanoke River.
Crystal Spring Fast Facts
- Crystal Spring is known for its walkability. Residents love being able to easily hop on and off the region’s beautiful greenway system.
- River’s Edge Sports Complex is a beautiful Roanoke park located in the Crystal Spring neighborhood, bordered by the Roanoke River at the foot of Mill Mountain. River’s Edge offers facilities for youth and adult sports, including one baseball and two softball fields, five soccer fields, and six tennis courts.
- Crystal Spring offers great amenities for residents, but if you ask a healthcare worker what they love, it won’t take long to hear about their short commute.
Crystal Spring Favorites
- At The River and Rail, guests can enjoy a Southern bistro-style menu consisting of the finest locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients that Virginia has to offer. Chef Tyler Thomas and his team create rustic, regional cuisine with many items made from scratch in-house, like house-cured meats, house-made condiments and pickled vegetables.
- Crystal Spring Grocery Co., located in the former Tinnell’s Finer Foods, offers made-to-order lunches, grab and go items, local specialities, gift baskets, weekly wine tastings and more. (Don’t forget to stock up on pimento cheese and ham biscuits!)
- Fork in the Alley is, indeed, in an alley. Located in an old South Roanoke carriage house, Fork in the Alley serves up a simple and delicious array of classic American tastes.
- Recognized as an important part of Roanoke’s history, the Crystal Spring Pump Station is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Snow Steam Pump is recognized as one of the last, best examples of its kind by the Smithsonian Institution.
- Looking to step your attire up a notch? Garland’s on Crystal Spring offers better men’s sportswear, tailored and made-to-measure clothing.
- Specializing in fine, in-stock drapery and upholstery fabrics of the Mid Atlantic, The Second Yard is your store for the home. Lamps, tables, rugs and more, they’ve got it all.
- Sweet Donkey Coffee House invites each customer to step into their “home” and sit by the fire on a cool morning or out on the porch or patio while the sun is shining. Operating out of a house built in 1922, Sweet Donkey serves delicious Counter Culture Coffee.
Roanoke County, VA
Roanoke County Neighborhood
Roanoke County (and Vinton)
Located in the heart of the Blue Ridge, Roanoke County is the product of a long and varied history. The land itself was carved out of an ancient mountain range which left a great basin of fertile ground at the foot of Appalachia.
Today, Roanoke County offers a high quality of life and ample opportunity for over 90,000 residents. Maintaining excellent schools, ensuring effective public safety, and promoting competitive economic development are top priorities for the county.
Fast Facts:
- Established 1838
- 251 square miles
- 94,386 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $36,469
- Cost of living index: 84.1
- Average home price: $248,169
Cave Spring
Cave Spring is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Roanoke County, offering modern amenities and natural beauty. Cave Spring is home to 15,061 people and spans 4,567 acres in southern Roanoke County.
Cave Spring Fast Facts
- Roanoke County’s 419 Town Center Plan will implement a mixed use, walkable area in Cave Spring within the next 20 years.
- Cave Spring is on the upswing. While the neighborhood lost seven percent of its population from 1983 to 2010, it grew four percent from 2010 to 2020.
Cave Spring Favorites
- Originally opened in the City Market Building in 1988, Burger in the Square on Brambleton Avenue has served delicious burgers and Homestead Creamery milkshakes for more than a decade.
- Duck Donuts offers warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts in a unique in-store experience. Started in Duck, North Carolina, Duck Donuts now has more than 100 locations nationwide.
- Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant is proud to hold the title of first Italian restaurant in Roanoke. Great for any occasion, whether it be an intimate night out, a family meal or a private party.
- Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, established in 1980, has steadily grown from a small bakery into a bustling patisserie, bistro and caterer. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as a variety of pastries, cakes, pies and breads.
Hollins
The Hollins area is in a prime location in Roanoke County, with quick and easy access to Interstate 81 and the heavily trafficked Williamson Rd.
Hollins Fast Facts
- Hollins was formerly known as Botetourt Springs, which was a prosperous agricultural area during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
- Hollins University, founded in 1842, calls the Hollins area home. Hollins University is a national leader in liberal arts education.
Hollins Favorites
- Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery, locally owned and operated since 2002, quickly became a local favorite. Enjoy a wide variety of food from house-made soups and sandwiches to steaks, seafood and some traditional dishes with original twists.
- Lews Restaurant provides oven-baked pizzas, subs, sandwiches, pastas, burgers, hot off the grill food and more.
- Head to Alejandro’s for dozens of authentic Mexican dishes, including tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, tortas, carne asada, churros and more. Don’t forget to try one of their mojitos or frozen margaritas.
- Putt Putt Fun Center offers 36 holes of putt-putt golf, an arcade, a prize center and batting cages. When you’re ready to take a break, grab a bite of fresh baked pizza, minimelts ice cream, soft drinks and snacks.
Vinton
Life in Vinton provides residents with a small town feel, while urban services and amenities are located nearby. Vinton’s small town atmosphere is characterized by a low crime rate, small locally and regionally-owned businesses and moderately priced homes.
Vinton Fast Facts
- Vinton’s Dogwood Festival is the oldest festival held in the region. Parade marshals in the past have included Bobby Vinton, Steve McQueen, Minnie Pearl, Hank Snow and Judy Carne.
- Vinton can trace its heritage back to the mid-1700s when the area was first settled, and even farther back in time when the area was part of an Indian trail which led to the Carolinas.
Vinton Favorites
- Farmburguesa is a farm-to-table burger restaurant with locally-sourced menu items. For your first visit, we recommend The FarmBurguesa, but their Burger of the Month is never a bad idea.
- Originally opened in 1978, Macado’s is now a popular regional chain known for its eclectic ambiance of cartoon, antique and local nostalgic decor, as well as its wide array of hearty yet modestly-priced sandwiches, subs and entrees.
- Joe Goodpies, located in Vineyard Station, is the first pizza pie shop of it’s kind in Vinton. Their specialty is brick-oven-made pizza, but they have something on the menu for everyone. Wings, subs, salads, select entrees, daily specials and more.
- Vinton War Memorial, originally built in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, stands today as one of the region’s premiere event spaces. The two-story brick building was first opened to the public in 1948 and renovated in 2007.
Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge
Salem Farmers Market
Salem
For more than two centuries now, the City of Salem has remained a superb place to live, retaining its old-fashioned, small-town community feel while providing residents some of the highest quality schools, facilities and services in Virginia.
Fast Facts:
- Established 1802
- 14.63 square miles
- 25,317 residents (2020 Census)
- Per capita income: $30,141
- Cost of living index: 89.1
- Average home price: $229,500
Fast Facts
- Salem, derived from “shalom,” meaning “peace” was founded in 1802 as a town and on the last day of 1967 became a city (avoiding potential annexation by the City of Roanoke).
- Salem is the home of Roanoke College, a four-year liberal arts college that has been named one of the best colleges in America by the Princeton Review and Forbes Magazine.
- Salem welcomed Renée Turk, its first female mayor in its 52-year history, to office on July 1, 2020. She is the first female to serve as a mayor of either Salem, Roanoke City or Vinton. Turk is a Roanoke College graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, economics and education.
- A city with a high interest in sports and recreation, Salem has a civic center complex that stays busy, a professional baseball team and several NCAA Division III championships. Its high school is known for its sports teams—as well as superb academics (note the International Baccalaureate program).
Salem Favorites
- The Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association named Mac and Bob’s the best restaurant in Virginia for 2021. A trip to Salem isn’t complete until you’ve had their famous calzone, but the extensive food and drink menu has something for everyone.
- Stop by Blue Apron Restaurant & Red Rooster Bar for authentically modern cocktails and cuisine. Chandeliers & brick walls create the perfect atmosphere for a night out.
- Salem Ice Cream Parlor is a family favorite. This old-fashioned ice cream parlor has friendly staff and a great variety of delicious Hershey’s ice cream flavors, sundaes and shakes.
- The Dilly Dally general store and cafe is located in a historic building originally built in 1910. Stop by for hot dogs with all the fixin’s, Neena’s cupcakes, Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream, local honey, Virginia made products, bread, milk, butter, eggs, cold drink, snacks and souvenirs.
- The Salem Museum is larger than it looks, with exhibits on five floors. At the heart of the Museum is the 1845 Williams-Brown House, which was originally situated along the Great Wagon Road. Exhibits trace Salem’s history from early Virginia Indian settlements through recent history.
- Dixie Caverns is open 364 days a year for tours, camping and shopping. Enjoy the 45-50 minute guided tour, the large gift and souvenir shop and one of the finest rock and mineral shops around. They also offer a 44-dealer antiques mall and a full hook-up campground.