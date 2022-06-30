A special advertising section

The FACE of Computer Technology Solutions for Business

Entre Computer Center

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Aaron Parker, Rob Couch, Robert Turcotte, Tony Harrell, Bart Wilner, Entre Computer

What is the Entre Experience? For owner Bart Wilner, it means outstanding customer service. And while many businesses can say that, Entre Computer Center's numerous client testimonials are the proof of their hard work and commitment. It’s been Entre's highest priority since the business opened in 1983, when personal computers were just starting to hit the market.

Entre celebrates their 39th anniversary this year, an accomplishment in which they have educated and supported the business community on computer technology, created many partnerships with a variety of small and mid-sized businesses, and made it a point to be an excellent corporate citizen.

This Roanoke-based locally owned company provides professional technology resources to the commercial marketplace with a focus on small and medium-sized businesses. Their unique consultative approach includes partnering with their clients as their “IT Staff” to provide business technology solutions, advice, support and outstanding customer service. The result is the clients can focus on their respective businesses and do it well, while Entre takes care of the technology.

You can buy computer technology anywhere, but when it comes to the fine balancing act of running your business, don’t let computer technology problems distract you from your success. The Entre Computer Center Team wants to be your trusted advisors and partners for the long haul. Their ultimate goal? To get your testimonial on their website! Their customers say it best, and their testimonials are the best references Entre Computer Center can offer. Experience customer service unlike any other with the terrific team at Entre Computer Center.

entre-roanoke.com

(540) 989-6000

327 King George Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24016