Celebrating Your Hard-Earned Retirement

Whether preparing for or already in retirement, our region’s living facilities and broad-based programs will keep you fully engaged.

In the Roanoke Valley, there are plenty of opportunities for retirees, or those planning their retirement in coming years. While many of these communities also offer senior living apartments for those simply looking for maintenance-free living, it is the activities that go beyond church and rehabilitation. Far beyond that.

At The Park - Oak Grove, like so many facilities, there are walks on the attractive, wooded grounds and at Tanglewood Mall, as well as swimming and yoga. The stimulation extends to the mind with bridge, puzzles, Jeopardy! Tournaments, speakers and music programs.

“We talk to our residents and find out what they like to do, what they like to eat and then we schedule those activities and serve the meals they like,” says Fran Lilly, sales director. “[We] make sure that they have everything they need physically, mentally and spiritually.”

The Park - Oak Grove sponsors field trips to museums and even a J-611 steam train trip to Christiansburg. Additionally, three daily meals are homemade at Park - Oak Grove, there is a beauty salon and the facility welcomes pets.

James Stovall, the director at Hermitage, points to the facility’s fitness center that includes weekly offerings of Dancercise, chair yoga and exercise classes led by Hermitage’s physical therapy staff. There is also regular stretching exercise, especially important as we age.

“We have a fitness center and we support our residents’ physical well-being through a variety of scheduled and unscheduled programs. Engaging residents’ minds is as equally important as physical fitness,” says Stovall. “Many of our programs promote social engagement and brain health. Discussion-based programs encourage reminiscing and conversations between residents. Frequent social gatherings such as men’s and women’s clubs, a supper club and live music ensure that our residents have opportunities to build relationships and explore the Greater Roanoke Valley.”

Residents help develop and lead programs that interest them. Stovall says, “One resident holds a monthly program where he displays his global collections and talks about international travels.”

Residents, he says, live in “neighborhoods,” and “are encouraged to create events and programs with their friends and neighbors. We use learning circles, a tool that encourages communication and engagement while we learn what our residents want to do and how they want to do it. If something isn’t working, we change it. We believe that community interaction is a two-way street that improves the quality of life for both our residents and our community.”

Marketing Director Stephanie Landes of Friendship Health & Living says it offers “a variety of land and water classes throughout the week, [including] Silver Sneakers Splash and Silver Sneakers Classic, chair yoga, strength training and stability and balance classes. Friendship’s “indoor pool is saltwater-chlorinated and kept around 93 degrees, which helps with arthritis and joint and bone pain. An equipment room features treadmills, a NuStep, an upright bike, kettlebells and free weights.”

A walking club meets three times a week to walk the campus. Friendship also invites groups to campus to provide education and entertainment.

“We are constantly seeking new ways to increase engagement and provide activities of interest to our residents,” Landes says. “We also regularly offer offsite trips to local attractions, areas of interest, restaurants, stores and more.”

At Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community, activities and social engagement are extremely important.

“A few of our most popular programs include dance exercise, Master Gardener Club, nail polishing and shopping outings,” says Community Relations Coordinator Lauren Ware. “A musical activity or concert is typically held at least twice per week. We take residents to the local Y on a biweekly basis and we host regular exercise programs at least once a week, have a walking club and transport residents to offsite outings.”

The facility encourages family involvement, “especially for our less-social residents. We find that family involvement often helps newer residents become more comfortable within our community.”

Brandon Oaks’ Carter Hanna, director of sales and marketing, points to a full-time wellness coordinator who has a regular schedule of land and pool exercise classes.

“Our fitness classes include various levels of ability in order to be as inclusive as possible for all skill levels. … Our wellness coordinator plans fun fitness activities such as Wii games, greenway walks and chair volleyball.”

Brandon Oaks’ Health and Vitality Center features a saltwater pool, spa and fitness center for residents’ casual use along with the scheduled classes and activities.

“Due to varying abilities in different care levels, it is important to have a dedicated person planning those activities,” says Hanna. “Our arts and education manager works with residents on an activities committee to ensure we are offering things that residents are interested in.”

Monthly speakers, themed parties, dinner and dancing and new resident welcome gatherings are held each month. Residents have theater reading groups, books clubs, card games and computer classes and participate in Elder Scholar at Roanoke College.

Pheasant Ridge Sales and Marketing Director Tony Emerick says, “Our In the Moment Care stimulates the six senses and keeps our adults engaged. These things need more determined effort; you can’t assume participation.”

Cooking and eating are important elements for residents and Pheasant Ridge brings in chefs to work with the cooks on occasion. Residents take trips to the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, go to art galleries, ride along the Blue Ridge Parkway, have picnics, visit horse stables at Hollins University and are offered continuing education courses and lectures. The lectures can be about art, politics and the like, and the attempt is “creating what we used to do, we do now.”

Exercise is a daily event with trainers on staff and occasionally brings in special guests from the community. Residents take part in charity walks and the 9/11 staircase climb (for those who can).

“Residents thrive on these events,” says Emerick. “Assisted living is just that. It is not nursing care.”

For those still living at home, there are many programs throughout the Roanoke Valley geared toward all levels of physical and mental acuity. Each locality has a recreation department with senior programs and there are organizations like the Local Office on Aging, League of Older Americans and InnovAge PACE, among others, that offer a large menu of programs to stimulate both physically and mentally. Silver Sneakers, for example, is a program for those on Medicare and there are several facilities that are hosts for it.

There is plenty of opportunity for retirees of all ages and levels to remain fully engaged in a valley that recognizes the value of its citizens.