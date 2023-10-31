Retire-VA: Community and Services Directory 2023

A comprehensive guide to regional facilities and services available for retired persons.
Tom Sells, III Graduate Gemologist, has been assisting the Roanoke Valley with estate jewelry for over 20 years. Tom and his trained staff work with your unique estate collection to offer you the best options and pricing.
Services include:
- Appraise estate items for family distribution
- Appraise estate items for insurance
- Purchase your estate items for same day payments
- We buy jewelry, flatware, coins, paper money & more
- Redesign, recycle, remake and repair heirloom jewelry
They are the oldest jeweler in the Roanoke Valley. Since 1921, this local family-owned small business has been trusted for its expert knowledge, craftsmanship detail and quality customer service. Appointments are available Monday – Friday.
AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry: Four Generations. One Passion.
4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke
540-989-7100
At Ayers Financial Services, we’re committed to helping you make the best decisions for your financial situation to meet your retirement goals.
We provide guidance to help you develop an overall strategy and offer a variety of insurance and investment products to help achieve the objectives of that strategy. Offering comprehensive tax strategies, wealth management, individualized retirement plans, investment, and legacy planning.
President & CEO-Patrick Ayers and his staff have been working with clients in the Roanoke Valley since 1992. Email them at info@ayersfinancial.com.
Visit AyersFinancial.com for financial articles, videos, and additional resources about retirement. Listen every weekend to “Financial Sanity with Patrick Ayers” radio show on WFIR News Talk Radio 960AM/94.5FM/107.3FM.
Ayers Financial Services
5185 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke
540-563-9144
At Brandon Oaks, we want you to live life to the fullest. Discover the rewarding lifestyle that comes with enjoying the best of both worlds – a wonderful community and a lifetime of care, all in one location.
As a Life Plan Community, Brandon Oaks offers independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing care, in- and outpatient therapy and home health care. Our services and amenities are too numerous to list completely but a few highlights include customizable residences, two dining venues, on-site massage therapy, beauty shop woodworking shop, dog park and Roanoke’s only programmatic sensory garden for memory care residents.
Brandon Oaks a has been recognized by national and location organizations including: American Healthcare Association, US News and World Report, The Roanoker, Roanoke Valley Home, The Roanoke Times and Virginia Living.
Our medical staff include RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and speech, physical and occupational therapists across our levels of care.
Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community
3804 Brandon Ave, SW
Roanoke
540-777-5602
Carilion Clinic’s Home Care and Hospice teams know the best medicine is often found at home. As the region’s only hospital-based not-for-profit team, we bring exceptional person-centered care and healthcare technologies right to your door.
Services include:
- Clinical expertise
- Home- or hospital-based comfort care
- Individualized care plans
- 24/7 on-call nursing support
- Physical, occupational and speech therapies
- Wound care
- Cognitive care
- Licensed massage therapy
- Board-certified music therapy
- Community connections
- Spiritual and bereavement support
Carilion Home Care’s offerings include telehealth home monitoring, cognitive care and oncology rehabilitation. Carilion Clinic Hospice—the only regional hospice accredited by The Joint Commission—offers compassionate services ranging from symptom management to specialized music therapy.
Carilion Clinic Home Care & Carilion Clinic Hospice
1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke
800-964-9300
We are the only moving company in America with a consignment shop, auction house and real estate division.
We focus on seniors - packing, moving, unpacking as needed. We consign assets, splitting the profit 50/50. We sell homes.
Experienced, highly trained, full-time employees handle every detail related to your move. We never use temps.
BBB A+, The Roanoker’s Best Moving Company Awards for 15 Consecutive years.
Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services
6704 Williamson Rd, Roanoke
540-982-5800
At Friendship, we support friends by providing peace of mind through comfortable living accommodations, dedication to healthy living, award-winning care, and specialized rehab and therapy services.
Friendship offers Independent and Assisted Living, Memory Care, Rehab, Outpatient Therapy, and Skilled Nursing Care. We also offer an Adult Day Care center, Home Care services, and Bistro ’66, our dining venue that is open seven days a week!
Friendship Health offers award-winning skilled and immediate nursing care; post-acute rehabilitation; physical, speech, and occupational therapies; memory care; and palliative care.
Amenities include: robust wellness and activities programs, a full-service restaurant, transportation services, a non-denominational chapel, a heated indoor pool, billiards, an on-site emporium, and on-site dialysis offered by Fresenius. Roanoker Platinum winner for Best Retirement Community and Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility. Roanoker Gold winner for Local Company on the Grow, Best Employer, and Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference.
Friendship Health & Living Community
North Campus: 367 Hershberger Road, Roanoke
South Campus: 5647 Starkey Road, Roanoke
(540) 265-2100
Friendship Salem Terrace offers an unsurpassed residential, assisted living, and memory care community that features stunning mountain views, delicious cuisine, and award-winning care right in the heart of Salem.
From Assisted Living to a specialized Memory Care Center, Friendship Salem Terrace is available to meet your unique needs as they are today and in the future.
Friendship Salem Terrace offers Independent Residential Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Therapy and Rehab Services.
Spacious apartments, first-class dining, fun activities, an innovative wellness program, and proximity to your favorite shops and restaurants are just a few of the many amenities that make Friendship Salem Terrace stand out from other retirement communities. Friendship’s Roanoker awards include Platinum for Best Retirement Community and Gold for Local Company on the Grow and Best Employer.
Friendship Salem Terrace
1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem
540-444-0343
Founded in 1992, Good Samaritan has been the hospice and palliative care leader in southwest Virginia for 30+ years. As the only nonprofit, community based hospice, we provide the right care for the right reasons.
Our staff includes a full time board certified medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Easterday, PAs, RNs, LPNs, home care aides, social workers, chaplains, bereavement team, volunteer Board of Directors, and administrative professionals dedicated to organization excellence.
To meet and respond to the advanced illness needs of our community, disease management and supportive palliative care. In 2024 the Center for Caring opens, the first freestanding , inpatient hospice facility to serve southwest Virginia.
2023 Hospice Honors Award recipient by the Hospice Honors Program, a prestigious annual review that recognizes hospices based on client reviews and feedback. Roanoke Regional People’s Choice Award Winner and the Salem Roanoke County Chamber Non-Profit of the Year.
Good Samaritan Hospice
2408 Electric Road
Roanoke, VA 24018
1160 Moose Drive
Christiansburg, VA 24073
540.776.0198
Humana gives members the resources they need to achieve their best health while delivering quality, value and affordability.
Local agent, Whitney Hosey is based out of the Humana Office in her hometown of Roanoke. However, she serves the entire state of Virginia. Whitney has been in the Medicare industry for more than 15 years and can help you with all your needs.
Humana offers healthcare plans to fit your lifestyle. Such as Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, Hospital Indemnity, Dental and Vision.
Named Best Overall Medicare Advantage Insurance Company 2023 by U.S. & World Report.
Humana, Inc.
4365 Starkey Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018
540-355-0894
InnovAge PACE helps seniors’ live life independently for as long as possible. Our passion and mission are to help seniors’ live life on their terms-by aging in place, in their own homes and communities.
Each individual enrolled in PACE works with a dedicated team of medical experts to create a customized care plan personalized to their individual needs. The plan is reviewed and updated regularly by a coordinated healthcare team.
The all-inclusive care program includes doctors’ visits, dental care, physical therapy, medication management, social activities, transportation, and more - all in one place. And, with Medicare and Medicaid, the program may be available at no cost.
InnovAge is the largest provider of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) based on participants served. Roanoke Valley PACE is one of four neighborhood InnovAge PACE centers in Virginia.
InnovAge Virginia PACE – Roanoke Valley
1606 Lynchburg Turnpike
Salem, VA 24153
540-328-6088
Kendal at Lexington is a vibrant Life Plan Community nestled in Lexington. Offering diverse programs, it promotes active, engaged living, fostering education, wellness, and strong community connections.
Located just one mile from Main Street in Lexington, Virginia. The Kendal at Lexington campus sits on 84 acres of farmland with panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and changing colors throughout the four seasons.
Kendal at Lexington offers independent living options, assisted living and skilled nursing. Amenities include dining, fitness, cultural activities, and healthcare services, creating a vibrant and supportive community.
Kendal at Lexington is the 2023 recipient of the Virginia LeadingAge Workplace Excellence Award. This award recognizes a community that demonstrates investment in its staff and the workplace environment for the delivery of quality care and services.
Kendal at Lexington
160 Kendal Dr. Lexington, VA 24450
540.463.1910
King’s Grant, a Life Plan Community (CCRC), offers residents outstanding value, choices and a self-directed lifestyle.
Highly trained and licensed health care staff for skilled and customized nursing care, including physical, occupational and speech therapists.
Full continuum of services – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support, and Skilled Nursing (short-term and long-term).
Thoughtfully designed residences – cottages, garden homes and apartments – on a 120-acre campus with lakes, walking trails and natural beauty.
King’s Grant
350 King’s Way Road, Martinsville
800-462-4649
A group of Life Care Coordinators helping aging adults, caregivers, and their families cope with the transitions of aging and chronic disease to age gracefully with the BEST quality of care.
We are always seeking opportunities to enrich, engage and inspire aging adults during their journey to optimize care and improve quality of life. Serving aging adults across Southwestern Virginia.
Services include:
- Individual needs assessment
- Care Plan Development and implementation
- Assist with identification and selection an alternative living situation
- Family Liaison and Caregiver Support
- Medical Appointment and transportation coordination
- Healthcare Advocate and Navigator
A smart investment in your loved one’s health, happiness, and wellbeing. A rent-a-daughter with healthcare experience.
Life Care Coordinators
540-354-3589
LifeCareCoordinators@gmail.com
We are committed to solving issues of downsizing and estate settlement. Whether moving across town or across the country, it all begins with a conversation.
Our friendly staff is committed to serving our customers & clients’ needs with care and understanding. While our office is in Roanoke, we serve the surrounding communities in Southwest and Center Virginia.
We are client focused on providing services that meet the sellers’ needs. We either provide or find specialty services to satisfy issues that meet or exceed our client expectations.
BBB A+ rating, Voted Best Auctioneer in 2022 by Roanoke Times Readers, Gold, Bronze & Silver awards 2018-2021 and hold the Certified Estate Specialist designation. We are members of the Salem-Roanoke County and Roanoke Regional Chambers.
Mountain City Realty & Auction, LLC
2910 Fleetwood Ave, Suite A
Roanoke, Virginia 24015
540-989-1946
Talk to your New York Life Insurance Company agent today about your retirement income needs. Please call for more information regarding services and amenities/recognitions.
New York Life Insurance Company - J. Len Hale
2965 Colonnade Drive SW, Suite 220, Roanoke, VA 24018
P. 540-983-0120
F. 540-983-0126
Oakey’s is a family-run and locally-owned funeral home with locations throughout the Roanoke Valley. We provide funeral, burial and cremation services. Our licensed professionals are always available to help you through the loss of a loved one with dignity and respect, always.
Oakey’s team of 150 live, work and volunteer right here in the Roanoke Valley. We are committed to the community and to the families who put their trust in us.
We are available 24-7 to carefully and thoughtfully help you with the decisions you are faced with when a loved one passes away, focusing on what is most important to you and your family. We provide advanced planning, aftercare services and life tribute professionals to officiate a service.
To serve you, right where you live, Oakey’s five chapels and The Cremation Tribute Center are located throughout the Roanoke Valley. We’re dedicated to you and your family and we’re here to help. We received national recognition for innovative programming and outstanding community outreach from the National Funeral Directors Association.
Oakey’s Funeral Service
540-982-2100
Roanoke Chapel: 318 Church Ave SW
North Chapel: 6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Vinton Chapel: 627 Hardy Rd.
South Chapel: 4257 Brambleton Ave.
East Chapel: 5188 Cloverdale Rd.
Cremation Tribute Center: 4257 Brambleton Ave
We provide beauty, dignity and tranquility to commemorate a life well loved.
Our staff are caring and compassionate to help you plan at the time of need—or to help you pre-arrange and spare your loved ones stress and expense at the time of a loss.
Offering a full range of options from cremation to mausoleum burial. We have a wide range of prices and options to suit every budget and taste.
Too numerous to mention. Over 110 acres of rolling hills, beautiful grounds, and tree lined avenues; a stately and honorable Veteran Memorial Garden, a historical amphitheater, a Cremation Garden with Koi fish and butterflies, plus much more!
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 East Main St./PO Box 30, Salem
540-389-2171
Summit Square, a Life Plan Community (CCRC), provides affordable senior living choices and a vibrant lifestyle.
Highly trained and licensed health care staff for skilled and customized nursing care, including physical, occupational and speech therapists.
Full continuum of services- Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and Skilled Nursing (short-term and long term).
Nestled among the tree-lined streets of Waynesboro in a small community atmosphere with easy access to nearby larger cities.
Summit Square
501 Oak Avenue, Waynesboro
800- 586-5499
Sunnyside, a Life Plan Community (CCRC), provides superior senior living in Harrisonburg, giving you choices to be independent and live well.
Highly trained and licensed health care staff for skilled and customized nursing care, including physical, occupational and speech therapists.
Full continuum of services- Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and Skilled Nursing (short-term and long term).
Located on more than 150 acres, Sunnyside is surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, picturesque landscapes and complemented by award-winning amenities.
Sunnyside
3935 Sunnyside Drive, Suite A
Harrisonburg
800-237-2257
The Glebe is a Life Plan community where excellent service, the spirit of hospitality and commitment to exceptional healthcare are the highest priorities. The 65-acre campus boasts spectacular views of the Allegheny and Blue Ridge mountains.
The Glebe, a LifeSpire of Virginia community, supports residents in a variety of ways through everyday living such as skilled healthcare, housekeeping, transportation, culinary and wellness.
At the Glebe, residents enjoy living an active maintenance-free lifestyle with engaging community-based services and amenities. As healthcare needs change, residents remain on-site and receive higher levels of care.
Fitch Ratings affirmed LifeSpire of Virginia at ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook, a strong indicator of financial stability. https://www.fitchratings.com/research/us-public-finance/fitch-affirms-lifespire-of-virginia-at-bbb-outlook-stable-23-06-2023.
The Glebe
200 The Glebe Blvd Daleville, VA 24083
540-591-2200
We are a nonprofit community fostering a person-centered approach to gaining in an inclusive environment that redefines retirement. Set on a 220-acre woodland campus among 600 of the best neighbors you’ll find anywhere!
With over 49 years of experience caring for seniors, Warm Hearth Village is the New River Valley’s only comprehensive retirement community. Living options include Active Adult, Independent Living, Assisted Living, Long-term Nursing Care, Skilled Care and In-home Care.
Services include daily social, spiritual, recreational, educational and cultural programs, transportation, comprehensive home care and priority admission to the continuum of living options.
Village Center with indoor pool, fitness center and community gathering spaces, on-site dining venues and walking trails throughout the 220-acre village. Carilion Clinic onsite. Recognized as Blacksburg’s Best Retirement Community by Virginia Living Magazine and Best Place to Work by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.
Warm Hearth Village
2387 Warm Hearth Drive
Blacksburg, VA 24060
540-552-9176