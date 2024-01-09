Test Your Roanoker Knowledge!

As The Roanoker Magazine celebrates 50 years in 2024, we're having so much fun with our readers! How well do you know The Roanoker Magazine? Take our trivia quiz to find out!

(Download by clicking HERE or view the trivia sheet below.)

Learn more about our 50th anniversary celebration HERE.

Can't see the image? Here are trivia questions!

Q. In which year was the first issue of The Roanoker magazine published? (Hint: See our True/False question below!)

a) 1960

b) 1974

c) 1989

d) 1993

Q. Who is the publisher of The Roanoker magazine?

a) Richard Wells

b) Steve Rogers

c) John Smith

d) Kurt Rheinheimer

Q. Which of these is a real cover blurb from a 1976 issue?

a) Will the Tennis Dress Corrupt Roanoke?

b) Is Columnist Mike Ives Really a Redneck?

c) What Men Really Want for Christmas

d) All of the above

Q. What was former Roanoke Mayor Benton Dillard referring to when he said in the Winter, ’75 issue, “It’s one of the best things to happen to Roanoke in a long time, from a business standpoint”?

a) The concurrent multi-stories rise in downtown of the First National Bank building, the C & P Telephone building and the United Virginia Bank building.

b) The operation, during the 1960s of the topless bar Papa Joe’s, which put Roanoke on the map as “the birthplace of topless go-go.”

c) The arrival of the Roanoke Civic Center and the Salem Civic Center opening the door for convention spending in the valley.

Q. What beer won in the magazine’s First Annual Beer Tasting (1976)?

a) Budweiser

b) Schlitz

c) Coors

d) Pabst

Q. In our first episode of “Beverage Breakdown”, host Quincy Randolph visits what restaurant to showcase their signature cocktail?

a) Local Roots

b) The River and Rail Restaurant

c) The Hatch

d) The Vault at Liberty Trust

Q. Where can you find copies of our magazine locally?

a) Book No Further

b) Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

c) Wonderous Books and More

d) All the above

Q. What is the name of The Roanoker's annual awards program that recognizes the best local businesses, services and professionals as voted on by readers?

a) The (Original) Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll

b) The Roanoker Excellence Awards

c) Valley's Best Awards

d) The Readers’ Picks

Q. In our “Southern Spoonful” YouTube channel, recipe creator Becky Ellis has NOT (yet) created:

Q. Which local artist was featured on our “40 Under 40” Jan/Feb 2022 cover?

a) Jon Murrill

b) Maggie Perrin-Key

c) Bryce Cobbs

d) Ana Morales

Q. Which Roanokers have been featured on our podcast’s special bonus episodes?

Q. True/False: The Roanoker magazine is exclusively available in print and has no online presence.

Q. True or False: The Roanoker has multiple sister publications, featuring real weddings in bridebook, retirement advice in Retire-VA, mountain travel focus in Blue Ridge Country and more.

Q. True or False: The Roanoker magazine has won multiple awards for its journalism and design, including several Virginia Press Association awards.

Q. True or False: The Roanoker magazine celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024!