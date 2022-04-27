Virginia's Blue Ridge: Recreation

Outdoor adventure and Roanoke go hand in hand. In 2020, Blue Ridge Outdoors named Roanoke its Top Adventure Town, citing our unique ability to be 15 minutes away from a trail, regardless of where you live in the city. Roanoke’s beautiful parks and paved greenways are always ready for your next adventure.

Known as the “Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Smith Mountain Lake is the second largest body of freshwater in Virginia. It expands for 40 miles and offers 500 miles of shoreline. The park offers more than 1,500 acres, hiking trails, picnic areas and ranger programs, such as guided night hikes and canoe trips.

Learn more about the fun recreation opportunities throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Salem

Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park

Kiwanis Park is the Home of the Salem High School Varsity, Junior Varsity and the Roanoke College Men’s Baseball Teams. This facility hosts events which draw state and national athletes and spectators. The events held at this facility range from youth, adult, high school, collegiate and national levels.

The Farmers Market is located on the corner of Broad St. and Main St. in downtown. In an effort to provide a convenient location for local farmers to sell their products, the City of Salem constructed the market in 1992. Visitors to the market will find a homegrown bounty of fresh produce (organically grown available), home-baked goodies, landscape and garden plants, honey, eggs, antibiotic and hormone free grass finished meats, greenery, jams, and jellies.

Several times during the summer months, the market is turned into a concert venue hosting acts from all different musical genres.

Greenway Trails

Locations throughout the City of Salem

The Roanoke River Greenway in Salem is part of a larger mulit-jurisdictional project to build a trail through the four localities within the Roanoke Valley. Currently approximately four miles of the Greenway has been completed within the City. Several other phases are in planning. Salem is also home to the Mason Creek Greenway, and the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail. The portion of the Roanoke River Greenway around the Moyer Sports Complex has been designated the David Smith Trail. See the full map HERE.

James I. Moyer Complex

The James I. Moyer Sports Complex is one of Salem’s premier recreational facilities. The complex opened in April of 1992, and hosts many different athletic events and tournaments. Typically events are held an average of 230 days a year, with an annual attendance of approximately 250,000 guests.

Lake Spring Park

Lake Spring had been a popular attraction for citizens and visitors dating back to the late 1800s when the area was home to the once popular Lake Spring Hotel. In more recent times, Lake Spring Park has been the site of hundreds of wedding photos, prom pictures and, to this day, it is easily the most photographed place in the city.

Longwood Park

Longwood Park is the largest park in Salem. The park has 5 shelters - 2 can be reserved - and an amphitheater for evening concerts and movies.

Roanoke River Blueway

The Roanoke River Blueway offers a unique combination of urban, front country, and back country recreation opportunities in the upper Roanoke River watershed. Enjoy canoeing, kayaking, fishing, tubing, wading, wildlife viewing, and watershed education – with convenient access to other outdoor and cultural amenities in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Rotary Dog Park

Dogs are not allowed in Salem’s public parks, even if they are on a leash, but the new dog park has remedied that problem and given dog owners a place to exercise their animals and socialize.

Salem Municipal Golf Course

Salem Municipal Golf Course was built in 1919 on a 46 acre tract of land just a few blocks from the center of the city. The picturesque par 34, nine-hole, 2400 yard course is the perfect place for new golfers of any age to learn the game in a relaxing atmosphere.