More Fun Ideas in Retirement

Still searching for things to do once you retire? Here are a few more ideas to pick up the hobby you always wanted to try, or be part of a great group of people.

1. Start a book club.

Sharing your love of literature with friends is always fun!

2. Stir your creativity.

Write that book or paint that canvas you've dreamed about for years and kept putting off.

3. Volunteer.

Whether your passion is animals, children, art or something else, organizations are always grateful for your time.

4. Travel.

This one's obvious, but there's never been a better time than retirement to explore parts of the state, country or world you've always wanted to see.

5. Get active.

Whether you're a novice or experienced, why not try yoga, swimming or another program that keeps you moving?

6. Learn a new skill.

It doesn't have to be technology-based (perhaps it's a cooking class, woodworking or a musical instrument), but your brain will appreciate the different approach.

7. Spend more time with friends.

Head to the movies, enjoy an afternoon at the coffee shop together, or take up a class together.

8. Go back to school.

Age is just a number – sit in on a college course, get that Master's or Ph.D, or work with a scholar on a particular topic you love.

9. Go big.

Maybe you've always wanted to start a small business. There's no time like the present!

10. Schedule regular dates with the grandkids.

You'll both gain lifelong memories and cherish the time together.

