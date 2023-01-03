VBR Life 2023: Dining and Retail

Learn more about the great food and shopping experiences you'll have throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem. × Expand John Park The Lazy Bulldog Food Truck & Bistro, Roanoke City × Expand Courtesy of The Pie Shoppe The Pie Shoppe Botetourt County A Bite in Buchanan: Foot of the Mountain Cafe offers great food with even better views, especially when seated on the cozy outdoor patio. James River Drip is a favorite grab and go stop, offering breakfast, hot dogs, ice cream, a coffee cafe shop and more. Get your comfort food fix at Tammie’s Place, where good friends meet for good food, including favorites like pulled pork, homemade meatloaf and fresh burgers. Fincastle Favorites: Fincastle Cafe offers specialty coffee drinks along with select breakfast and lunch items. Enjoy seasonal small plates and craft cocktails in downtown at 1772 Rooftop on Main and take in those beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and quaint Main Street. The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle is a pie lover’s dream come true, with sweet and savory options to please any palate. You have to try the Buffalo Chicken pie! Daleville Delights: The Town Center Tap House offers lunch and dinner options, with well over a dozen burger options alone, plus subs, sandwiches and fresh garden salads from their very own hydroponic farm. Satisfy the barbecue cravings at Three Li’l Pigs BBQ with slow-cooked, hickory-smoked North Carolina-style barbecue. Hand-chopped pork is their specialty; not only do they smoke their own meat, but they carry their own line of sauces, too! Grab your handcrafted lattes, smoothies and cafe-style lunch options from Little Green Hive located at the Daleville Town Center. Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar is Daleville’s first wine bar and wood-fired kitchen, and it’s a must-stop for those craving a great pizza or charcuterie board. Troutville Classics With a motto like “Good food, good dining,” it’s no wonder Angelle’s Diner is a local favorite, with a plentiful menu of authentic diner food served seven days a week. And don’t skip dessert from Willow Pond Farms Bakery! Located just off I-81, Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant is a local favorite for great Italian food and is known for their buffet, homemade lasagna, pizza, Philly cheese steaks and unique dinners. Greenwood Restaurant is a sit-down, family-style spot with home-cooked meals that’ll make you reminisce on grandma’s family gatherings. Shopping Extravaganza Antique lovers can find their special accent piece or finally complete that home project at Big Lick Antiques in Troutville. Also in Daleville, Miles of Style specializes in innovative gifts including jewelry, pottery, artwork, artist-signed items and Southwestern/Native American designs. Stop by Ikenberry Orchards for the foodies in your life, offering gourmet food selections, tasty jams and jellies, relishes and chow chow, local honey, coffee, cider, cakes and more. Local soaps, candles and decorative items make great gifts, too! × Expand Courtesy of Twin Creeks Distillery Twin Creeks Distillery Franklin County Restaurants, Breweries & Distilleries in Franklin County The history of Franklin County is showcased in the local food & drink. From the county’s strong presence of local dairy farms to its heritage of being the Moonshine Capital of the World, you’ll find these flavors incorporated into restaurants, breweries and distilleries. Below are just a few offerings you'll find for dining in Franklin County. 33 Room at B-Sides

Twin Creeks Distillery Learn more at Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge page on Franklin County dining. × Expand John Park Sidecar Roanoke City Hidden Gems Tucked away in Wasena, Bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar on Main Street offers locally sourced and seasonally inspired cuisine and cocktails in their main lounge, cozy back patio or intimate lounge area. If you’re not quite sure what you’re in the mood for — or maybe you want a taste of it all! — the Roanoke City Market Building offers plenty of great options. Start with breakfast at Scrambled, enjoy lunch at Tacos Rojas or Hibachi Guys and finish up with dinner at The Hatch. Clutch Smoked Meats is about to become your favorite place to eat. Their fresh-made breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes will carry you through a busy day in a casual, upscale vibe. Try a sparkling cocktail flight with brunch to pair with their pulled pork or Freebird fried chicken sandwich.

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill is a locally owned favorite, known for its exceptional American fare, live music and can’t miss specials. Be sure to try their award-winning burgers, chili and wings during their popular happy hour! If old world-inspired luxury cocktails, rare whiskeys and a European menu is more your style, look no further than Sidecar, with small plates and entrees (including handmade sausages, mussels, steak frites, Polish pierogies and fresh seafood) that’ll tickle your tastebuds. Montano’s International Restaurant has been serving up delicious food and drink for more than 50 years. Their menu has a taste of everything, from steaks and seafood to Latin and Italian fare. Don’t forget to add a microbrew or mixologist-made cocktail or choose from their award-winning wine list! Texas Tavern in downtown Roanoke is a must for visitors and locals alike! The classic 1930s 10-stool diner offers hot dogs, hamburgers, their signature chile and the famous “Cheesy Western” that’s sure to please! Ice Cream Dreams Crème Fresh in Wasena is a plant-based ice cream shop, featuring dairy-free desserts and gluten-free cones. Stop by for everyday favorites, including vanilla and triple chocolate brownie, or try custom seasonal creations like pumpkin chai and s’mores. You simply won’t find any other flavors like the ones at Blue Cow Ice Cream. Founded in Roanoke and now in multiple locations across Virginia, the small batch ice cream company makes unique and classic flavors from quality ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. Our favorite is the Goat Cheese with Blueberry Swirl! Sugar Magnolia in South Roanoke is the newest sweet spot in town. It’s the perfect spot to bring the family for some sweet and savory treats, the ideal spot to bring the team after a big win (or loss – ice cream solves all problems) or a great spot for a team building excursion. The 1950s-inspired Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Shop in Grandin Village serves up housemade soda-pops, grilled cheese, fresh ice cream, vegetarian treats, popcorn and plenty of smiles. Keep up with their social media for weekly specials like soups and cheesecakes. Located near the Roanoke River Greenway in Southeast Roanoke, Chris’s Coffee & Custard has a menu full of delicious coffee and custard creations, including custard sundaes, milkshakes, floats and custard sandwiches with gourmet cookies. Even your dog can get in on a custard pup cup! Rookie’s cookies is not only fun to say, it’s a great downtown spot for scratch-made cookies and ice cream. Choose from options like chocolate chips, red velvet, sugar and peanut butter chip, which always pair well with vanilla, chocolate, cookies and cream ice cream and more! Shopper’s Paradise Conveniently located in downtown Roanoke in the historic former Heironimous Building, the Mast General Store is a must-visit for shoppers, they offer a variety of goods from fashion and fried chicken cookbooks to toffee and tents. WyndRose Boutique is an adorable spot specializing in sustainably sourced home decor and apparel from all corners of the globe — including right here in the Blue Ridge Mountains! The French Farmhouse is truly the best of both worlds, offering farmhouse home decor, lighting and furniture that beautifully melds elegance with practicality. Plus their upstairs space, Rendezvous, hosts monthly Virginia Made Saturdays, and can be used for your own event needs. Txtur has been making sustainable furniture right here in Roanoke for 87 years. See their new showroom in Fire Station One, a renovated fire station built in 1907 that will also house a bistro and boutique hotel. Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods, located inside 16 West Marketplace, is a 1950s cafeteria now home to a makers market with small batch food and handmade goods from 60+ craftspeople—ranging from popcorn to pottery—plus craft workshops. If it’s unique gifts, excellent greeting cards and delectable treats you seek, chocolatepaper on the Roanoke City Market is exactly what you’re looking for (and we don’t judge if you take home a box of chocolates for yourself)! Fans of the DIY Network show “Salvage Dawgs” must visit Black Dog Salvage. Their 40,000-square-foot warehouse is filled with antiques, commercial salvage and countless other unique items, as well as their own paint line. Take a stroll down Market Street in the iconic Roanoke City Market, where a variety of stores await. Whether you seek clothes, art, decor or gifts, our local shops and boutiques provide unique options for yourself or others. × Expand Courtesy of Roanoke County VA Economic Development Solstice Farm Roanoke County (and Vinton) Farm to Table Retail and dining comes in all shapes and sizes in Roanoke County, including a few with farm-to-table options and incredible views of the Roanoke Valley. Valhalla Winery offers farm-to-table wine with breathtaking scenic views of the majestic Roanoke Valley ridgelines. Valhalla was the first vineyard outside of California to produce Alicante Bouschet, and among the first to grow Syrah in Virginia. Solstice Farm is a new local farm brewery in the scenic Catawba Valley. Locally grown hops go from farm to table and come with incredible views at Solstice Farm Brewery. Jamisons’ Orchard Farm Market offers fresh produce, along with fresh-pressed cider, honey and hard candies, plus great gift baskets. Satisfy Your Appetite The Brambleton Deli & BBQ is the perfect neighborhood bar and restaurant, featuring a menu of flavorful sandwiches and BBQ at a reasonable price. Enjoy great tasting food with quality ingredients in their homey atmosphere and outdoor patio. Recently featured on America’s Best Restaurants, Remini’s fresh Italian food is made from family recipes and fresh, high-quality ingredients. It’ll be hard to choose from a menu of meatballs, chicken parmesan, chicken marsala and more! Enjoy a taste of the French countryside at Our Daily Bread and Bistro, with breakfast, lunch and dinner all made from scratch. After your meal, check out their beautifully hand-crafted cakes and pastries. La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop in Vinton offers traditional Mexican cuisine you won’t find anywhere else. We highly recommend the California burrito! Visit New York Pizza for great Italian options including New York style thin-crust pizzas, subs, burgers and wine or beer. Vinton’s Farmburguesa is a farm-to-table burger restaurant with locally-sourced menu items. Try the original FarmBurguesa, or get adventurous with their Burger of the Month.