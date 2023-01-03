Marvelous Mocktails

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Ring in the New Year and stick to your new year’s resolutions with these fun fabulous mocktails!

The new year brings many fresh perspectives and some of us are taking this opportunity to abstain or take a little break from alcohol. But, that does not mean that we can’t enjoy fun fabulous non-alcoholic drinks during “Dry January.”

Enjoy celebrating the new year with my flavorful mocktail recipes. My Flirty Shirley mocktail is a zero-proof play on the popular Dirty Shirley (Shirley Temple made with vodka) and my Lemon Drop Martini mocktail has a secret ingredient – lemon curd!

Cheers to the new year!

Flirty Shirley

2 ounces pomegranate juice

3 ounces Boylan Shirley Temple

Ginger Beer

Amarena cherry for garnish

Place pomegranate juice in a 6-ounce chilled champagne flute. Top with Boylan Shirley Temple and a couple of splashes of ginger beer. Garnish with Amarena cherry.

Mock Lemon Drop Martini

Ashley Cuoco Mock Lemon Drop Martini

Makes one mocktail

Lemon wedge

Fine sugar

1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

1½ tablespoons lemon curd, chilled

2 ounces Belvoir Fruit Farms Elderflower Rose Lemonade, chilled

1 ounce Sprite, chilled

Handful of ice

Garnish: lemon peel twist

Rim a martini glass with fine sugar. Place fine sugar on a small plate. Rub the lemon wedge around the rim of the cocktail glass. Dip and roll the rim of the glass in the sugar until the entire rim is coated with sugar. Place martini glass in freezer to chill while you are making your mocktail.

To make the mocktail: Place lemon juice and lemon curd in a cocktail shaker. Stir to “melt” the curd into the lemon juice.

Add the elderflower rose lemonade, Sprite and ice.

Cover shaker and vigorously shake. Strain into chilled martini glass.

Garnish with lemon peel twist.

Note: Fine sugar is available to purchase at grocery stores or you can make your own. To make fine sugar simply place sugar in a blender and blend at medium speed for approximately one minute, or until the sugar is the texture of fine sand.

Enjoy these warm winter recipes as you sip on your mocktails…

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Yield: 4 servings

6 slices precooked bacon, chopped into very small pieces

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup finely chopped onion

15 cremini mushrooms, chopped into small pieces

1 teaspoon Spicewalla Herbs de Provence

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 roasted red pepper (from a jar), chopped fine

2 cups vegetable broth

5.2-ounce package Shallot and Chive Boursin Cheese (cut into 6 pieces)

1 teaspoon Hungarian paprika

2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh dill

Garnish: finely chopped fresh dill and dollops of sour cream

Place butter in a large stock pot or Dutch oven. Heat over medium-low heat until butter is melted. Add bacon and onion and cook until onions are translucent and beginning to brown. Add mushrooms and stir. Continue heating over medium-low heat until mushrooms are thoroughly cooked, approximately 10 minutes.

Add Herbs de Provence, salt and pepper and roasted red pepper. Stir to combine.

