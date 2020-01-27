Get the Goods

Stock your pantry, outfit your wardrobe and score unique gifts with these locally made products.

× Expand Courtesy of Unleashed LLC Unleashed

In an era when you can click-to-order anything from anywhere, it’s refreshing to be able to walk into a store and meet the maker behind the goods.

Shopping for local goods also puts dollars back into our local economy and supports independent businesses and artisans. Besides, who wants to have, wear or eat the same thing as everyone else?

Here’s where to step up your shopping game and score locally made goods, from artisan apple butter to handmade jewelry to small-batch dog treats.

OUTFIT YOUR WARDROBE

As advocates of the Slow Fashion movement, Grace Brian and Maggie Perrin-Key, the duo behind Line + Tow, are committed to sustainably producing functional-yet-stylish womenswear. The minimalist pieces are designed out of their Wasena studio-shop, then put into production using recycled denim fabric from The New Denim Project, a Guatemala City company committed to environmental sustainability.

Grandin Village’s Urban Gypsy is the kind of eclectic boutique every neighborhood wishes it had. You’ll find a curated assortment of women’s, men’s and kids clothing, including locally made staples such as jewelry and small leather goods from Taylor Smith of the Leather Lotus and screen-printed tees from Giant Star, many of which depict local landmarks like McAfee Knob.

At La De Da in downtown Roanoke, local jewelry makers are household names. Keep an eye out for Meadow Bleu, a natural materials-inspired line by Julie Arrington, fine silver jewelry by Lois Bisese and found object jewelry made by Two Star Pony Studio’s Kim Crowder.

Men looking to invest in a bespoke suit can visit Garlands, whose owners take a variety of measurements, from sleeve length to stride, before sending specs and fabric selection to renowned Canadian company Coppley for production.

Davidsons, celebrating 110 years in business this year, also offers made-to-measure suits with a choice of 1,000 fabric swatches, and works with production companies such as Oxford, the oldest handmade suit company in the U.S.

STOCK YOUR PANTRY

Eli’s Provisions proudly supports Virginia-made food, from coffee and fudge to jams and sauces. A few highlights include Feridies peanuts (try the Thai turmeric), Rolling Meadows’ moonshine jellies and hot sauces and Virginia Tech barbecue sauce.

Other local foodie merch includes homemade extra-sharp pimento cheese, Big Spring Mill’s flour, Jamisons’ Orchard’s apple butter and granola, Etzler’s country hams and Homestead Creamery ice cream.

In Daleville, stop by Ikenberry Orchards’ country store for local favorites like Anne’s Apple Butter, Fincastle Vineyard wines and locally roasted coffees from Old Dog Coffee and Organic Red Rooster Coffee.

Two local grocery institutions are getting a reboot this year. Tinnell’s in Roanoke is in good hands with next-door-neighbor Aaron Deal, the chef-owner of River & Rail. He’ll transform the venerated grocery into a cozy spot offering grab-and-go provisions—think homemade pickles, pimento cheese and chef-driven prepared meals—as well as a modest space for sit-down lunches.

In Salem, Lisa and Reid Garst will honor Dilly Dally’s historic designation by preserving the original shelving and refurbishing the wood-planked floor. The merchandise will exude a country store vibe; given its proximity to the greenway and area ballparks, expect plenty of cold drinks and snacks, old-fashioned candy and a small ice cream parlor.

SCORE UNIQUE GIFTS, ART & HOMEWARES

Museum gift shops are an excellent resource for unique gifts (to give or keep, we won’t judge!). Steger Creek at the Taubman Museum of Art is chockful of local artists’ creations, like Floyd artist Starroot’s whimsical, colorful prints; artist (and museum volunteer) Nancy Henderson’s watercolor cards; and Eric Fitzpatrick’s large-scale prints of landmark Roanoke buildings.

Other top locally made gifts include author Valerie Archual’s children’s book, Carter’s Star City Trolley Ride and Maureen Hearn’s handmade copper jewelry. If you’re a historophile, stop by the Salem Museum for a copy of “Town by the Name of Salem,” a photography book by past curator John Long and Mary Hill. Local artists’ works, like frame-worthy collages of Salem scenes and reprints of Harriet Stokes’ paintings, round out the mix.

Farmers markets are a go-to for local produce and preserves, but they’re also ripe for picking up artisanal home goods and gifts.

At the Downtown Roanoke market, look for jewelry by Christie Kang, candy and sculptures by Cheryl Dolby and original photographs by Phillip Barrett Jr.

At Grandin Village, track down Peacock Soap Company for Kristie Paxton’s eco-friendly body salves, bath soaks, face masks and soaps.

At Salem’s Tuesday Market, seek out Shopworks by COB. Retired Navy veteran Richard Curtis sources unusual woods like mulberry, sassafras and pecan from Virginia and North Carolina to craft unique-yet-functional cutting boards, serving trays and butcher blocks that double as conversation pieces.

Over in Vinton, discover creative handmade wares like African crafts by Trevor Woodson, dream catchers by Gerry Freeman and upcycled wallets, bags and ties from Karole Passmore.

Whether you’ve visited Black Dog Salvage or seen it on its namesake DIY Network show, you know that it’s a treasure trove of antiques and restored furniture. But the talented team also upcycles reclaimed materials—say, a piece of live-edge wood or a family heirloom table—into custom designs.

Here, you can also peruse wares from 20 regional artists, including fine art, stained glass, stools from Floyd’s Phoenix Hardwoods and letterpress stationery created in Roanoke by John Reburn of Appalachia Press.

You’ll also find a large assortment of Reburn’s clever cards at Breadcraft Bakery, Upcycled Gifts and The Floyd Country Store, as well as chocolatepaper, which also sells postcard sets portraying eight Star City icons.

PAMPER YOUR PUP

Jenn Lugar started Unleashed Dog Bakery and Boutique as a mobile bakery before expanding to a brick-and-mortar in downtown Roanoke. Snag small-batch treats like peanut brittle and cranberry coconut biscotti from Virginia Beach’s Bow Wow Meow Baking Co., plus accessories like stylish Salem-made cotton leashes and collars.