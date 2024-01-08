50 Acts of Service for 50 Years

The magazine’s staff and freelance team will engage in 50+ acts of service throughout the year! We encourage readers to participate, creating a ripple effect of fostering stronger bonds within the community.

Get Inspired: 10 Easy Ways to Give Back

Community Clean-Up: Spend some time outside and get a little fresh air while you pick up litter, or join in the fun with the Roanoke Plawkers or Clean Valley Council! You can also organize time with Roanoke City to plant trees or beautify public spaces.

Food Drive or Meal Assistance: Partner with local food banks or shelters to collect non-perishable items or prepare meals for those in need. Learn more about Feeding Southwest Virginia, Ronald McDonald House Charities of SWVA, Rescue Mission of Roanoke and RAM House.

Support Local Businesses: Roanoke's small business owners are also your friends and neighbors! Shop local, shop small and share the love.

Senior Citizen Support: Offer assistance to seniors in the community by organizing visits, running errands or providing technology help. The Local Office on Aging is a great starting point.

Support Nonprofits: There are any number of Roanoke nonprofits that will fit your big heart, be it animals, kids, social justice, arts and culture and more. Consider a monetary or items donation or volunteer your time.

Education Support: Volunteer at local schools, offer tutoring services or donate books and supplies to underprivileged students. Groups in the region include West End Center for Youth, Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA, The Humble Hustle, Blue Ridge Literacy and more.

Health and Wellness Programs: Donate blood at the American Red Cross Roanoke Chapter, learn how to perform CPR or First Aid or join in fitness activities with groups like Fleet Feet, Runabout Sports or The Original Roanoke Pub Run.

Animal Welfare: Collaborate with animal shelters for adoption drives, volunteer work or fundraising events to support animal welfare. You can support the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi, SWVA Wildlife Center, Franklin County Humane Society, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, Salem Animal Shelter and others.

Community Garden: Volunteer at a communal garden and promote sustainability by growing produce or flowers together. Start by supporting the LEAP Community Garden!

Random Acts of Kindness Day: Perform small acts of kindness, such as paying for someone's coffee, donating meals at Ursula's Café or leaving positive notes around town.

Our Team and Friends Participate in 50 Acts of Service for 50 Years!