Retire-VA: Community and Services Directory 2023

A comprehensive guide to regional facilities and services available for retired persons. × Expand Tom Sells, III Graduate Gemologist, has been assisting the Roanoke Valley with estate jewelry for over 20 years. Tom and his trained staff work with your unique estate collection to offer you the best options and pricing. Services include: Appraise estate items for family distribution

Appraise estate items for insurance

Purchase your estate items for same day payments

We buy jewelry, flatware, coins, paper money & more

Redesign, recycle, remake and repair heirloom jewelry They are the oldest jeweler in the Roanoke Valley. Since 1921, this local family-owned small business has been trusted for its expert knowledge, craftsmanship detail and quality customer service. Appointments are available Monday – Friday. AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry: Four Generations. One Passion. 4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke 540-989-7100 amrheins.com At Ayers Financial Services, we’re committed to helping you make the best decisions for your financial situation to meet your retirement goals. We provide guidance to help you develop an overall strategy and offer a variety of insurance and investment products to help achieve the objectives of that strategy. Offering comprehensive tax strategies, wealth management, individualized retirement plans, investment, and legacy planning. President & CEO-Patrick Ayers and his staff have been working with clients in the Roanoke Valley since 1992. Email them at info@ayersfinancial.com. Visit AyersFinancial.com for financial articles, videos, and additional resources about retirement. Listen every weekend to “Financial Sanity with Patrick Ayers” radio show on WFIR News Talk Radio 960AM/94.5FM/107.3FM. Ayers Financial Services 5185 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke 540-563-9144 AyersFinancialServices.com At Brandon Oaks, we want you to live life to the fullest. Discover the rewarding lifestyle that comes with enjoying the best of both worlds – a wonderful community and a lifetime of care, all in one location. As a Life Plan Community, Brandon Oaks offers independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing care, in- and outpatient therapy and home health care. Our services and amenities are too numerous to list completely but a few highlights include customizable residences, two dining venues, on-site massage therapy, beauty shop woodworking shop, dog park and Roanoke’s only programmatic sensory garden for memory care residents. Brandon Oaks a has been recognized by national and location organizations including: American Healthcare Association, US News and World Report, The Roanoker, Roanoke Valley Home, The Roanoke Times and Virginia Living. Our medical staff include RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and speech, physical and occupational therapists across our levels of care. Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community 3804 Brandon Ave, SW Roanoke 540-777-5602 Brandonoaks.net Carilion Clinic’s Home Care and Hospice teams know the best medicine is often found at home. As the region’s only hospital-based not-for-profit team, we bring exceptional person-centered care and healthcare technologies right to your door. Services include: Clinical expertise

Home- or hospital-based comfort care

Individualized care plans

24/7 on-call nursing support

Physical, occupational and speech therapies

Wound care

Cognitive care

Licensed massage therapy

Board-certified music therapy

Community connections

Spiritual and bereavement support Carilion Home Care’s offerings include telehealth home monitoring, cognitive care and oncology rehabilitation. Carilion Clinic Hospice—the only regional hospice accredited by The Joint Commission—offers compassionate services ranging from symptom management to specialized music therapy. Carilion Clinic Home Care & Carilion Clinic Hospice 1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke 800-964-9300 CarilionClinic.org/home-care CarlionClinic.org/hospice We are the only moving company in America with a consignment shop, auction house and real estate division. We focus on seniors - packing, moving, unpacking as needed. We consign assets, splitting the profit 50/50. We sell homes. Experienced, highly trained, full-time employees handle every detail related to your move. We never use temps. BBB A+, The Roanoker’s Best Moving Company Awards for 15 Consecutive years. Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services 6704 Williamson Rd, Roanoke 540-982-5800 CrowningTouchUSA.com At Friendship, we support friends by providing peace of mind through comfortable living accommodations, dedication to healthy living, award-winning care, and specialized rehab and therapy services. Friendship offers Independent and Assisted Living, Memory Care, Rehab, Outpatient Therapy, and Skilled Nursing Care. We also offer an Adult Day Care center, Home Care services, and Bistro ’66, our dining venue that is open seven days a week! Friendship Health offers award-winning skilled and immediate nursing care; post-acute rehabilitation; physical, speech, and occupational therapies; memory care; and palliative care. Amenities include: robust wellness and activities programs, a full-service restaurant, transportation services, a non-denominational chapel, a heated indoor pool, billiards, an on-site emporium, and on-site dialysis offered by Fresenius. Roanoker Platinum winner for Best Retirement Community and Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility. Roanoker Gold winner for Local Company on the Grow, Best Employer, and Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference. Friendship Health & Living Community North Campus: 367 Hershberger Road, Roanoke South Campus: 5647 Starkey Road, Roanoke (540) 265-2100 friendship.us Friendship Salem Terrace offers an unsurpassed residential, assisted living, and memory care community that features stunning mountain views, delicious cuisine, and award-winning care right in the heart of Salem. From Assisted Living to a specialized Memory Care Center, Friendship Salem Terrace is available to meet your unique needs as they are today and in the future. Friendship Salem Terrace offers Independent Residential Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Therapy and Rehab Services. Spacious apartments, first-class dining, fun activities, an innovative wellness program, and proximity to your favorite shops and restaurants are just a few of the many amenities that make Friendship Salem Terrace stand out from other retirement communities. Friendship’s Roanoker awards include Platinum for Best Retirement Community and Gold for Local Company on the Grow and Best Employer. Friendship Salem Terrace 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem 540-444-0343 friendship.us/salem-terrace Founded in 1992, Good Samaritan has been the hospice and palliative care leader in southwest Virginia for 30+ years. As the only nonprofit, community based hospice, we provide the right care for the right reasons. Our staff includes a full time board certified medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Easterday, PAs, RNs, LPNs, home care aides, social workers, chaplains, bereavement team, volunteer Board of Directors, and administrative professionals dedicated to organization excellence. To meet and respond to the advanced illness needs of our community, disease management and supportive palliative care. In 2024 the Center for Caring opens, the first freestanding , inpatient hospice facility to serve southwest Virginia.

2023 Hospice Honors Award recipient by the Hospice Honors Program, a prestigious annual review that recognizes hospices based on client reviews and feedback. Roanoke Regional People’s Choice Award Winner and the Salem Roanoke County Chamber Non-Profit of the Year. Good Samaritan Hospice 2408 Electric Road Roanoke, VA 24018 1160 Moose Drive Christiansburg, VA 24073 540.776.0198 www.GoodSam.care Humana gives members the resources they need to achieve their best health while delivering quality, value and affordability. Local agent, Whitney Hosey is based out of the Humana Office in her hometown of Roanoke. However, she serves the entire state of Virginia. Whitney has been in the Medicare industry for more than 15 years and can help you with all your needs. Humana offers healthcare plans to fit your lifestyle. Such as Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, Hospital Indemnity, Dental and Vision. Named Best Overall Medicare Advantage Insurance Company 2023 by U.S. & World Report. Humana, Inc. 4365 Starkey Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018 540-355-0894 whosey@humana.com humana.com/whosey InnovAge PACE helps seniors’ live life independently for as long as possible. Our passion and mission are to help seniors’ live life on their terms-by aging in place, in their own homes and communities. Each individual enrolled in PACE works with a dedicated team of medical experts to create a customized care plan personalized to their individual needs. The plan is reviewed and updated regularly by a coordinated healthcare team. The all-inclusive care program includes doctors’ visits, dental care, physical therapy, medication management, social activities, transportation, and more - all in one place. And, with Medicare and Medicaid, the program may be available at no cost. InnovAge is the largest provider of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) based on participants served. Roanoke Valley PACE is one of four neighborhood InnovAge PACE centers in Virginia. InnovAge Virginia PACE – Roanoke Valley 1606 Lynchburg Turnpike Salem, VA 24153 540-328-6088 www.innovage.com Kendal at Lexington is a vibrant Life Plan Community nestled in Lexington. Offering diverse programs, it promotes active, engaged living, fostering education, wellness, and strong community connections. Located just one mile from Main Street in Lexington, Virginia. The Kendal at Lexington campus sits on 84 acres of farmland with panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and changing colors throughout the four seasons. Kendal at Lexington offers independent living options, assisted living and skilled nursing. Amenities include dining, fitness, cultural activities, and healthcare services, creating a vibrant and supportive community. Kendal at Lexington is the 2023 recipient of the Virginia LeadingAge Workplace Excellence Award. This award recognizes a community that demonstrates investment in its staff and the workplace environment for the delivery of quality care and services. Kendal at Lexington 160 Kendal Dr. Lexington, VA 24450 540.463.1910 kalex.kendal.org King’s Grant, a Life Plan Community (CCRC), offers residents outstanding value, choices and a self-directed lifestyle. Highly trained and licensed health care staff for skilled and customized nursing care, including physical, occupational and speech therapists. Full continuum of services – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support, and Skilled Nursing (short-term and long-term). Thoughtfully designed residences – cottages, garden homes and apartments – on a 120-acre campus with lakes, walking trails and natural beauty. King’s Grant 350 King’s Way Road, Martinsville 800-462-4649 Sunnysidecommunities.com A group of Life Care Coordinators helping aging adults, caregivers, and their families cope with the transitions of aging and chronic disease to age gracefully with the BEST quality of care. We are always seeking opportunities to enrich, engage and inspire aging adults during their journey to optimize care and improve quality of life. Serving aging adults across Southwestern Virginia. Services include: Individual needs assessment

Care Plan Development and implementation

Assist with identification and selection an alternative living situation

Family Liaison and Caregiver Support

Medical Appointment and transportation coordination

Healthcare Advocate and Navigator A smart investment in your loved one’s health, happiness, and wellbeing. A rent-a-daughter with healthcare experience. Life Care Coordinators 540-354-3589 LifeCareCoordinators@gmail.com LifeCareCoordinators.com We are committed to solving issues of downsizing and estate settlement. Whether moving across town or across the country, it all begins with a conversation. Our friendly staff is committed to serving our customers & clients’ needs with care and understanding. While our office is in Roanoke, we serve the surrounding communities in Southwest and Center Virginia. We are client focused on providing services that meet the sellers’ needs. We either provide or find specialty services to satisfy issues that meet or exceed our client expectations. BBB A+ rating, Voted Best Auctioneer in 2022 by Roanoke Times Readers, Gold, Bronze & Silver awards 2018-2021 and hold the Certified Estate Specialist designation. We are members of the Salem-Roanoke County and Roanoke Regional Chambers. Mountain City Realty & Auction, LLC 2910 Fleetwood Ave, Suite A Roanoke, Virginia 24015 540-989-1946 MountainCityAuctions.com MtnCityRealtors.com Talk to your New York Life Insurance Company agent today about your retirement income needs. Please call for more information regarding services and amenities/recognitions. New York Life Insurance Company - J. Len Hale 2965 Colonnade Drive SW, Suite 220, Roanoke, VA 24018 P. 540-983-0120 F. 540-983-0126 JLHale@ft.newyorklife Oakey’s is a family-run and locally-owned funeral home with locations throughout the Roanoke Valley. We provide funeral, burial and cremation services. Our licensed professionals are always available to help you through the loss of a loved one with dignity and respect, always. Oakey’s team of 150 live, work and volunteer right here in the Roanoke Valley. We are committed to the community and to the families who put their trust in us. We are available 24-7 to carefully and thoughtfully help you with the decisions you are faced with when a loved one passes away, focusing on what is most important to you and your family. We provide advanced planning, aftercare services and life tribute professionals to officiate a service. To serve you, right where you live, Oakey’s five chapels and The Cremation Tribute Center are located throughout the Roanoke Valley. We’re dedicated to you and your family and we’re here to help. We received national recognition for innovative programming and outstanding community outreach from the National Funeral Directors Association.