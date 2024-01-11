VBR Life 2024: Business in Roanoke City

Roanoke City has experienced significant growth and economic development in recent years, with even more exciting programs and opportunities to come.
Roanoke City has experienced significant growth and economic development in recent years, with even more exciting programs and opportunities to come. The city’s business landscape is diverse, with a mix of traditional industries and emerging sectors. Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport serves as a convenient gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains and the thriving area. Our proximity to larger cities, countless outdoor adventures and access to excellent education and health care, as well as our dining and retail scene make it an ideal place to live, work (especially remotely!) and retire.
Key Highlights:
- Economic Diversity: Roanoke City’s economy is marked by its diversity. It is home to a range of businesses, including manufacturing, healthcare, education and technology companies. This diversity contributes to the city’s economic resilience.
- Downtown Revitalization: Roanoke has made substantial investments in revitalizing its downtown area. This has led to the emergence of a vibrant cultural and entertainment scene, attracting both residents and tourists.
- Transportation Hub: The city’s strategic location as a transportation hub with access to major highways and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport makes it an attractive destination for businesses looking to establish a presence in the region.
- Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Roanoke has seen a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem with co-working spaces, business incubators and support programs for startups. This has fostered innovation and the emergence of new businesses.
- Community Engagement: The city places a strong emphasis on community engagement and collaboration. Various public-private partnerships and community initiatives have contributed to a sense of unity and shared purpose.
Innovation Meets Community
- The Quarters is a premier coworking space downtown, providing flexible options in a dynamic environment. Memberships include 24/7 access to a high-concept work lounge and conference rooms, laser-fast internet, printing services, locally roasted premium coffee and curated member events.
- Join The Collective on 11th Street for a collaborative coworking experience. This space is designed to foster creativity and connections among members, providing an ideal environment for productivity and innovation.
- The Williamson located on Williamson Road is a stylish coworking destination, offering professionals a productive and contemporary workspace. With a range of amenities, it’s a hub for local entrepreneurs and remote workers.
- Roanoke CoLab provides a vibrant coworking space in Grandin for the city’s professionals. It’s a place where innovation thrives, and collaboration is encouraged, making it a great choice for individuals and small businesses alike.
TOP 20 EMPLOYERS IN VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE
Statistics courtesy of Roanoke Regional Partnership
Carilion Clinic
Industry: Health Care
Employment: 10,000+
Contact: www.jobs.carilionclinic.org
Wells Fargo Bank
Industry: Banking
Employment: 1,000-2,999
Contact: www.wellsfargo.com
HCA Health System
Industry: Health Care
Employment: 1,000-2,999
Contact: www.hcavirginia.com
Kroger
Industry: Retail and Regional HQ
Employment: 1,000-2,999
Contact: www.kroger.com
Walmart Stores
Industry: Retail
Employment: 1,000-2,999
Contact: www.walmart.com
UPS
Industry: Logistics
Employment: 1,000-2,999
Contact: www.ups.com
WestRock
Industry: Manufacturing (Paper/Packaging)
Employment: 1,000-2,999
Contact: www.westrock.com
Altec Industries
Industry: Manufacturing (Utility Vehicles)
Employment: 1,000-2,999
Contact: www.altec.com
Ply Gem Lineal
Industry: Manufacturing (Windows)
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.plygem.com
Advance Auto
Industry: Retail and Office
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.advanceautoparts.jobs
Food Lion
Industry: Retail
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.foodlion.com
Lowe’s Home Centers
Industry: Retail
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.lowes.com
Yokohama Tire Corporation
Industry: Manufacturing (Tires)
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.yokohamatire.com
Friendship Retirement Community
Industry: Retirement Community
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.friendship.us
Elbit Systems
Industry: Manufacturing (Night Vision/Optical)
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.elbitamerica.com
Anthem
Industry: Insurance/Customer Service
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.anthem.com
Roanoke College
Industry: Higher Education
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.roanoke.edu
Metalsa
Industry: Manufacturing (Vehicle Frames)
Employment: 500-999
Contact: www.metalsa.com
Carter Machinery
Industry: Heavy Equipment Sales/Service
Employment: 250-499
Contact: www.cartermachinery.com
Trinity Packaging Corporation (ProAmpac)
Industry: Manufacturing (Plastics/Packaging)
Employment: 250-499
Contact: www.proampac.com
Sources: Virginia Employment Commission, Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, Dun & Bradstreet, 2021
For more information on top employers, wage data and more, visit roanoke.org/data/workforce.