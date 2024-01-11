VBR Life 2024: Business in Roanoke City

Roanoke City has experienced significant growth and economic development in recent years, with even more exciting programs and opportunities to come.

Roanoke City has experienced significant growth and economic development in recent years, with even more exciting programs and opportunities to come. The city’s business landscape is diverse, with a mix of traditional industries and emerging sectors. Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport serves as a convenient gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains and the thriving area. Our proximity to larger cities, countless outdoor adventures and access to excellent education and health care, as well as our dining and retail scene make it an ideal place to live, work (especially remotely!) and retire.

Key Highlights:

Economic Diversity : Roanoke City’s economy is marked by its diversity. It is home to a range of businesses, including manufacturing, healthcare, education and technology companies. This diversity contributes to the city’s economic resilience.

: Roanoke City’s economy is marked by its diversity. It is home to a range of businesses, including manufacturing, healthcare, education and technology companies. This diversity contributes to the city’s economic resilience. Downtown Revitalization : Roanoke has made substantial investments in revitalizing its downtown area. This has led to the emergence of a vibrant cultural and entertainment scene, attracting both residents and tourists.

: Roanoke has made substantial investments in revitalizing its downtown area. This has led to the emergence of a vibrant cultural and entertainment scene, attracting both residents and tourists. Transportation Hub : The city’s strategic location as a transportation hub with access to major highways and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport makes it an attractive destination for businesses looking to establish a presence in the region.

: The city’s strategic location as a transportation hub with access to major highways and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport makes it an attractive destination for businesses looking to establish a presence in the region. Entrepreneurship and Innovation : Roanoke has seen a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem with co-working spaces, business incubators and support programs for startups. This has fostered innovation and the emergence of new businesses.

: Roanoke has seen a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem with co-working spaces, business incubators and support programs for startups. This has fostered innovation and the emergence of new businesses. Community Engagement: The city places a strong emphasis on community engagement and collaboration. Various public-private partnerships and community initiatives have contributed to a sense of unity and shared purpose.

Innovation Meets Community

The Quarters is a premier coworking space downtown, providing flexible options in a dynamic environment. Memberships include 24/7 access to a high-concept work lounge and conference rooms, laser-fast internet, printing services, locally roasted premium coffee and curated member events.

is a premier coworking space downtown, providing flexible options in a dynamic environment. Memberships include 24/7 access to a high-concept work lounge and conference rooms, laser-fast internet, printing services, locally roasted premium coffee and curated member events. Join The Collective on 11th Street for a collaborative coworking experience. This space is designed to foster creativity and connections among members, providing an ideal environment for productivity and innovation.

on 11th Street for a collaborative coworking experience. This space is designed to foster creativity and connections among members, providing an ideal environment for productivity and innovation. The Williamson located on Williamson Road is a stylish coworking destination, offering professionals a productive and contemporary workspace. With a range of amenities, it’s a hub for local entrepreneurs and remote workers.

located on Williamson Road is a stylish coworking destination, offering professionals a productive and contemporary workspace. With a range of amenities, it’s a hub for local entrepreneurs and remote workers. Roanoke CoLab provides a vibrant coworking space in Grandin for the city’s professionals. It’s a place where innovation thrives, and collaboration is encouraged, making it a great choice for individuals and small businesses alike.

TOP 20 EMPLOYERS IN VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE

Carilion Clinic

Industry: Health Care

Employment: 10,000+

Contact: www.jobs.carilionclinic.org

Wells Fargo Bank

Industry: Banking

Employment: 1,000-2,999

Contact: www.wellsfargo.com

HCA Health System

Industry: Health Care

Employment: 1,000-2,999

Contact: www.hcavirginia.com

Kroger

Industry: Retail and Regional HQ

Employment: 1,000-2,999

Contact: www.kroger.com

Walmart Stores

Industry: Retail

Employment: 1,000-2,999

Contact: www.walmart.com

UPS

Industry: Logistics

Employment: 1,000-2,999

Contact: www.ups.com

WestRock

Industry: Manufacturing (Paper/Packaging)

Employment: 1,000-2,999

Contact: www.westrock.com

Altec Industries

Industry: Manufacturing (Utility Vehicles)

Employment: 1,000-2,999

Contact: www.altec.com

Ply Gem Lineal

Industry: Manufacturing (Windows)

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.plygem.com

Advance Auto

Industry: Retail and Office

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.advanceautoparts.jobs

Food Lion

Industry: Retail

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.foodlion.com

Lowe’s Home Centers

Industry: Retail

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.lowes.com

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Industry: Manufacturing (Tires)

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.yokohamatire.com

Friendship Retirement Community

Industry: Retirement Community

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.friendship.us

Elbit Systems

Industry: Manufacturing (Night Vision/Optical)

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.elbitamerica.com

Anthem

Industry: Insurance/Customer Service

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.anthem.com

Roanoke College

Industry: Higher Education

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.roanoke.edu

Metalsa

Industry: Manufacturing (Vehicle Frames)

Employment: 500-999

Contact: www.metalsa.com

Carter Machinery

Industry: Heavy Equipment Sales/Service

Employment: 250-499

Contact: www.cartermachinery.com

Trinity Packaging Corporation (ProAmpac)

Industry: Manufacturing (Plastics/Packaging)

Employment: 250-499

Contact: www.proampac.com

Sources: Virginia Employment Commission, Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, Dun & Bradstreet, 2021

For more information on top employers, wage data and more, visit roanoke.org/data/workforce.