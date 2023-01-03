A Special Place to Retire

Whether you are single or part of a couple, Virginia’s Blue Ridge offers a wide variety of choices for the retired. It’s a place where ‘everyone is a neighbor.’

People entering retirement want certain elements to be prominent—when they have a choice.

They want a reasonable cost of living, moderate year-around temperatures, a certain level of natural beauty, available quality entertainment and a good health care system.

The argument can be—and has been—made that Virginia’s Blue Ridge fits all those criteria.

Those new to Virginia’s Blue Ridge and those who are natives have seen the evidence and it is overwhelming.

Following are couples who had plenty of choices but settled on Virginia’s Blue Ridge to retire for reasons of their own.

Jim Canody, 67, and Sherry Payne, 63, had full and productive lives before they met. Jim was a professional musician—among other things—and Sherry was an RN and a power line crew member—among other things.

Their lives were full to brimming before meeting, but when they met a few years ago (he was divorced, she widowed), they were near retirement age and had to find a place to settle down. They found a dilapidated house on a prime spot at Smith Mountain Lake and took on the challenge of renovating it. “It was a tear-down,” says Jim, who has worked as a carpenter in the past. But he and his new wife, who loves a challenge, enthusiastically took on a house they believed had good bones and great potential.

Today, the house is about 3,700 square feet on three levels and accommodates their lives spectacularly. Their social life is full and they are musicians together (recently starring in the play “Lightning Shall Strike,” by their friend Linda Kay Simmons, for which Sherry wrote four songs).

“We both love the mountains,” says Sherry. “I came here as a kid. We looked for a long time to find what we wanted that was affordable” and the “tear-down” was it. She re-designed the home and together they put in the sweat equity. “We walked away from it three times, but kept coming back,” says Sherry. “We finally bought it and now it’s worth about three times what it cost us.”

Sherry says the area has always meant “peace” to her and “now I feel it every day.”

They are rarely bored. Not only do they play music together, but they are constantly involved in household projects, are part of a lively music scene, enjoy eating out at quality restaurants and have found many new friends. “There is so much to do here,” says Jim. “It is a place where creatives retire and we’ve met many of them. … It is a cultural Mecca.”

“The slower pace is also attractive,” says Jim. “We’ve had all the excitement we want. … We are best friends and we don’t like being apart.”

Ken, 74, and his homemaker wife Trisha, 72, were all set to settle in for good during their retirement years on their rural Botetourt County farm where they’d lived for 40 years. But when Ken Ferris’ 40-year-old tractor hit a stump, threw him off and ran him down, nearly costing him his leg, his life changed and his retirement plans took a dramatic turn. The accident left one of Virginia’s Blue Ridge’s communications technology icons barely able to walk, following three serious surgeries. “If it hadn’t been for the accident, we’d still be out there,” says Ken. “We were isolated in Daleville.” That wouldn’t do when his rehab was considered.

They looked around and found the ideal situation in the new exclusive Southwood development in the southern part of Roanoke. “This neighborhood has so many welcoming people,” says Trisha. They were immediately enveloped.

“We are still in transition,” says Ken. “Between the accident and COVID-19, a lot of lives were put on pause. We are looking to find the new rhythms of our lives. What do we want to focus on? I think for me, it will be one-on-one relationships.”

With the sale of the Botetourt County homeplace, the Ferrises would be closer to some of their family (including daughter and grandchildren) in Roanoke, but there is another part in Chattanooga (a son and grands). They settled that by buying a condo there. They will split time between their homes.

The Ferrises have been married for 52 years and have known each other since they were 13. He is a Roanoke native; she was born in Kentucky.

For the past 40 or so years, Ken has been one of the leading lights in communications technology in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and he was on the founding teams of Fibercom, Millennia Systems and Luna iMonitoring. He has been a leader in, first, the New Century Technology Council and now the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, as well as a mentor at RAMP. Traditional retirement, he insists, has never been a consideration. “In the book ‘Aging Matters,’ the writer says you retire two weeks before you die,” Ken says. “So, I guess it depends on how you define retirement.”

Retirement, he insists, “is not a calling.”

“He would never retire and sit on the beach or play golf,” says Trisha. They want “meaningful things to be involved in: kids, church, volunteering and something outside church.” Ken has been a business mentor, both officially and unofficially, for some time. And re-settling in Roanoke is not a big change. “We couldn’t imagine living anywhere else,” says Trish.

They both see considerable excitement ahead in their retirement years with family and new challenges in a part of the world they look at as the best for comfortable, fulfilling living.

Meg Hibbert is right where she wants to be at 76. “Retirement is what I wanted – except for the money. I enjoy weekly wine with friends, gardening, reading and people-watching.”

She is a retired journalist (finishing as the editor of the Salem Times Register) and now a baker serving two farmers markets weekly in Salem and Catawba. She also drives a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor “who is a hoot,” she says. Her husband, Bill, died in February 2019, just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.