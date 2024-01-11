VBR Life 2024: Regional Growth

Here are just a few of the many factors that contribute to helping our region flourish.

× Expand Aaron Spicer The Blue Ridge Marathon draws in runners from throughout the United States and beyond.

The Iconic Road Race

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon — the toughest road race in the country — takes place right here in the Roanoke Valley. Starting and ending in downtown, participants explore the scenic cityscape before ascending the Blue Ridge Parkway (and hoofing it up three different mountains along the way!). “The elevation is the focal point of the toughness,” says Kait Pedigo, event manager for Roanoke Outside. The total elevation change? 7,430 feet!

When it came to designing the race, the focus was two-fold. “We wanted to highlight the beauty of the area and the feeling of accomplishment when you complete something tough,” explains Pedigo. “The course fits both, and it has that added benefit of being the number one in elevation change, so it’s become a bucket-list race in the running industry.”

Beyond the physical challenge, it’s the community’s boundless enthusiasm that sets this event apart. “We have people come out in droves to support the race by volunteering and there are so many unofficial aid stations that pop up along the course each year,” shares Pedigo. “It’s really amazing to see how excited the community gets when runners start making their way through their neighborhoods.”

A Magnet for Tourism

Kathryn Lucas is the director of public relations for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the official destination marketing organization for the five jurisdictions that make up the state’s Blue Ridge region. She says that for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the group had a budget of $5,789,455,69. According to a recent report released by Virginia Tourism Corporation, the total amount of visitor spending in 2022 was record-breaking, coming in at over $1.2 billion. 2022-23 lodging tax revenue — money generated from traveler hotel stays — was also at an all-time high, totaling nearly $10 million.

“Both of these figures show that visitation to Virginia’s Blue Ridge is strong as we remain a top-of-mind destination in key feeder markets,” says Lucas.

In the spring of 2022, Visit VBR launched a $500,000 marketing campaign in the Northern Virginia/DC area, executed completely in-house by their marketing team – a first for the organization. It ended just a few months ago, but they’re already seeing promising results. Visitation to Virginia’s Blue Ridge from the DC area has increased by four percent and spending by DC-area visitors has jumped by 11% (year over year), and these figures are expected to keep on climbing.

“Website traffic from the DC area is up 69% since last year,” adds Lucas. “More website traffic means more people planning their vacations.”

× Expand Autonomous Flight Technologies Younger crowds appreciate the urban amenities Roanoke offers.

The Influx of Young Talent

Julia Boas, director of talent strategies for Roanoke Regional Partnership, says that there are many factors that appear to be drawing young people and families to the region. One is the vibrant blend of urban amenities and abundant outdoor recreational opportunities.

Boas also indicates that walkability and bikeability tend to appeal to younger audiences, and the area’s extensive greenway network helps satisfy those needs.

While important to individuals of all ages, young people in particular are looking for affordable housing. Boas explains that while costs have risen in the Roanoke region in recent years, they are still much lower than many other locations throughout the country. The fact that there is still housing available and room for additional development is another huge plus.

The presence of Carilion Clinic and other healthcare institutions makes our area a target for young professionals seeking work, but Boas points out that there are other career opportunities people are excited to relocate to pursue as well. “I meet people all the time who are moving here for marketing jobs or government jobs or nonprofit-type work and that’s … where some of our density lies.”