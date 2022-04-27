Learn more about the fun recreation opportunities throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge
Kayakers on the James River
Botetourt County
Back Roads of Botetourt:
Hike + Bike:
- Apple Orchard Falls
- Roaring Run
- Hay Rock Overlook
- Silver Mountain Biking Trails at Carvins Cove
- Jefferson National Forest
- TransAmerica Bicycle Trail
- Arcadia
- Blue Ridge Trail
- Greenfield Disc Golf
- Hoop Hole
- Mills Gap
- Tinker Cliffs
Float + Fish
- Upper James River Water Trail
- Buchanan’s Jennings Creek
Disconnect + Unwind
- Troutville’s Muddy Squirrel
- Local Parks
Amy Hunter
Smith Mountain Lake
Franklin County
Known as the “Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Smith Mountain Lake is the second largest body of freshwater in Virginia. It expands for 40 miles and offers 500 miles of shoreline. The park offers more than 1,500 acres, hiking trails, picnic areas and ranger programs, such as guided night hikes and canoe trips.
- Philpott Lake is an overflowing scenic, natural beauty. Shared by counties of Franklin, Henry and Patrick, the 3,000-acre reservoir features 100 miles of undeveloped shorelines, a marina, tournament fishing dock, nine boat launches, eight campgrounds, six beaches, birding and wildlife trails and more.
- Waid Park is located near Rocky Mount and features over 5 miles of trails. These trails make their way over hills, through rivers and across the quiet countryside of Franklin County. Tubing and mountain biking are popular activities at the park.
- The Grassy Hill Natural Area Preserve is conveniently located just outside of Rocky Mount. A 6.5 mile hiking trail system provides access to 1,295 acres of deciduous forest intermingled with a few Virginia pines.
Liz Belche, Roanoke Valley Greenways/Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Roanoke River Greenway
Roanoke City
Virginia’s Blue Ridge: Recreation Fast Facts
We are:
- Home to the most visited national park in the U.S.—the Blue Ridge Parkway
- Home to the second largest municipal park in the U.S. – Carvins Cove Nature Preserve
- Home to the most photographed point along the Appalachian Trail—McAfee Knob
- A Silver Level Ride Center—International Mountain Bicycling Association
- A 5 minute drive from metro to mountains
We have:
- More than 1,000 miles of trail and 30+ miles of greenway
- Four large lakes and two major rivers offering paddling and fishing opportunities
- 120 miles of Appalachian Trail winding through the region
Outdoor adventure and Roanoke go hand in hand. In 2020, Blue Ridge Outdoors named Roanoke its Top Adventure Town, citing our unique ability to be 15 minutes away from a trail, regardless of where you live in the city. Roanoke’s beautiful parks and paved greenways are always ready for your next adventure.
Start Your Next Adventure Here
- Carvins Cove Natural Reserve is Roanoke’s hidden outdoor gem. Just seven miles from North Roanoke you’ll find 12,000 acres of forests, a 630-acre reservoir and 60 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.
- Elmwood Park is Southwest Virginia’s premiere concert and festival venue. Enjoy kid-friendly stage fountains, the art walk, Peter Pan Playground and more.
- Mill Mountain will keep you coming back. Perfect for hiking and biking, don’t forget to check out the Mill Mountain Star, the Discovery Center, the Wildflower Garden and the Mill Mountain Zoo. See? We told you there was a lot to do there!
- Head over to the Roanoke River for some canoeing, kayaking, fishing, tubing, wading, wildlife viewing or other recreational opportunities.
Test Your Endurance
- The Blue Ridge Marathon Series has earned its title as “America’s Toughest Road Marathon” by challenging runners with over 7,430 ft. in elevation change, more than any other road marathon in the U.S.
- Roanoke’s IRONMAN 70.3 features an incredible course with the opportunity to swim at Carvins Cove, bicycle on the Blue Ridge Parkway and run along the Roanoke River Greenway.
- The Star City Half-Marathon & 10K is one of the longest standing running events in Roanoke and features an after party with local food, beverages and music.
- Nearly 10,000 participants wake up early Thanksgiving morning each year to participate in the Drumstick Dash, with event proceeds supporting the work of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke.
- Jingle Bell Run/Walk is a fun and festive way to kick off your holidays by helping support the Arthritis Foundation. Participants are encouraged to wear a holiday-themed costume or to tie jingle bells to their shoelaces.
Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism
Camp Roanoke
Roanoke County (and Vinton)
Your Pick of Parks
- For an outdoor adventure you shouldn’t miss, head to Explore Park. Just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 115, Explore Park features hundreds of acres of rolling hills, hiking trails, an aerial adventure course, visitor information center and more.
- Stonebridge Park offers a wide variety of amenities throughout the park, including a full basketball court, tennis courts, baseball field and playground.
- If the summer heat starts wearing you down, we know just the place. Splash Valley Water Park offers 34-foot high slides, a current river, children’s sprayground and more.
- Goode Park is a great place for an afternoon walk. Enjoy a picnic in the small shelter near the park entrance or follow the greenway to two ballfields located near the back of the park.
Modern Fitness Facilities
- Brambleton Recreation Center is home to many of Roanoke County’s recreation programs. The 32,000 square foot center houses a pottery studio, ceramics studio, a fully equipped kitchen and nine community rooms available for rental.
- Green Ridge Recreation Center offers healthy fun for everyone. This 76,000-square-foot facility offers everything a modern fitness facility could. Daily or monthly memberships are available.
- Lancerlot Sports Complex is one of the premiere sports destinations in the region. This 85,000-square-foot facility is home to many programs, classes and tenants, involved in hockey, heath and fitness and swimming.
Experience Nature, Your Way
- Since 1925, Camp Roanoke has provided campers with outdoor adventures such as canoeing, field games, hiking, campfires and a challenge course complete with a 44-foot climbing tower.
- Continuing to grow each year, the Glade Creek and Wolf Creek Greenways are great for hiking, walking, trail running and nature trips.
- The Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course at Explore Park features 18-holes of purpose built disc golf play, through a varied and diverse terrain including fields, woods and hills. Bring the family out to experience the front nine, or set aside several hours for more challenging tournament level play.
Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge
Salem Duck Pond
Salem
Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park
Kiwanis Park is the Home of the Salem High School Varsity, Junior Varsity and the Roanoke College Men’s Baseball Teams. This facility hosts events which draw state and national athletes and spectators. The events held at this facility range from youth, adult, high school, collegiate and national levels.
The Farmers Market is located on the corner of Broad St. and Main St. in downtown. In an effort to provide a convenient location for local farmers to sell their products, the City of Salem constructed the market in 1992. Visitors to the market will find a homegrown bounty of fresh produce (organically grown available), home-baked goodies, landscape and garden plants, honey, eggs, antibiotic and hormone free grass finished meats, greenery, jams, and jellies.
Several times during the summer months, the market is turned into a concert venue hosting acts from all different musical genres.
Greenway Trails
Locations throughout the City of Salem
The Roanoke River Greenway in Salem is part of a larger mulit-jurisdictional project to build a trail through the four localities within the Roanoke Valley. Currently approximately four miles of the Greenway has been completed within the City. Several other phases are in planning. Salem is also home to the Mason Creek Greenway, and the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail. The portion of the Roanoke River Greenway around the Moyer Sports Complex has been designated the David Smith Trail. See the full map HERE.
James I. Moyer Complex
The James I. Moyer Sports Complex is one of Salem’s premier recreational facilities. The complex opened in April of 1992, and hosts many different athletic events and tournaments. Typically events are held an average of 230 days a year, with an annual attendance of approximately 250,000 guests.
Lake Spring Park
Lake Spring had been a popular attraction for citizens and visitors dating back to the late 1800s when the area was home to the once popular Lake Spring Hotel. In more recent times, Lake Spring Park has been the site of hundreds of wedding photos, prom pictures and, to this day, it is easily the most photographed place in the city.
Longwood Park
Longwood Park is the largest park in Salem. The park has 5 shelters - 2 can be reserved - and an amphitheater for evening concerts and movies.
Roanoke River Blueway
The Roanoke River Blueway offers a unique combination of urban, front country, and back country recreation opportunities in the upper Roanoke River watershed. Enjoy canoeing, kayaking, fishing, tubing, wading, wildlife viewing, and watershed education – with convenient access to other outdoor and cultural amenities in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Rotary Dog Park
Dogs are not allowed in Salem’s public parks, even if they are on a leash, but the new dog park has remedied that problem and given dog owners a place to exercise their animals and socialize.
Salem Municipal Golf Course
Salem Municipal Golf Course was built in 1919 on a 46 acre tract of land just a few blocks from the center of the city. The picturesque par 34, nine-hole, 2400 yard course is the perfect place for new golfers of any age to learn the game in a relaxing atmosphere.