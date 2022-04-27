Virginia's Blue Ridge: Neighborhoods

Learn more about the varying neighborhoods throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Botetourt County

Botetourt County is a place that makes you want to explore. Delicious food, drinks, outdoor recreation and new friends are just around the corner. Founded in 1770 and historically unique, Botetourt County spans 548 square miles with approximately 33,000 residents. The county owes its name to English colonial governor Norborne Berkeley, Lord de Botetourt, regarded as the “best of Governors and best of men.”

Located in the scenic Roanoke Valley, nestled between the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, Botetourt County is where you go to find breathtaking views, fresh mountain air and a chance to meet some of the friendliest people around.

Fast Facts:

Established 1770

548 square miles

33,343 residents (2020 Census)

Per capita income: $35,893

Cost of living index: 94.7

Average home price: $227,700

Neighborhood Populations:

Buchanan: 1,176

Daleville: 2,806

Fincastle: 343

Troutville: 427

When you think of Botetourt County living, a few areas immediately come to mind: Buchanan, Daleville, Fincastle and Troutville. Each area brings something different to the table, but expect scenic views and history no matter where you stop.

Charming Buchanan

The Town of Buchanan is a quintessential example of “Small Town America.” Home to approximately 1,100 residents, Buchanan likes to say it is located where “Main Street Meets the Mountains.” This tight-knit community features more than 200 years of history, with buildings dating from the early 1800s through the 1950s. If you are looking to get away from high-stress city life, Buchanan is for you.

Thriving Daleville

Just 15 miles from Roanoke, Daleville continues to grow in popularity by the day. Surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Daleville is close enough to the city, but also just far enough away. Daleville Town Center, a new pedestrian-friendly and lifestyle-oriented community, strives to provide everything you might need to live, work, shop and relax – all in one place. Approximately 2,800 residents call Daleville home.

Historic Fincastle

Fincastle was incorporated in 1772, serves as the county seat for Botetourt County and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark visited Fincastle before and after exploring the Louisiana Purchase. Approximately 350 residents call Fincastle home today. All of them are proud of its rich heritage, vibrant community and natural beauty.

Quaint Troutville

In 1881, the railroad reached an area with no name. Three nearby homes were occupied by brothers John, Jim and George Trout, which led to the area being called Troutsville. Later, the name changed to what it is known as today: Troutville. Home to approximately 400 residents, Troutville is known for its southern charm and hospitality.

Franklin County

Franklin County, deemed the land between the lakes, is a distinct outdoor destination along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It is a landscape woven with miles of roads, trails, and waters perfect for adventures of all kinds! Bike along nearly 50 miles of scenic byways or at Waid Park. You can paddle on one of five blueways, including Philpott Lake, or spend the day boating on Smith Mountain Lake. Finish the day with a craft beverage at one of their fine wineries, breweries or distilleries.

Fast Facts:

Established 1785

712 square miles

56,187 residents (2020 Census)

Per capita income: $26,188

Cost of living index: 92.4

Average home price: $178,100

Rocky Mount

Bordered by serene farmlands and majestic forested ridges, Rocky Mount is a thriving small town that serves as the county’s government, service and business center.

Rocky Mount Fast Facts

As the county seat of Franklin County, Rocky Mount enjoys a rich musical and industrial heritage with quiet, peaceful neighborhoods featuring affordable housing choices, low crime rates and small-town charm with easy access to urban conveniences.

Offering the best of both worlds, Rocky Mount is only a half hour away from Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake.

Valley Business Front Magazine selected Rocky Mount as the “Best Local Government for Business,” citing the town’s strong desire to balance its quality of life with opportunity for business and economic development

Rocky Mount Favorites

Rocky Mount Burger Company cooks up Southern hospitality amid a friendly atmosphere enriched with an entertaining musical theme. We recommend you try The Duke.

cooks up Southern hospitality amid a friendly atmosphere enriched with an entertaining musical theme. We recommend you try The Duke. The Whole Bean Coffeehouse serves brewed coffee and genuine espresso drinks featuring Floyd’s own Red Rooster Coffee. Local tea, smoothies and hot chocolate are available as well.

serves brewed coffee and genuine espresso drinks featuring Floyd’s own Red Rooster Coffee. Local tea, smoothies and hot chocolate are available as well. Kupkakery is a local bakery that specializes in wedding kakes, gourmet kupkakes and custom kakes. Try the pineapple upside down KupCake.

is a local bakery that specializes in wedding kakes, gourmet kupkakes and custom kakes. Try the pineapple upside down KupCake. Center Stage Catering is a chef-driven, service-oriented company dedicated to providing fine cuisine and friendly, professional service for over 16 years. Don’t miss their Saturday Morning Brunch at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market.

Boones Mill

Founded in 1782 by Jacob Boon, who built a small grist mill alongside Maggodee Creek, Boones Mill is still known for its small town atmosphere and friendly residents.

Boones Mill Fast Facts

In 1927, the Town was incorporated, encompassing approximately 525 acres.

Only a short drive from Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake.

The Town of Boones Mill unveiled a new LOVE sign during the 43rd Annual Boones Mill Apple Festival. 275+ LOVE signs can be found around the Commonwealth.

