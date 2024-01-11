VBR Life 2024: Recreation

Learn more about the exciting recreation opportunities throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Botetourt County

× Expand Jack Looney Blue Ridge Parkway

The Great Outdoors

Appalachian Trail’s Hay Rock offers breathtaking vistas and is a must-visit for hikers, forming part of the triple crown of long-distance trails.

offers breathtaking vistas and is a must-visit for hikers, forming part of the triple crown of long-distance trails. Roaring Run entices nature enthusiasts with its serene hiking trails and refreshing swimming spots amidst picturesque landscapes.

entices nature enthusiasts with its serene hiking trails and refreshing swimming spots amidst picturesque landscapes. Upper James River Water Trail promises a serene kayaking and canoeing experience along with scenic viewpoints for those seeking tranquil waterside adventures.

promises a serene kayaking and canoeing experience along with scenic viewpoints for those seeking tranquil waterside adventures. Blue Ridge Parkway boasts iconic biking routes and hiking trails that wind through the stunning beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

boasts iconic biking routes and hiking trails that wind through the stunning beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Jennings Creek is a hidden gem featuring inviting swimming areas and gentle hiking paths, perfect for a peaceful day in nature.

is a hidden gem featuring inviting swimming areas and gentle hiking paths, perfect for a peaceful day in nature. Mills Gap captivates outdoor lovers with its diverse trails for biking and hiking, granting access to panoramic views of the surrounding wilderness.

More Suggestions to Hike and Bike:

Apple Orchard Falls

Arcadia

Blue Ridge Trail

Botetourt County Cherry Blossom Trail

Greenfield Disc Golf

Hoop Hole

Jefferson National Forest

Silver Mountain Biking Trails at Carvins Cove

Tinker Cliffs

TransAmerica Bicycle Trail

Franklin County

× Expand Courtesy of Franklin County Philpott Lake

The great outdoors has never been so inviting! Franklin County has a bevy of fun waiting for you on land or water.

Smith Mountain Lake, the second-largest body of fresh water in Virginia, is known as the “Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains,” offering unparalleled outdoor recreational opportunities on its pristine waters and scenic shoreline.

Courtesy of Mariner's Landing Mariner's Landing

Smith Mountain Lake State Park boasts a stunning natural setting along the shores of Smith Mountain Lake, perfect for camping, hiking and water activities.

boasts a stunning natural setting along the shores of Smith Mountain Lake, perfect for camping, hiking and water activities. Smith Mountain Lake Community Park is a recreational oasis nestled along the lake shores, offering a wide array of family-friendly outdoor activities, from hiking and picnicking to swimming and boating, all within a picturesque natural setting.

is a recreational oasis nestled along the lake shores, offering a wide array of family-friendly outdoor activities, from hiking and picnicking to swimming and boating, all within a picturesque natural setting. Philpott Lake , shared by Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, provides a serene escape for outdoor enthusiasts with its clear waters, wooded trails and abundant wildlife.

, shared by Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, provides a serene escape for outdoor enthusiasts with its clear waters, wooded trails and abundant wildlife. Waid Park invites visitors to enjoy the great outdoors with its family-friendly amenities, including playgrounds, sports facilities and picturesque picnic spots.

invites visitors to enjoy the great outdoors with its family-friendly amenities, including playgrounds, sports facilities and picturesque picnic spots. The Grassy Hill Natural Area Preserve is a pristine wilderness area, featuring diverse ecosystems and breathtaking vistas, making it a haven for nature lovers and hikers.

Roanoke City

× Expand Sam Dean 2023 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships

VIRGINIA'S BLUE RIDGE: OUTDOOR ADVENTURE AWAITS

Welcome to Virginia’s Blue Ridge, a region bursting with outdoor treasures that promise an unforgettable journey into nature. From majestic mountains to tranquil rivers, we offer a playground for adventurers of all levels. Here are some fast facts to get you started on your outdoor exploration:

Our Natural Wonders:

Home to the most visited national park in the U.S. — the breathtaking Blue Ridge Parkway .

. Proud hosts of the second largest municipal park in the U.S. — the expansive Carvins Cove Natural Reserve .

. The iconic McAfee Knob , one of the most photographed point along the Appalachian Trail.

, one of the most photographed point along the Appalachian Trail. Recognized as a Silver Level Ride Center by the International Mountain Bicycling Association.

by the International Mountain Bicycling Association. Just a five-minute drive from city life to the heart of the mountains.

Endless Trails & Waterways:

Over 1,000 miles of trails and more than 30 miles of scenic greenways.

Four serene lakes and two majestic rivers, perfect for paddling and fishing adventures.

120 miles of the world-famous Appalachian Trail weaving through our region.

Hiking Haven:

Diverse hiking trails suitable for all skill levels.

Take on the Triple Crown of Virginia , conquering the iconic peaks of Dragon’s Tooth , McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs .

, conquering the iconic peaks of , and . Explore Mill Mountain, offering hiking, biking, the iconic Mill Mountain Star and a visit to the Mill Mountain Zoo, Wildflower Garden and Discovery Center.

× Expand Shannon Terry Carvins Cove Natural Reserve

Biking Paradise:

Named one of the Top 10 most bike-friendly areas in the country.

Boasting 300+ miles of mountain biking trails and over 35 miles of smooth paved biking paths on the Roanoke Valley Greenways.

Proud home to the Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 professional women’s Olympic Development Cycling Team, representing the Paris 2024 Olympics.

professional women’s Olympic Development Cycling Team, representing the Paris 2024 Olympics. Cyclists of all levels can enjoy rentals and self-guided tours, crafting routes around themes like public art, LOVEworks signs, ice cream and more.

Water Adventures Aplenty:

Roanoke River , crowned “Best Urban Kayaking Spot” in the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

, crowned “Best Urban Kayaking Spot” in the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. Abundant water activities including canoeing, kayaking, fishing, tubing, wildlife viewing and more—all within city limits.

Our 45 miles of blueways offer a range from serene flatwater to exhilarating Class II rapids.

Don’t miss Carvins Cove Natural Reserve , a mere seven miles from North Roanoke, with 12,000 acres of forest, a 630-acre reservoir and 60 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.

, a mere seven miles from North Roanoke, with 12,000 acres of forest, a 630-acre reservoir and 60 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. Start your aquatic adventure at Twin River Outfitters, your one-stop shop for equipment rentals, paddling experiences and unforgettable day trips or glamping adventures.

Test Your Limits:

The Blue Ridge Marathon Series , known as “America’s Toughest Road Marathon,” challenges runners with over 7,430 ft. in elevation change, more than any other road marathon in the U.S.

, known as “America’s Toughest Road Marathon,” challenges runners with over 7,430 ft. in elevation change, more than any other road marathon in the U.S. Roanoke’s IRONMAN 70.3 features a stunning course that allows you to swim at Carvins Cove, bike on the Blue Ridge Parkway and run along the Roanoke River Greenway.

features a stunning course that allows you to swim at Carvins Cove, bike on the Blue Ridge Parkway and run along the Roanoke River Greenway. Join the Star City Half-Marathon & 10K, a time-honored running event in Roanoke, complete with an after party featuring local food, beverages and live music.

a time-honored running event in Roanoke, complete with an after party featuring local food, beverages and live music. Every Thanksgiving morning, nearly 10,000 participants gather for the Drumstick Dash , supporting the important work of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke.

, supporting the important work of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Get festive and active at the Jingle Bell Run/Walk, a delightful way to kick off the holidays while supporting the Arthritis Foundation. Don your holiday-themed costume or tie jingle bells to your shoelaces—it’s all about spreading joy and goodwill.

Come experience the wonder of Virginia’s Blue Ridge and let the great outdoors be your playground!

Roanoke County + Vinton

× Expand Courtesy of Splash Valley Water Park Splash Valley Water Park

Roanoke County offers a diverse range of outdoor recreation fun, from hiking along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway to kayaking on the serene waters of Carvins Cove Reservoir. With its abundant trails, parks and natural beauty, adventurers and nature enthusiasts can find a plethora of exciting activities to enjoy in this picturesque Virginia locale.