VBR Life 2023: Recreation

Botetourt County

Get Outside

Hit the Appalachian Trail thanks to several access points in Botetourt, including Tinker Mountain around mile 713.

Visit the Buchanan Swinging Bridge, the most recognized structure in town. At 366 feet long, the historic landmark offers a beautiful view of the James River, with scenic views of the Blue Ridge and Alleghany Mountains.

The Upper James River Water Trail is ideal for any type of fun you seek, with whitewater thrills (with Class I and II rapids), canoe and kayak paddling, daytime floats, fishing or camping trips.

Take care of your equipment needs at Twin River Outfitters, where you can rent gear, glamping tents and campsites, and even book a shuttle service to your next water adventure.

Buchanan’s Jennings Creek is an exciting stream stocked with trout; it feeds to the James River and you can enjoy fishing, swimming, paddling and more. Different parts of the creek are ideal for swimming or even Class II or III runs.

Grab your family, coworkers or friends, and take a break from a technology-filled world with Muddy Squirrel. They can’t wait to help you reconnect with your crew, with outdoor activities made to strengthen your bonds and build rich experiences together.

WORLD-CLASS CYCLING

Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24

Cycling in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is unlike any other, further proven when the Women’s Pro Cycling Team relocated their base of operations to Botetourt County in January 2022. The Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 program develops many of the most successful American female cyclists to date and creates opportunities for elite, junior and para-cycling athletes.

USA Cycling

Botetourt County played a significant role when Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, along with the City of Roanoke, hosted the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships. Several hundred athletes from all over the country visited our region to earn national titles in the road race, individual time trial and criterium.

Franklin County

Whether you seek fun on land or water, Franklin County has it all for outdoor enthusiasts.

It’s no wonder Smith Mountain Lake, the second-largest body of freshwater in Virginia, is known as the “Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains!” Offering 500 miles of shoreline, it expands for 40 miles and offers more than 1,500 acres, hiking trails, picnic areas and ranger programs, such as guided night hikes and canoe trips — no shortage of fun here!

Smith Mountain Lake State Park isn’t just for water enthusiasts — it’s also a perfect spot for swimming, fishing and boating, as well as hiking, biking, camping, picnicking and more.

Take in the natural scenic beauty of Philpott Lake, shared by Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties. The 3,000-acre reservoir features 100 miles of undeveloped shorelines, a marina, tournament fishing dock, nine boat launches, eight campgrounds, birding and wildlife trails and six beaches are just a snippet of great adventures to be had here.

Near Rocky Mount and featuring over five miles of trails, Waid Park is a popular destination for tubing and mountain biking. The trails offer lovely views of nature and Franklin County’s quiet countryside.

Conveniently located just outside Rocky Mount, the Grassy Hill Natural Area Preserve is a 6.5-mile hiking trail system with access to 1,295 acres of deciduous forest mixed with a few Virginia pines.

Roanoke City

Virginia’s Blue Ridge: Recreation Fast Facts

We are:

Home to the most visited national park in the U.S.—the Blue Ridge Parkway

Home to the second largest municipal park in the U.S. —Carvins Cove Nature Preserve

Home to the most photographed point along the Appalachian Trail—McAfee Knob

A Silver Level Ride Center—International Mountain Bicycling Association

A 5-minute drive from metro to mountains

We have:

More than 1,000 miles of trail and 30+ miles of greenway

Four large lakes and two major rivers offering paddling and fishing opportunities

120 miles of Appalachian Trail winding through the region

Virginia’s Blue Ridge has no shortage of incredible outdoor gems, with majestic mountain backdrops, relaxing river retreats and everything in between. We’re consistently voted a top destination for outdoor adventures, offering activities for all skills and interest levels. As the largest city along the Appalachian Trail and Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke and the surrounding region offer more than 1,000 miles of hiking, biking and paddling trails.

Take a Hike:

We’ve got hiking trails for all skills and levels.

Visitors and locals alike can tackle the Triple Crown of Virginia, made up of the three iconic peaks — Dragon’s Tooth, McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs.

Head up to Mill Mountain, where you can enjoy a gorgeous day of hiking and biking, plus admire the iconic Mill Mountain Star and visit the Mill Mountain Zoo, Wildflower Garden and Discovery Center.

Hit the Road:

We’ve been named one of the Top 10 most bike-friendly areas in the country, with 300+ miles of MTB trails and more than 35 miles of paved space for biking on the Roanoke Valley Greenways.

We’re home to Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 professional women’s Olympic Development Cycling Team representing the Paris 2024 Olympics. The high-performance elite, junior development and para-cycling athletes are the most successful American female cyclists to date!

Bikers of all skills and levels can enjoy rentals and self-guided bicycle tours — you can even design your routes around themes like public art, LOVEworks signs, ice cream and more!

Float Your Boat:

The Roanoke River was recognized as America’s “Best Urban Kayaking Spot” in the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. You’ll enjoy canoeing, kayaking, fishing, tubing, wading, wildlife viewing or other recreational opportunities, all within the city limits.

Our 45 miles of blueways range from flatwater to Class II rapids, offering tubing, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and birding. And you can’t skip Carvins Cove Natural Reserve, located only seven miles from North Roanoke, where 12,000 acres of forests, a 630-acre reservoir and 60 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding await.

Start your water adventure at Twin River Outfitters, who will help with any outdoors needs, whether it’s an equipment rental, paddling experience or planning a day trip full of water fun or an overnight glamping adventure.