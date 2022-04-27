Virginia's Blue Ridge: Education

Learn more about award-winning education throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

× Expand Botetourt County Public Schools Botetourt County Public Schools classroom.

Botetourt County

Fully accredited by the Virginia Board of Education, Botetourt County Public Schools educates nearly 5,000 students across 12 schools and a virtual academy.

Academic Excellence

A commitment to academic excellence has led to recognition for multiple schools across the county. Last year, Central Academy Middle School was the only individual school in Virginia to receive the state’s innovative practice award. The award recognizes practices that elevate the quality and character of the school environment to create a positive atmosphere for learning and reflect the norms, goals and values of the community.

Buchanan Elementary School received Virginia’s Highest Achievement Award in 2020, awarded to schools demonstrating high levels of academic success.

Investing in Education

Botetourt County Public Schools acted quickly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allocating $158,000 to purchase 534 new Chromebooks for students. These devices are now in use in the classroom and at home. “Technological trends are constantly pushing our educators to adapt and look for new ways to engage with and support students,” says Billy Martin, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “I am proud that our Board has been able to help our school system quickly fill this need.”

× Expand Franklin County Public Schools Students take their learning outdoors.

Franklin County

Elementary Schools

Boones Mill Elementary

Burnt Chimney Elementary

Callaway Elementary

Dudley Elementary

Ferrum Elementary

Glade Hill Elementary

Henry Elementary

Lee M. Waid Elementary

Rocky Mount Elementary

Snow Creek Elementary

Sontag Elementary

Windy Gap Elementary

Middle Schools:

Benjamin Franklin Middle School

High Schools:

Franklin County High School

Additional programs:

The Gereau Center/CEED

Franklin County Adult Ed Center

Higher education

Ferrum College

Mr. Swann Goes to Washington

Rocky Mount Elementary celebrated fifth-grade teacher Anthony Swann being recognized as Virginia Department of Education’s 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year. He was recognized at the White House by President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden.

Adversity in the Face of Challenge

FCPS formed a Cultural Competency Division Wide Committee, providing all students the opportunity to learn and apply the 5 Cs (critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creativity, and citizenship) to build problem-solving and collaborative skills. In addition, Ferrum and Henry Elementary schools were awarded a grant for Competency-Based Education, and all schools now have additional programs in place to address the learning loss of students.

“I am grateful to our staff for going above and beyond to help us keep the school doors open,” says Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs. “The pandemic has forced us all, especially our teachers, to retool their approaches to teaching and learning while dividing their time between teaching, engaging students, modeling resourcefulness, and helping with safety and supervision.”

Sports Achievements

FCPS celebrated their very first middle school cross country state champion! Jonah Bowman finished first in the Middle School State Championship. Caitlyn Roach also ran and finished third overall. Congratulations to them both!

BFMS Football Team went undefeated

Girls Volleyball - Regular Season Co-champions and Tournament Champions

Girls Cross Country - Blue Ridge District Champions

Boys Cross Country - Blue Ridge District Champions

Blue Ridge District Runners of the Year

Kylie Cooper - Girls Runner of the Year

Nathan Atchue - Boys Runner of the Year

× Expand Roanoke City Public Schools Seventh-grade math teacher Eboni Harrington celebrates being selected as the Virginia Region 6 Teacher of the Year –along with Magic Johnson, who joined them for the announcement!

Roanoke City

Elementary Schools

Crystal Spring Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

Fallon Park Elementary School

Fishburn Park Elementary School

Garden City Elementary School

Grandin Court Elementary School

Highland Park Elementary School

Hurt Park Elementary School

Lincoln Terrace Elementary School

Monterey Elementary School

Morningside Elementary School

Preston Park Elementary School

Roanoke Academy for Math and Science

Round Hill Elementary School

Virginia Heights Elementary School

Wasena Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Middle Schools:

James Breckinridge Middle School

James Madison Middle School

John P. Fishwick Middle School

Lucy Addison Middle School

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

High Schools:

Patrick Henry High School

William Fleming High School

Additional Programs:

Forest Park Academy and iAccelerate

Noel C. Taylor

Roanoke Technical Education Center

Roanoke Valley Governor’s School

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) is an urban school division serving Pre-K through 12, with a population of approximately 14,000 students. Their mission is to graduate students prepared for life in a rapidly changing world. RCPS has a lot to celebrate in recent years, having received numerous special recognitions, employed award-winning staff and boasted a number of excellent programs available to their students. In addition, their on-time graduation rate is 89%.

Notable Achievements

Award-Winning Staff

The Virginia Department of Education named Lucy Addison Middle School’s Eboni Harrington, a seventh-grade math teacher, as Region 6 Teacher of the Year. She was one of eight regional winners across the Commonwealth, a massive achievement.

Mr. Raymond Cotter of William Fleming High School was a finalist for the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The White House will announce the winners of the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching later this year.

William Fleming High School is a Special Olympics National Unified Champion School.

Crystal Spring Elementary was ranked #5 in Virginia Elementary Schools by US News.

Great Programs

The NAMM Foundation, once again in 2021, has named RCPS one of the Best Communities for Music Education. This is the ninth consecutive year Roanoke City Public Schools has been recognized.

Spanish and coding are offered at every elementary school and an honors program is available at all five middle schools.

More than three million meals were served during the pandemic, from March 2020 through June 2021, by Roanoke City Public Schools in partnership with SodexoMAGIC.

All students have access to musical instruments, thanks to a partnership with Save the Music Foundation. Middle and high schools have string orchestras, bands, and choral programs.

RCPS has Pre-AP/Honors Programs at all five middle schools.

The Community College Access Program (CCAP) allows graduating seniors to attend Virginia Western Community College tuition-free for up to three years.

Incredible Students