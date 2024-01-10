The Roanoker Celebrates 50 Years of Local Excellence

The Roanoker, Virginia’s oldest continuously running subscription-based city magazine commemorates 50 years in 2024 as a steadfast storyteller and advocate for local culture, businesses and community engagement.

Editor-in-Chief Kurt Rheinheimer celebrates 40 years with the company in 2024.

"It’s both humbling and inspiring to think back on five decades of The Roanoker: A city magazine surviving in a market as small as ours is one thing, as there are not many,” says Editor-in-Chief Kurt Rheinheimer, who celebrates his 40th anniversary with the company this year. “That city magazine becoming not only a strong journalistic force but also holding its own with any city book in the country when it comes to excellence content, design and advertising support is quite another.”

Since its inaugural issue in September 1974, The Roanoker has been dedicated to capturing the spirit of Roanoke and the surrounding areas. In honor of 50 years of cherished storytelling, The Roanoker is thrilled to announce a series of exciting events and initiatives:

50 Acts of Service for 50 Years : Embarking on a journey of giving back, the magazine’s staff and freelance team will engage in 50+ acts of service throughout the year; we encourage readers to participate, creating a ripple effect of fostering stronger bonds within the community. Learn more HERE.

: Embarking on a journey of giving back, the magazine’s staff and freelance team will engage in 50+ acts of service throughout the year; we encourage readers to participate, creating a ripple effect of fostering stronger bonds within the community. Learn more HERE. Iconic Cover Re-creations by Local Artists : Collaborating with talented local artists to recreate iconic magazine covers, paying homage to our cherished history. (See our first piece of artwork by art director Ana Morales HERE.)

: Collaborating with talented local artists to recreate iconic magazine covers, paying homage to our cherished history. (See our first piece of artwork by art director Ana Morales HERE.) Celebration : A jubilant event will honor this milestone in September, embracing the community's spirit and the magazine's legacy.

: A jubilant event will honor this milestone in September, embracing the community's spirit and the magazine's legacy. Design Your Own Cover : Readers, artists, history enthusiasts and students of all ages are encouraged to create their own covers highlighting their favorite parts of our region. You might even see your artwork chosen for one of our upcoming art shows later this year! (You can see more HERE.)

: Readers, artists, history enthusiasts and students of all ages are encouraged to create their own covers highlighting their favorite parts of our region. You might even see your artwork chosen for one of our upcoming art shows later this year! (You can see more HERE.) Inaugural Issue Download : Our September 1974 issue is available for free digital download HERE.

: Our September 1974 issue is available for free digital download HERE. Special bonus episodes of From Print to Podcast !

! And much more!

This commemoration will encapsulate the essence of The Roanoker's dedication to local storytelling, bridging communities and inspiring generations. As we gear up for the celebratory year, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the readers, contributors and supporters who have been an integral part of this incredible journey. With so many stories, we’ve had the privilege of touching thousands of lives in some way, and are honored to continue the tradition of excellent local journalism while cheerleading our region.

Vice President Shiree Carr, left, with publisher Richard Wells, December 2023

The Roanoker’s prominent community standing in presenting such ongoing series such as Top Doctors, Best of Roanoke, Dining Awards, 40 Under 40 and others have made it not only a valuable resource for the Roanoke Valley but also a community leader in moving the valley forward, both in the eyes of the outside world and in the context of our own self-image. The ongoing support of the region—from that first 36-page issue that sold for 60 cents to the proud, perfect-bound, 120-plus page issues of today—is perhaps the most valued aspect of all as we head toward the full celebration of our 50th, come September.

Stay tuned for updates and join us in 2024 as we honor 50 years of The Roanoker, highlighting the narratives that have woven the fabric of our beloved community.

For more information and updates on the celebratory events, visit TheRoanoker.com or follow us on our social media platforms.

About The Roanoker:

Richard Wells, publisher

The Roanoker is the longest continuously published city magazine in Virginia and the premier city magazine for the Roanoke Valley. Created in 1974, our award-winning bi-monthly magazine is read by more than 68,000 Roanoke Valley residents and covers topics of interest to the region’s metropolitan lifestyles, ranging from art, entertainment and fine dining to economic, social and political issues, and much more. The Roanoker and its contributors have been honored by bodies such as the Virginia Press Women, National Federation of Press Women, Advertising Federation of the Roanoke Valley, International Regional Magazine Association and the Small Magazine Publishers Group, among others.

Headquartered in Roanoke, VA, LeisureMedia360, founded in 1972 by owner/CEO Richard Wells, is an award-winning publisher of state, regional and local travel guides, city and regional magazines and quality-of-life publications.